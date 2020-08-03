Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Unbreakable All-time Favorite Breakfast of Filipinos B Y : C O A L S N ' C A U L D R O N
"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day" but nothing beats the proper Filipino breakfast. Tocino, Tapa, Longganis...
The Philippines is consists of 7,000 islands, its natural resources in every island are blessed with, in which the landsca...
Genuinely flavorful - the food is combined with various spices and ingredients to add sweet, sour, and salty flavors that ...
All in all, Filipino dishes are adaptable to different tastes and seasons with strong international influences from Spain,...
ThankThankThank you!you!you! Connect with us at For orders call us at 0906 872 8471 or 0933 824 5708 Visit us in our websi...
Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast
Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast
Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast

27 views

Published on

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day" but nothing beats the proper Filipino breakfast. Tocino, Tapa, Longganisa that are paired with Atsara (Pickled vegetable/fruit) and "Sinangag" (Garlic Rice) are some of the all-time favorite Filipino breakfast that you will encounter in a Filipino family's "hapag kainan" (dining table).

Filipinos love to eat and considering they are naturally hospitable and sociable, food is the base of their social life. Food brings them together. So the next time around when you have a Filipino friend, ask them about this unstoppable all-time favorite breakfast meals, so you could try and you will not regret it!!

https://coalsncauldron.wixsite.com/coalsandcauldron

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Coals n cauldron unbreakable filipino breakfast

  1. 1. The Unbreakable All-time Favorite Breakfast of Filipinos B Y : C O A L S N ' C A U L D R O N
  2. 2. "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day" but nothing beats the proper Filipino breakfast. Tocino, Tapa, Longganisa that are paired with Atsara (Pickled vegetable/fruit) and "Sinangag" (Garlic Rice) are some of the all-time favorite Filipino breakfast that you will encounter in a Filipino family's "hapag kainan" (dining table). There are numerous delicious breakfast dishes in a Filipino cuisine, or even in other cuisines that Filipinos adopt but why do Filipinos have craze on these breakfast meals
  3. 3. The Philippines is consists of 7,000 islands, its natural resources in every island are blessed with, in which the landscape that makes it feasible for locals to source out, produce, and harvest an abundance of fresh seafood, meats, tropical fruits, root crops, and vegetables. The same as with their cuisine is also diverse as it draws inspiration from various international cuisines. With their unique playful flavors and cooking methods that have inherent and evolved through the decades, it’s no longer a surprise that Filipino food is succeeding recognition globally. Filipino cuisine is a fusion of Spanish, Chinese, and Malay cooking. One key trademark is its strong combination of sweet (tamis), sour (asim), and salty (alat).
  4. 4. Genuinely flavorful - the food is combined with various spices and ingredients to add sweet, sour, and salty flavors that make it satisfying to eat. Local Preferences- every locality has its own traditional and specialty dishes which must-try. The consumers have developed their versions of preferences for it. Some prefer sweet, salty, spicy, garlicky, and sour. But for sure, whatever preferences they have it is still mouth-watering. Kids love it too - when kids like the food they eat, they are vocal about what they want their parents to buy. They have more autonomy and decision-making influence within the family. Here are some reasons why do Filipinos craze these unbreakable all-time favorite breakfast meals; 1. 2. 3.
  5. 5. All in all, Filipino dishes are adaptable to different tastes and seasons with strong international influences from Spain, China, and America that made an infusion of methods and flavors of the cuisine that create distinct creations that are uniquely Filipino. Lastly, Filipinos love to eat, and considering they are naturally hospitable and sociable, food is the base of their social life. Food brings them together. So the next time around when you have a Filipino friend, ask them about this unstoppable all-time favorite breakfast meals, so you could try and you will not regret it!!
  6. 6. ThankThankThank you!you!you! Connect with us at For orders call us at 0906 872 8471 or 0933 824 5708 Visit us in our website

×