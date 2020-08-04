Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM Modul6:Bahanmengajarmembaca(2) Nama:DarshiniRavindran NoMatrix:A...
Botol Susu
Bola
Kucing
Ice cream
Bantal
Epal
Mainan Kanak-Kanak
Gula-gula
Flashcard
Alat mewarna
Thank you
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Lmcp1602 BAHAN MENGAJAR MEMBACA (2)

33 views

Published on

10 benda yang selalu dipegang oleh kanak-kanak kecil.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Lmcp1602 BAHAN MENGAJAR MEMBACA (2)

  1. 1. LMCP1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM Modul6:Bahanmengajarmembaca(2) Nama:DarshiniRavindran NoMatrix:A164767
  2. 2. Botol Susu
  3. 3. Bola
  4. 4. Kucing
  5. 5. Ice cream
  6. 6. Bantal
  7. 7. Epal
  8. 8. Mainan Kanak-Kanak
  9. 9. Gula-gula
  10. 10. Flashcard
  11. 11. Alat mewarna
  12. 12. Thank you

×