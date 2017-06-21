Ddch25967674

Instituto Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Porlamar Historia de Las telecomunicaciones Darvin Daniel Cabello Henrique...
Introduccion Las primera tecnologías usadas en la comunicación usaban las señales visuales como las almenaras o las señale...
Las primera tecnologías usadas en la comunicación usaban las señales visuales como las almenaras o las señales de humo, o ...
Sin embargo, estas primeras manifestaciones técnicas no dieron como resultado sistemas de telecomunicación reales, sino qu...
El primer sistema de comunicaciones electrónicas fue desarrollado en 1837 por Samuel Morse. Morse usando la inducción elec...
Este invento empleaba señales eléctricas que se enviaban por diversos cables metálicos, una por cada letra. En el extremo ...
El Telefono Uno de los inventos más exitosos del siglo xix, que aún es muy usado en nuestros días, fue el teléfono. Este i...
hasta dar por el óptimo. En 1847 Werner von Siemens y otros inventaron métodos para recubrir cables de gutapercha para imp...
sobrecarga de tensión. A pesar de los múltiples fracasos, el empresario Cyrus Field, dueño de la compañía Atlantic Telegra...
origen a la Internet). También en estos años comienza el auge de la normalización de las redes de datos: el CCITT trabaja ...
Conclusión El primer sistema de comunicaciones electrónicas fue desarrollado en 1837 por Samuel Morse. Morse usando la ind...
  1. 1. Instituto Politécnico Santiago Mariño Extensión Porlamar Historia de Las telecomunicaciones Darvin Daniel Cabello Henriquez C.I 25.967.674
  2. 2. Introduccion Las primera tecnologías usadas en la comunicación usaban las señales visuales como las almenaras o las señales de humo, o acústicas como mediante el uso de tambores o cuernos. Así, el dramaturgo griego Esquilo (525-456 a. C.) relata en su obra Agamenón como, en torno al 1000 a. C., se comunicó a la ciudad de Argos la victoria sobre Troya mediante estaciones repetidoras que eran capaces de transmitir en una noche.3 También el historiador griego Polibio (204-122 a. C.) explica otro ejemplo de comunicaciones a larga distancia, el telégrafo hidráulico, que según cuenta fue desarrollado por Eneas el Táctico en el siglo iv a. C.. Consistía en dos cubas de agua provistas de sendos grifos y, sumergida de forma vertical, una tablilla con los signos y señales que se deseaban transmitir. El emisor alertaba al receptor con antorchas el momento en el que ambos debían abrir y cerrar el agua, de tal forma que el nivel del agua indicaba qué mensaje de la tablilla se deseaba transmitir.
  En los años 3500 AC solo había comunicación a partir de signos abstractos dibujados en papel hecho de hojas de árboles; hacia 1184 AC ya se podían transmitir mensajes a distancia con señales de fuego, el antiguo imperio Romano y Griego poseían muy buenos sistemas de este tipo, hacia los años 500 AC dos ingenieros de Alejandría (Kleoxenos y Demokleitos) usaban un sistema de recepción y transmisión de información solo en la noche, el sistema constaba de dos caminos separados por una colina, dependiendo de cuantas antorchas y como fueran acomodadas en la colina el mensaje podía ser leído (para el mensaje "One hundred Cretans have deserted" fueron utilizadas 173 antorchas y la transmisión duró alrededor de 1 hora y media), pero quizás uno de los primeros intentos de telecomunicaciones o transmisión de información a largas distancias fue la Maraton que consistía en que una persona llevaba un mensaje de un sitio a otro corriendo a través de kilómetros de distancia (En los años 490 AC la victoria de Atenas sobre Grecia fue transmitida por un hombre y luego de decirlo murió ya que era muy extenuante el correr a través de tantos kilómetros). Así, el dramaturgo griego Esquilo (525-456 a. C.) relata en su obra Agamenón como, en torno al 1000 a. C., se comunicó a la ciudad de Argos la victoria sobre Troya mediante estaciones repetidoras que eran capaces de transmitir en una noche.3 También el historiador griego Polibio (204-122 a. C.) explica otro ejemplo de comunicaciones a larga distancia, el telégrafo hidráulico, que según cuenta fue desarrollado por Eneas el Táctico en el siglo iv a. C.. Consistía en dos cubas de agua provistas de sendos grifos y, sumergida de forma vertical, una tablilla con los signos y señales que se deseaban transmitir. El emisor alertaba al receptor con antorchas el momento en el que ambos debían abrir y cerrar el agua, de tal forma que el nivel del agua indicaba qué mensaje de la tablilla se deseaba transmitir.
