Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day" but nothing beats the proper Filipino breakfast. Tocino, Tapa, Longganisa that are paired with Atsara (Pickled vegetable/fruit) and "Sinangag" (Garlic Rice) are some of the all-time favorite Filipino breakfast that you will encounter in a Filipino family's "hapag kainan" (dining table).



Filipinos love to eat and considering they are naturally hospitable and sociable, food is the base of their social life. Food brings them together. So the next time around when you have a Filipino friend, ask them about this unstoppable all-time favorite breakfast meals, so you could try and you will not regret it!!



