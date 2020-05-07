Successfully reported this slideshow.
Darshini Perumalsivam CV

A Pharmacology BSc (hons) graduate seeking opportunities in Clinical Research.

Darshini Perumalsivam CV

  1. 1. PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE SOFT SKILLS Willingness to Learn Internet Knowledge Excellent LANGUAGES Self Motivated SOFT SKILLS PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE 1 DARSHINI PERUMALSIVAM No.7-3, Block Pangsapuri Bunga Raya, Jalan Pahang (PULAPOL), Jalan Semarak 54100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. +60146151699 darshini.psivam@gmail.com linkedin.com/in/daaarshini CAREER OBJECTIVE IC No : 941001-10-5942 DOB : 1-10-1994 Religion : Hindu Marital Status : Single TECHNICAL SKILLS A fast learning Pharmacology graduate with Hospital Pharmacy and Clinical Research internship experiences enthusiastic to start my career in Clinical Research Organisation/ Pharmaceutical/ Medical Device/ Biotechnology/ Healthcare based Company that will continue to mold and build my career path. I am determined to utilize my excellent time management in a fast place work environment and I would like to work with my full dedication and sincerity to learn more to gain knowledge as well as experience. My ‘can do’ attitudes are able to communicate effectively, good organizational and able to work in a team and able to manage projects. I truly believe that I can get an opportunity to prove myself. I am ready! Clinical Research ● Internship Aesculape CRO Pte. Ltd. Jan 2019 - April 2019 (4 months) Damansara, Malaysia Accomplishment :  Successfully obtained NIDA Clinical Trials Network Certificate as per completion of 6 hours required course on Good Clinical Practice (GCP).  Maintenance of Trial Master Files (TMFs) filling systems and required regulatory compliance databases and processes as well as general clerical duties including photocopying and scanning of any study related documents.  Familiarised and reviewed of documents related to clinical trials for specific site (hospital); e.g. Informed consent forms, Protocol study materials such as leaflets, Suspected Unexpected Serious Adverse Reaction (SUSAR) reports, approval certificates and etc.  Assisted in the usage and Access/ Entry/ Uploading and renaming of files and documents e.g. Regulatory related documents, Study site reports, study protocols, approved licenses, etc. according to the study convention naming file and uploaded in eTMF according to the sections and site number provided in order to easily access at any time.  Assisted in the usage and accessed to eCRF (Electronic case report form) in order to track whether the patient information (physical examinations, biodata, etc) required by the clinical trial protocol is filled up by clinical study coordinator from that specific site/ hospital.  Assisted in the customization of Informed Consent Form (ICF) into a tracked change document or a clean document, Confidential Disclosure Agreements (CDA) template customization according to the name of hospital followed by the name of Principal Investigator (PI).  Created/ Prepared/ Wrote NTFs for the Investigator Site File (ISF) sections which are not applicable/ not filed for the respective sites (hospital) after Close Out Visit (COV). PERSONAL DETAILS Good Teamwork Excellent Communication Tamil (Speaking, Writing, Reading) Excellent Independant Thinker Adaptive Leadership MS Office electronic Trial Master File (eTMF) English (Speaking, Writing, Reading) Handling stress Malay (Speaking, Writing, Reading) Excellent
  2. 2. BSc Pharmacology (Hons) Geomatika University College April 2017 – February 2020 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia h CGPA : 3.80/4.00 (1st Class Honours) Malaysian University English Test (MUET) : Band 3 Relevant Coursework: Biochemistry, Biopharmaceutics & Pharmacokinetic, Biotechnology, General Pathology, Pharmacoepidemology, Pharmacological Screening Method, Pharmacology II, General Psychology, Pharmacoeconomic, Pharmacology III, Pharmacotherapeutics I, System Pathology, Toxicology I, Immunology, Drug Regulation, Pharmacology In Drug Discovery, Toxicology II, Pharmacology IV, Pharmacotherapeutics II, Preclinical Studies, Pharmacognosy, Biostatistics & Research Methodology, Industrial Training. Diploma in Pharmacy Geomatika University College June 2013 - June 2016 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 5 CGPA : 3.13/4.00 Relevant Coursework: Introduction to Pharmacy Practices, Pharmaceutical Microbiology, General Chemistry, Mathematics, Basic Statistics, Basic Pharmacology, Human Anatomy & Physiology, Drug Therapy I, Organic Chemistry, Drug Therapy II, Extemporaneous Dispensing I, Pharmaceutics I, Computer Application, Physical Chemistry, Drug Therapy III, Extemporaneous Dispensing II, Pharmaceutics II, Sterile Pharmacy Practices, Behavioral Sciences, Hospital Training I, Hospital Training II. Secondary Education Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Puteri Titiwangsa Jan 2007 - December 2011 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 5 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) : Science Stream Penilaian Menegah Rendah (PMR) Primary Education Sekolah Kebangsaan Marian Convent Jan 2001- December 2006 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 5 Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR) ACADEMIC QUALIFICATION 2 Pharmacy Technician ● Internship Hospital Kuala Lumpur Jan 2015 - Oct 2015 (10 months) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Accomplishment :  Successfully earned ‘A’ grade after completing 10 months of Hospital Training.  Have been attached to the Outpatient Pharmacy Department, Inpatient Pharmacy Department, Total Parental Nutrition (TPN) Department, Paediatrics Department, Cytotoxic Drug Reconstitution (CDR) Department, Pharmacy Store and Galenical Department.  Assisted in medication dispensing and performed medicine packing.  Managed to calculate dose of the drugs according to the prescriptions given.  Managed stock and replenishment.  Observed sterilization and poison handling protocols.  Prepared extemporaneous product especially in Paediatrics Department.  Assisted in TPN and CDR clean room according to the rules and regulations.
  3. 3. Dashayini Mahalingam, MSc, BSc Former Clinical Ops Manager (Aesculape CRO) Clinical Operation Manager, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) Malaysia, Petaling Jaya - Malaysia. +60123584207 Dean’s List Certification award Jan 2019 NIDA Clinical Trials Network of GCP online course Jan 2019 ‘International Olympic Day’ July 2011 ‘Larian Serentak 1Murid 1Sukan 1Malaysia’ July 2011 Ekspedisi Gua Tempurung, Perak (Grand Tour) Feb 2011 ‘Colours of 1Malaysia 2010’ May 2010 ‘Adolescent Health Campaign UKM’ Oct 2010 SMK Puteri Titiwangsa Pengawas SPBT Nov 2008 Achieved Excellent Performance in Co-curriculum Oct 2008 Participated in ‘Veterans Walk for Peace Sept 2008 AJK Persatuan Bulan Sabit Merah 2006 ‘Youth Expert in Malaysia Red Crescent Society’ Oct 2006 Participated and completed ‘Microsoft System (MS)’ course 2006 MYR 3200 (negotiable) EXPECTED SALARY Mimi Suhaila Ismail, MSc, BSc Former Clinical Study Manager (Aesculape CRO) Senior SSU & Regulatory Specialist, Syneos Health Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur - Malaysia. +60163438614 3 EXTRACURRICULAR ACHIEVEMENTS/CERTIFICATES REFERENCE