  4. 4. Sin embargo, estas primeras manifestaciones técnicas no dieron como resultado sistemas de telecomunicación reales, sino que hasta la Edad Contemporánea no se inventaron formas para realizar comunicaciones a distancia. Fue el correo postal, en sus diferentes manifestaciones, el que asumió el papel de comunicar a las personas durante casi toda la historia. Más reciente es el uso de los telégrafos ópticos, considerado el primer sistema de telecomunicación moderno al permitir codificar mensajes que no habían sido prefijados con anterioridad; hasta entonces, se transmitían mensajes sencillos, como 'peligro' o 'victoria', sin la posibilidad de dar detalles o descripciones. Se trataba de unas estructuras provistas de brazos móviles que, mediante cuerdas y poleas, adoptaban diferentes posiciones con las que codificar el mensaje. Aunque fue Robert Hooke quien, en 1684, presentó a la Royal Society un primer diseño detallado de un telégrafo óptico, no fue hasta principios del siglo xix en Francia cuando se implementó de una forma eficaz. Fue durante la Revolución francesa, cuando existían en el país una necesidad importante de poder transmitir las órdenes de una forma eficaz y rápida, cuando el ingeniero Claude Chappe y sus hermanos instalaron 556 telégrafos ópticos que cubrían una distancia de casi 5000 kilómetros. La primera línea, de 22 torres y 230 kilómetros, se dispuso en 1792 entre París y Lille, y en 1794, transmitió la noticia de la victoria francesa en Condé-sur-l'Escaut: La teoría sobre comunicaciones electrónicas comenzó a mediado del sigo XIX con el físico inglés, Jame Cler Maxwell. Las investigaciones matemáticas de Maxwell indicaron que la electricidad y la luz viajan en forma de onda electromagnética, y por lo tanto, están relacionada una con otras. Maxwell predijo que era posible propagar ondas electromagnéticas por el espacio libre utilizando descargas eléctricas. Sin embargo, la propagación de ondas fue lograda hasta 1888 cuando Heinrich Hertz, un científico alemán, pudo radiar energía electromagnética debe una máquina que él llamaba oscilador. Hertz desarrolló su primer transmisor de radio y usando estos aparatos, pudo generar radiofrecuencia entre 31MHz y 1.25GHz. Hertz también desarrolló la primera antena rudimentaria, la cual aún se usa de manera modificada hoy en día. En 1892 E. Branly, de Francia, desarrolló e primer detector de radio, y, exactamente un año después un experimentador ruso A.S. Popoff, grabó ondas de radio emanada de relámpagos.
  5. 5. El primer sistema de comunicaciones electrónicas fue desarrollado en 1837 por Samuel Morse. Morse usando la inducción electromagnética, puedo transmitir información por medio de puntos, guiones y espacio por medio de un cable metálico. En 1876, un canadiense educador y terapeuta del lenguaje llamado Alexander Gram. Bell y su asistente, Thomas a Watson, transmitieron exitosamente una conversación humana a través de un sistema telefónico funcional usando cables metálicos como medio de transmisión. En 1894, Guglielmo Marconi, un joven científico italiano, logró las primeras comunicaciones electrónicas inalámbricas cuando transmitió señales de radio a tres cuartos de milla por la atmósfera de la tierra atravesando la propiedad de su padre. Por 1896 Marconi estaba transmitiendo señales de radio hasta dos millas desde los barcos a tierra, y en 1899 envió el primer mensaje inalámbrico por el canal de la Mancha de Francia a Dover Inglaterra. En 1902 las primeras señales trasatlánticas fueron enviadas de Poldu, Inglaterra, a New Foundland. Leer Deforest inventó el tubo de vacío de triodo en 1908, el cual permitió la primera amplificación práctica de las señales electrónicas. La emisión regular de radio comenzó en 1920, cuando las estaciones de radio (AM) WWJ en Detroit Michigan y KDKA en Pittsburg Pensilvania, comenzaron