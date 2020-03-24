Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JOUR 4 : Cool Raoul ! Encore une super journée ensoleillée à rester bloqué à la maison… Aaaahhh ! Je vais finir par croire...
- Les « gestes barrière » c’est porter un masque, se laver les mains régulièrement, ne pas trop s’approcher des gens… - Ah...
Alors voilà ta mission Bibote en herbe : invente une potion magique de druide pour soigner Bobby ! Pour les ingrédients tu...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BIBOTE TXAPELKETA - Jour 4 : Cool Raoul!

22 views

Published on

Quatrième jour du "BIBOTE TXAPELKETA" : Les Bibotes doivent trouver une recette de potion magique pour soigner Bobby!

Published in: Art & Photos
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

BIBOTE TXAPELKETA - Jour 4 : Cool Raoul!

  1. 1. JOUR 4 : Cool Raoul ! Encore une super journée ensoleillée à rester bloqué à la maison… Aaaahhh ! Je vais finir par croire que la Nature nous nargue. Mais vu comment on se comporte avec elle depuis des siècles, elle a peut-être raison de nous taquiner un peu… Chez nous, il y en a un qui a vraiment de la chance : c’est Bobby. Lui il peut sortir car il doit contrôler les personnes qui ne respectent pas le confinement. Et je peux vous dire qu’il met un sacré paquet de prunes en ce moment ! Ce n’est pas encore la saison mais Bobby ne rigole jamais avec la loi… En rentrant ce soir, il avait par contre une triste mine et je n’ai pas tardé à lui demander ce qui n’allait pas : « Et beh Bobby. Tu n’as pas l’air au top, tu es tout pâlichon. - Non Bibote, j’ai passé ma journée à arrêter des gens qui roulaient à droite. Ils font vraiment n’importe quoi avec ce confinement… - Bobby, je te rappelle qu’on est en France ici. Chez nous on roule à droite ! - Mais je croyais qu’au Pays Basque… - Non Bobby. Le Pays Basque c’est la Fran… Je n’ai pas eu le temps de finir ma phrase quand Bobby m’éternua en pleine moustache ! - ATCHOOOUUUM !!!! - Bobby, tu tousses ??? - Oui, depuis ce matin. J’ai attrapé froid et j’ai aussi des courbatures. - Aïe aïe aïe Bobby, tu es peut-être contaminé… Tu as bien réalisé les « gestes barrière » pendant que tu travaillais ? - Les « gestes barrière » ? S’étonna-t-il. But what do you say Bibote ?
  2. 2. - Les « gestes barrière » c’est porter un masque, se laver les mains régulièrement, ne pas trop s’approcher des gens… - Ah non j’ai complètement oublié tous ces trucs. Par contre j’écoute Elton John et je bois du thé au citron. Ça marche pour se protéger du virus ? - Bobby… Tu es vraiment complément à l’Ouest ! » Il avait beau être à l’Ouest, il était surtout malade notre policier préféré... Il fallait donc le soigner pour ne pas qu’il contamine Tip, Jean-Pierre et Carapuce. Comme d’habitude, je n’ai pas paniqué et je suis de suite allé sur « l’Internet » pour trouver le médicament contre ce satané vilain virus. Et des informations, j’en ai vu des tonnes ! Pour résumer où on en est avec le traitement : des chercheurs cherchent… Mais ce n’est pas des chercheurs qui cherchent qu’il nous faut !!! Il faut aller vite !!! Bobby a le nez qui coule et tous nos mouchoirs servent déjà à faire tenir debout notre Tour de Papel !!! Il nous faut des chercheurs qui trouvent !!! Il nous faut des trouveurs !!! En restant toujours de marbre comme un menhir (j’écoute les conseils de mon pote Jean- Pierre), j’ai eu une sorte de « flash » : « Mais bien sûr !!! C’est de la potion magique qu’il faut à Bobby !!! J’appelle de suite l’arrière arrière arrière… arrière-petit-fils de Panoramix !!!» J’ai donc saisi mon bigophone pour appeler un druide mondialement connu : le Professeur Raoul. J’avais entendu aux informations qu’il avait trouvé un super médicament pour soigner le virus : l’hydroxychlo… Il y avait tellement de lettres dans ce mot que je ne m’en souviens même plus. Mais je me suis vite rendu-compte que quelque chose clochait en voulant taper le numéro de bigophone du professeur Raoul… Car en fait je ne connaissais même pas son numéro de bigophone au professeur Raoul.
  3. 3. Alors voilà ta mission Bibote en herbe : invente une potion magique de druide pour soigner Bobby ! Pour les ingrédients tu peux prendre des fruits, des légumes, des sirops (alimentaires bien sûr), des plantes comestibles, des jus, du lait ; utiliser des presse- fruits, des mixeurs, des blenders… Avec l’aide d’un adulte, à toi de trouver, de goûter, et de nous donner la recette secrète du traitement contre le vilain virus ! Bonne dégustation et attention aux effets secondaires ! Surtout si tu commences à voir un chat rose en train de siroter un cocktail à la cool. Bibote d’Haricot (vert, rouge ou blanc)

×