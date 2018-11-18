REPUBLICT ACT 8545 By Darren Joy A. Laloon

Successfully reported this slideshow.
“Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act” Section 1
CRITERIA FOR ASSISTANCE • Tuition fees charged by the schools • Socio-economic needs of each region • Over-all performance...
CRITERIA FOR ASSISTANCE o Enrolled in schools which have accredited or applying for accreditation recognized by Social Ref...
FORMS OF ASSISTANCE oTuition fee supplements for students in private high schools, including students in vocational and te...
FORMS OF ASSISTANCE oThe voucher system of the Private Education Student Financial Assistance Program [PESFA]; Scholarship...
Education Service Contracting Section 7
Given To Elementary Graduates… • Who opt to enroll in private high schools under a formal school setting or Open High Scho...
For SY 2016-2017 the ff. Grant levels apply: ESC Grants LEVEL NCR REGIONS OUTSIDE NCR Grade 7 Php11,000 Php8,500 Grade 8 P...
Teacher Salary Subsidy Section 14
Quality Assurance of Participating School
Ground for Penalties Suspension and Termination
GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION Falsification of data or information in any of the program forms and relat...
Padding and/or inclusion of “ghost students” in the list of grantees. This refers to the following: • Listed grantees abse...
• Grantees listed as “enrolled” but who have not been attending classes since the opening of classes; • Grantees double-li...
•Charging grantees in excess of the school’s total fees •Non-reimbursement or undue delay in the reimbursement of tuition ...
TREATMENT OF FINDINGS
REPUBLICT ACT 8545
REPUBLICT ACT 8545

RA 8545 amended RA

REPUBLICT ACT 8545

  1. 1. “Expanded Government Assistance to Students and Teachers in Private Education Act” Section 1
  2. 2. CRITERIA FOR ASSISTANCE • Tuition fees charged by the schools • Socio-economic needs of each region • Over-all performance of the schools. • Academic qualifications • Financial needs of students, teachers and school • Geographic spread and size of student population Section 3
  3. 3. CRITERIA FOR ASSISTANCE o Enrolled in schools which have accredited or applying for accreditation recognized by Social Reform Agenda (SRA). oFamily Income not more Seventy-thousand pesos (P 72,000). Section 3
  4. 4. FORMS OF ASSISTANCE oTuition fee supplements for students in private high schools, including students in vocational and technical courses; oHigh School Textbook Assistance Fund oExpansion of the existing Educational Service Contracting ESC (Scheme) Section 4
  5. 5. FORMS OF ASSISTANCE oThe voucher system of the Private Education Student Financial Assistance Program [PESFA]; Scholarship to students graduating as valedictorians and salutatorians from secondary schools; o Tuition fee supplements to students in private colleges and universities; and oEducation Loan Fund. Section 4
  6. 6. Education Service Contracting Section 7
  7. 7. Given To Elementary Graduates… • Who opt to enroll in private high schools under a formal school setting or Open High School Program (OHSP) • Shall start at Grade 7 • Covers four (4) years of junior high school • Difference between the ESC grant and a private school’s total school fees is shouldered by the grantee
  8. 8. For SY 2016-2017 the ff. Grant levels apply: ESC Grants LEVEL NCR REGIONS OUTSIDE NCR Grade 7 Php11,000 Php8,500 Grade 8 Php11,000 Php8,500 Grade 9 Php10,000 Php7,500 Grade 10 Php10,000 Php6,500
  9. 9. ESC GRANT SELECTION
  10. 10. ESC GRANTEE SELECTION
  11. 11. Teacher Salary Subsidy Section 14
  12. 12. COVERAGE AND AMOUNT OF TEACHER SALARY SUBSIDY
  13. 13. COVERAGE AND AMOUNT OF TEACHER SALARY SUBSIDY
  14. 14. COVERAGE AND AMOUNT OF TEACHER SALARY SUBSIDY
  15. 15. COVERAGE AND AMOUNT OF TEACHER SALARY SUBSIDY
  16. 16. Quality Assurance of Participating School
  17. 17. QUALITY ASSURANCE OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOL
  18. 18. QUALITY ASSURANCE OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOL
  19. 19. QUALITY ASSURANCE OF PARTICIPATING SCHOOL
  20. 20. Ground for Penalties Suspension and Termination
  21. 21. GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION Falsification of data or information in any of the program forms and related attachments. Penalty: a minimum suspension of one (1) year whereby the school shall not be allowed to recruit freshman grantees.
  22. 22. Padding and/or inclusion of “ghost students” in the list of grantees. This refers to the following: • Listed grantees absent during a PEAC field audit of school, whose existence and whereabouts cannot be sufficiently explained and supported by school authorities; • Grantees listed as enrolled in a specific school campus or unit but are actually attending classes in a different school campus or unit; GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION
  23. 23. • Grantees listed as “enrolled” but who have not been attending classes since the opening of classes; • Grantees double-listed under the ESC program. SANTIONS & PENALTIES: • Immediate return of subsidies otherwise no grade 7 slots the following year • Proof such as presentation of actual grantees must be provided to dispute findings, among others • Termination from program in extreme cases
  24. 24. •Charging grantees in excess of the school’s total fees •Non-reimbursement or undue delay in the reimbursement of tuition and other fees advanced by grantees after the school has been paid by DepEd GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION Penalty: a documented return of the excess funds charged by the school and a 50% discount on any TFOF differential the grantee has to pay the school the following school year.
  25. 25. GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION
  26. 26. GROUND FOR PENALTIES SUSPENSION AND TERMINATION
  27. 27. TREATMENT OF FINDINGS

