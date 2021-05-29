Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
book❤[READ]✔ Open House Registry Up To 600 Unique Entries - Realtor Broker And Agent Visitor Guest Book And Log - Open HouseÃ¢Â€Â¦
1.
Description
Vintage Style Open House Registry - Real Estate Agent Visitor Guest Book And Log at 8.5x11 Format.We are pleased to present this professionally cover
designed vintage real estate open house guest book visitor sign-in book. This was120 Total pages with multiple sign in entries.Up to 600 individual entries
for guests to sign in across multiple open houses.8.5 x 11 Letter sized guest book.Entries include name, address, phone and email.Question on how you
heard about the open house so you can track what marketing works best.Question on whether the prospect is working with a real estate professional.Question
on whether the prospect is pre-approved to purchase to help identify how serious the buyer is.Question on whether they are selling a property to identify on
potential contingencies.Area for comments so the prospect can give feedback and any other helpful information you may find necessary.
3.
IF YOU WANT TO DOWNLOAD OR READ Open House Registry: Up To 600 Unique Entries - Realtor Broker And Agent Visitor Guest Book And Log -
Open Houseâ€¦, CLICK BUTTON DOWNLOAD IN THE NEXT PAGE
4.
DOWNLOAD OR READ Open House Registry: Up To 600 Unique Entries - Realtor Broker And Agent Visitor Guest Book And Log - Open
Houseâ€¦ by click link below
READ NOW Open House Registry: Up To 600 Unique Entries - Realtor Broker And Agent Visitor Guest Book And Log - Open Houseâ€¦
OR CLICK THE BUTTON HERE
Be the first to comment