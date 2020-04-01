Successfully reported this slideshow.
What is Intervention?
What is Intervention? In the U.S., “intervention” is a Civil Law procedure where someone not currently part of a case can ...
Types of Intervention ★ Intervention of Right ★ Permissive Intervention
Intervention of Right When an outside party seeks to join a case via “intervention of right,” that person or party will ha...
Permissive Intervention When an outside party tries to join a case using the “permissive intervention” route, they may not...
In Simple Terms…. There are a number of reasons you might want to be added to an existing case. Example: In a personal inj...
In the U.S., "intervention" is a Civil Law procedure where someone not currently part of a case can join the case to make sure their interests get fairly represented

  1. 1. What is Intervention?
  2. 2. What is Intervention? In the U.S., “intervention” is a Civil Law procedure where someone not currently part of a case can join the case to make sure their interests get fairly represented.
  3. 3. Types of Intervention ★ Intervention of Right ★ Permissive Intervention
  4. 4. Intervention of Right When an outside party seeks to join a case via “intervention of right,” that person or party will have filed a motion with the courts presenting sufficient evidence that they have an interest in the money, the property or the issues involved, that they risk some form of injustice if not joined to the case, and that no one else already on the case can sufficiently represent their interests.
  5. 5. Permissive Intervention When an outside party tries to join a case using the “permissive intervention” route, they may not have a direct financial interest in the case, but, they will be able to prove that there is a particular question of law or statute that needs clarification or interpretation by the judge. A judge can deny the request or allow that party to be added to the case when that question of law is common enough to a significant group of people.
  6. 6. In Simple Terms…. There are a number of reasons you might want to be added to an existing case. Example: In a personal injury case, a car crash caused by a negligent driver might have affected not just the driver of another vehicle, but maybe a passenger or involved pedestrian who discovered injuries a few weeks after the collision. If they are not already listed as a party in the case, they could have a direct interest in being added, since they may have unique issues and perspectives needing fair representation.
