Titanium Alloy Fasteners makefaststeel.com/titanium-alloys-fasteners-manufacturers-suppliers-stockists-exporters-in-mu...
2/3 Types Nuts, Screw, Bolts, Sockets, Spring Washers, Studs, Anchors, Marine Anchors, Nut, Hexagon Nut, Hex Nut, Hex Coup...
3/3 Shear Modulus 45 GPa 6530 ksi Physical Properties Physical Properties Metric English Density 4.51 g/cc 0.163 lb/in³ We...
Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists in India
Business
Jan. 05, 2022
Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists in India

Business
Jan. 05, 2022
37 views

Makefast Steel Engineering Company may be a respected association dedicated to manufacturing titanium alloy fasteners for various uses, regardless of how you check out them. we offer customers with an equivalent price at rock bottom price. i prefer oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen gas considerably . the upkeep of oxygen causes a particularly hard and fragile oxygen-stabilized Alpha stage layer called an Alpha box to function thanks to heating within the air. so as to avoid improving the alpha coating and related material problems, grade 5 titanium fasteners are often tempered under vacuum or strong gas conditions. As a supplier, reliable exporter and manufacturer, we offer these grade 7 titanium alloy fasteners with exclusive design materials. Thickness and size meet the precise needs of our highly regarded trailers.

Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists in India

  1. 1. 1/3 Titanium Alloy Fasteners makefaststeel.com/titanium-alloys-fasteners-manufacturers-suppliers-stockists-exporters-in-mumbai-india.html Makefast Steel Engineering Company may be a respected association dedicated to manufacturing titanium alloy fasteners for various uses, regardless of how you check out them. we offer customers with an equivalent price at rock bottom price. i prefer oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen gas considerably . the upkeep of oxygen causes a particularly hard and fragile oxygen-stabilized Alpha stage layer called an Alpha box to function thanks to heating within the air. so as to avoid improving the alpha coating and related material problems, grade 5 titanium fasteners are often tempered under vacuum or strong gas conditions. As a supplier, reliable exporter and manufacturer, we offer these grade 7 titanium alloy fasteners with exclusive design materials. Thickness and size meet the precise needs of our highly regarded trailers. Titanium Alloy Fasteners, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Manufacturers, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Exporters, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Suppliers, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists. Titanium Alloy Fasteners Specifications Dmensions DIN, ASTM, BS and all International Standards Standards DIN 912, DIN913, DIN916, DIN 933, DIN 934, DIN963, DIN 7991, DIN 6921, ISO 7380, ISO 7984 etc. Size M10 to M100 Length up to 5 meters Grades GR I, GR -2, GR-3, GR-4, GR-5, GR-7
  2. 2. 2/3 Types Nuts, Screw, Bolts, Sockets, Spring Washers, Studs, Anchors, Marine Anchors, Nut, Hexagon Nut, Hex Nut, Hex Coupling Nut, Studs, Hex Set Screw, Socket Screw, Cap Screw, Pan Head Screw, Machine Screw, Socket Head Cap Screw, Allen Cap screw, Wing Screw, Washers, Hex Domed Cap Nuts, Square Nut, Stud Bolts, Hex Head Bolts, Socket Hexagon Head Screw Anchor Bolt, U- Bolts, J Bolts, Mushroom Head Square Neck Bolts, T-Head Bolts, Wing Screw, Eye Bolt, Foundation Bolts, Structural Bolts. Chemical Composition C Fe H N O Ti max max max max max max 0.1 0.2 0.015 0.03 0.18 99.5 Mechanical Properties Hardness, Brinell 120 120 annealed Hardness, Knoop 132 132 Estimated from Brinell. Hardness, Rockwell B 70 70 annealed Hardness, Vickers 122 122 Estimated from Brinell. Tensile Strength, Ultimate 240 MPa 34800 psi Tensile Strength, Yield 170 - 310 MPa 24700 - 45000 psi Elongation at Break 24 % 24 % Reduction of Area 35 % 35 % Modulus of Elasticity 105 GPa 15200 ksi In Tension Compressive Modulus 110 GPa 16000 ksi Poisson's Ratio 0.37 0.37 Charpy Impact 310 J 229 ft-lb V-notch
  3. 3. 3/3 Shear Modulus 45 GPa 6530 ksi Physical Properties Physical Properties Metric English Density 4.51 g/cc 0.163 lb/in³ We Export To Countries Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Bikaner, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Mangalore, Nagpur, Bangalore, Kolkata, Siliguri, Assam, Indore, Hyderabad, Surat, Nashik, Cochin, Thane, Faridabad, Rajkot, Aurangabad, Bhavnagar, Ranchi, Coimbatore, Mysore, Salem, Tirupur, Bikaner, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Bhilai, Ankleshwar, Bhiwandi, Vadodra, Kochi We Supply To City Eastern, Europe, Asia, North, America, Western, Europe, Mid, East/Africa, Australia, Central/South, UAE, America, Portugal, Spain, Indonesia, Italy, Angola, Poland, Brazil, Sri, Lanka, Russia, Chile, Singapore, Oman, Venezuela, Costa, Rica, USA, Qatar, Thailand, Canada, Saudi, Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt, Malaysia, Turkey, Mexico, China, Peru, United, States, Nigeria, Jordan, Kuwait, Dubai, Bangkok, Iran, Germany, UK, New, Zealand, Vietnam, South, Africa, Mexico, Kazakhstan Titanium Alloy Fasteners In Mumbai, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Manufacturers In Mumbai, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Exporters In Mumbai, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Suppliers In Mumbai, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists In Mumbai. Titanium Alloy Fasteners in India, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Manufacturers in India, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Exporters in India, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Suppliers in India, Titanium Alloy Fasteners Stockists in India.