las emisiones comerciales. En 1933, el mayor Edwin Howard Amstrong inventó la frecuencia modulada (FM), y la emisión comercial de las señales FM comenzó en 1936. En 1948, el transmisor fue inventado en los laboratorios de teléfonos Bell por William Shockley, Walter Brattain y Johon Bardeen. El transmisor llevó al desarrollo y refinamiento del circuito integrado en la década de 1960. Aunque los conceptos generales de las comunicaciones electrónicas no han cambiado mucho desde el comienzo, los métodos por cuales estos conceptos se han implantado han sufrido cambios dramáticos y sorprendentes recientemente, no hay realmente limite sobre las expectativas para los sistemas de comunicaciones electrónicas del futuro. Aunque fue en el 1729 cuando el científico Stephen Gray había descubierto formalmente que la electricidad podía ser transmitida, los primeros experimentos técnicos no se materializaron hasta el siglo xix, cuando Alessandro Volta presentó a la Royal Society un instrumento capaz de generar corriente continua, la pila voltaica —véase la historia de la electricidad—. Por ejemplo, un experimento inicial en la telegrafía eléctrica fue el telégrafo electroquímico creado por el científico alemán Samuel Thomas von Sömmerring en 1809,nota basado en un diseño menos robusto de 1804 del científico catalán Francisco Salvá Campillo.
  6. 6. Este invento empleaba señales eléctricas que se enviaban por diversos cables metálicos, una por cada letra. En el extremo receptor las corrientes electrolizaban el ácido de unos tubos individuales de vidrio liberándose corrientes de burbujas de hidrógeno en el tubo correspondiente para que fueran vistas por el operador del receptor. El Telegrafo El telégrafo eléctrico,lo invito Joseph Henry que se desarrolló en la primera mitad del siglo xix, tiene su origen en multitud de experimentos y nuevas tecnologías, por lo que no se puede mencionar un único inventor aunque sí algunos nombres importantes. Por ejemplo, el diplomático ruso Pavel Schilling construyó en 1832, en su propio apartamento, un telégrafo electromagnético que usaba seis galvanómetros como receptores cuyas agujas señalaban el carácter enviado. Otro ejemplo lo encontramos en los célebres científicos Gauss y Weber, quienes en 1833 instalaron una línea telegráfica entre la universidad y el observatorio astronómico de Gotinga donde ambos trabajaban. Consiguieron comunicarse haciendo mover la aguja de un magnetómetro, con la que coordinaban el tiempo, y llegaron a desarrollar un código de 5 bits. Sin embargo no fue hasta la primera patente de un telégrafo cuando este salió de los laboratorios. Fue en 1837, cuando William Fothergill Cooke, quien se asoció con el profesor de física Charles Wheatstone, patentó un telégrafo de cinco conductores eléctricos que hacían mover otras cinco agujas imantadas con las que señalar una de las 20 letras que tenía el aparato. En julio de ese mismo año hicieron una demostración de su invento entre las estaciones de Euston y Camden Town, pero no fue hasta el 9 de julio de 1839 cuando empezó a funcionar su invento entre la estación de Paddington, en Londres y la de West Drayton, a kilómetros de distancia. Esta vez, sin embargo, utilizaron una variante de su invento que usaba solo dos agujas y utilizaba un código de pulsos eléctricos positivos y negativos para cada carácter. Finalmente, tras conseguir reducir el número de agujas de su invento a una sola, Cooke y Wheatstone fundaron la Electric Telegraph Company en 1846, percursora de la primera empresa de telecomunicaciones —la British Telecom—, y para 1852 ya había instalados en Inglaterra 6500 km de líneas telegráficas. El invento se extendión a lo largo de Europa y se instalaron líneas en diversos países como Francia (1845), Austria-Hungría y Bélgica (1846), Italia (1847), Suiza (1842) o Rusia (1853).
  7. 7. El Telefono Uno de los inventos más exitosos del siglo xix, que aún es muy usado en nuestros días, fue el teléfono. Este invento hizo posible comunicarse utilizando la voz, aunque en un principio no se apostó por su desarrollo debido al éxito y el poder que ya tenía el telégrafo. Como en muchos otros casos, el invento y desarrollo del teléfono no se debe a una sola persona, y fueron varios los inventores que desarrollaron tecnologías relacionadas con la telefonía. De hecho, las primeras especulaciones sobre la posibilidad de transmitir la voz a distancia son muy anteriores a la invención del teléfono. Por ejemplo, Robert Hooke especuló sobre la transmisión de la voz a distancia, pero sus experimentos con cuerdas tirantes no tuvieron mucho éxito; y G. Huth utilizó por primera vez la palabra ‘teléfono’ en A Treatise concerning some Acoustic Instruments and the use of the Speaking Tube in Telegraphy (1796) al sugerir usar cuernos y megáfonos para comunicarse. Pero no fue hasta el desarrollo de una tecnología específica cuando se puede hablar de los primeros pioneros: Antonio Meucci, Philipp Reis, Innocenzo Manzetti, Elisha Gray o Alexander Graham Bell, entre otros. El comienzo de la telefonía estuvo marcado, de hecho, por numerosas batallas legales por la autoría de los primitivos teléfonos, por lo que es preferible recurrir al orden cronológico a la hora de enumerar los distintos avances técnicos o las patentes de estos. Cables Submarinos El desarrollo de la telecomunicación en el último tercio del siglo xix estuvo marcado por la cooperación internacional en la telecomunicación, que tuvo sus inicios en las actividades cotidianas de los telégrafos que, en las propias fronteras de las distintas naciones de la época, se intercambiaban y traducían los mensajes transfronterizos. Sin embargo, los mares y océanos constituían una frontera natural difícil de evitar. Durante este siglo se investigó el uso de medios de transmisión de formas simples, de hierro o cobre, y en la mayoría de ocasiones sin recubrimiento externo. Cabe recordar que la forma de investigar de la época era el ensayo y error, en la que se probaban decenas de materiales para solventar un problema
  8. 8. hasta dar por el óptimo. En 1847 Werner von Siemens y otros inventaron métodos para recubrir cables de gutapercha para impermeabilizarlos. El primer cable submarino fue el que se largó en el paso de Calais —canal de la Mancha— entre el cabo Gris-Nez —Francia— y el cabo Southerland — Inglaterra— de manos de los hermanos John y Jacob Brett. Se trató de un cable telegráfico que fue tendido por el remolcador Goliaht el 28 de agosto de 1850, pero que fue seccionado por un pescador local al poco tiempo, el cual lo exhibió como trofeo. El año siguiente se volvió a largar un cable, que corrió más suerte que el anterior, formado de 4 hilos de cobre de 1,65 mm de diámetro recubiertos de cáñamo y reforzado con 10 alambres de hierro galvanizado de 7 mm de diámetro. Debido al éxito de este primer cable la idea se extendió y en 1852 se unió Gales y Escocia con Irlanda, y al año siguiente se conectó Bélgica y Dinamarca a través del mar del Norte. Se tendieron también cables entre Córcega y Cerdeña, Italia y Córcega, Tasmania y Australia, y muchas otras localizaciones. En 1860 ya existía un enlace directo entre Inglaterra y la India que salvaba numerosas vías de agua como el canal de Suez. Sin embargo, el gran desafío de la época fue tender el primer cable telegráfico transatlántico, una auténtica proeza en la ingeniería de la época. El 7 de agosto de 1857, el buque de guerra Agamemnon, trató de largar unos 3200 kilómetros de cable fabricado con un núcleo de siete hilos de cobre recubiertos de gutapercha — hasta los 12,2 mm— y un refuerzo exterior de 18 alambres de hierro. Sin embargo, 10 días después de su partida de Irlanda, el cable se rompió a 3600 metros de profundidad —2000 brazas—, por lo que se abandonó el proyecto.34 El verano siguiente se reintentó el tendido, pero con otro planteamiento: el Agamemnon y el Niagara se encontrarían en medio del atlántico, cada uno con la mitad del cable, y tras unir ambos extremos el 28 de junio partieron cada uno en direcciones opuestas; el cable del Agamemnon se rompió a los 230 km de travesía, por lo que ambos fondearon en Queenstown —Terranova— a la espera de órdenes. Un mes después del primer intento, el 28 de julio de 1858, ambos barcos repitieron la operación una vez más y lograron tender los 2340 km de cable necesarios para unir Dowlas Bay —Valentia, Irlanda— y la bahía de Trinity —Terranova—, a donde ambos barcos llegaron el 5 de agosto. Esa misma noche se envió el primer telegrama anunciando la llegada, así como diversas felicitaciones. Sin embargo, apenas un mes después, el 3 de septiembre, el cable se averió debido a una
  9. 9. sobrecarga de tensión. A pesar de los múltiples fracasos, el empresario Cyrus Field, dueño de la compañía Atlantic Telegraph Company, conseguió fletar una nueva expedición para largar otro cable. Tras la Guerra de Secesión, el 23 de julio de 1865, el buque Great Eastern —el más grande de la época— zarpó de Valentia con 3700 km de cable, 3 veces más grueso que el anterior, con rumbo a Terranova. A principios de agosto, cuando se habían tendido más de 1900 de cable, los técnicos del barco descubrieron un defecto de fabricación que les obligó a reflotar varios kilómetros de cable para sustituirlo, con tan mala fortuna que este se rompió durante las tareas de reparación. Tras tres intentos fallidos de recuperar el cable, después de conseguir encontrarlo en el fondo del océano, el barco regresó a Irlanda. Por fin, en 1866, el Great Eastern consiguió largar con éxito el cable submarino y, para rematar la faena, recuperó el cable perdido un año antes del fondo del Atlántico y lo completó para tener un segundo cable a través del océano. Desde entonces, se han tendido muchos más cables submarinos a lo largo de todo el planeta, mejorando las tecnologías existentes hasta el uso de la actual fibra óptica. Se calcula que hoy en día el 90 % del tráfico de Internet se transmite por cables submarinos —el resto, por satélites—. Guerra y Electronica A principios del xx aparece el teletipo que, utilizando el código Baudot, permitía enviar texto en algo parecido a una máquina de escribir y también recibir texto, que era impreso por tipos movidos por relés. El término telecomunicación fue definido por primera vez en la reunión conjunta de la XIII Conferencia de la UTI (Unión Telegráfica Internacional) y la III de la URI (Unión Radiotelegráfica Internacional) que se inició en Madrid el día 3 de septiembre de 1932. La definición entonces aprobada del término fue: "Telecomunicación es toda transmisión, emisión o recepción, de signos, señales, escritos, imágenes, sonidos o informaciones de cualquier naturaleza por hilo, radioelectricidad, medios ópticos u otros sistemas electromagnéticos". El siguiente artefacto revolucionario en las telecomunicaciones fue el módem que hizo posible la transmisión de datos entre computadoras y otros dispositivos. En los años 60 comienza a ser utilizada la telecomunicación en el campo de la informática con el uso de satélites de comunicación y las redes de conmutación de paquetes. La década siguiente se caracterizó por la aparición de las redes de computadoras y los protocolos y arquitecturas que servirían de base para las telecomunicaciones modernas (en estos años aparece la ARPANET, que dio
  10. 10. origen a la Internet). También en estos años comienza el auge de la normalización de las redes de datos: el CCITT trabaja en la normalización de las redes de conmutación de circuitos y de conmutación de paquetes y la Organización Internacional para la Estandarización crea el modelo OSI. A finales de los años setenta aparecen las redes de área local o LAN. En los años 1980, cuando los ordenadores personales se volvieron populares, aparecen las redes digitales. En la última década del siglo xx aparece Internet, que se expandió enormemente, ayudada por la expansión de la fibra óptica; y a principios del siglo xxi se están viviendo los comienzos de la interconexión total a la que convergen las telecomunicaciones, a través de todo tipo de dispositivos que son cada vez más rápidos, más compactos, más poderosos y multifuncionales, y también de nuevas tecnologías de comunicación inalámbrica como las redes inalámbricas.
  11. 11. Conclusión El primer sistema de comunicaciones electrónicas fue desarrollado en 1837 por Samuel Morse. Morse usando la inducción electromagnética, puedo transmitir información por medio de puntos, guiones y espacio por medio de un cable metálico. En 1876, un canadiense educador y terapeuta del lenguaje llamado Alexander Gram. Bell y su asistente, Thomas a Watson, transmitieron exitosamente una conversación humana a través de un sistema telefónico funcional usando cables metálicos como medio de transmisión.

