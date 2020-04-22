Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prueba diagnóstica Integrantes:
final del texto y los asuntos concretos de la parte central el tema, subtemas, ideas principales e ideas secundarias. 4. ¿...
Escritos con propósitos académicos. En este articulo de opinion nos informan y expones acerca del coronavirus. Objetivo de...
que nos dan esta información, si son personas calificadas o no, también nos dan consejos sobre cómo podemos identificar pá...
Lenguaje
Integrantes:
Brancacho, Jesús
Martinez, Angela
Palacios, Harold
Quiñones, Isabel
Rodriguez, Dario
Salazar, Steven
5to B

Published in: Education
Lenguaje

  1. 1. Prueba diagnóstica Integrantes: 1. ¿De qué manera las estrategias discursivas empleadas en el texto permiten generar algunos efectos en el lector? Este tipo de estrategia se emplean en el texto para que el lector tenga un cambio de actitud ante el inminente problema atravesado, esto se logra mediante la información y datos que se comparten a lo largo del texto ayudando a argumentar lo propuesto. Mediante una pequeña introducción se plantea que el tema a tratar va ser de importancia, capta la atención del lector, teniendo en cuenta que la fuente de información es confiable se logra concretar el objetivo apoyándose con estrategias discursivas de introducción (primer párrafo), descriptivas (segundo párrafo) y argumentativas (a lo largo del texto). 2. Elabora un cuadro de causa-consecuencia según el escenario planteado en el texto. CAUSAS CONSECUENCIAS Medios de comunicación brindando informaciones contradictorias Alarma y pánico en la población Emisor confiable, que guíe la comunicación, en el caso del artículo, sería el doctor Daniel Stamboulian Mejorar el asunto y conducir la crisis, causando tranquilidad entre la sociedad. El aislamiento como recomendable prevención contra el virus La información recibida puede ser verdadera y útil, como falsa y engañosa. Lo cual puede generar equivocación o desorden en el público. Escasos recursos de un país No existe la posibilidad de invertir en sistemas de comunicación, por lo cual se debe seleccionar adecuadamente los canales 3. Elabora el esquema de redacción del texto, considera los tres grandes momentos de todo escrito y específica: asuntos específicos de la parte inicial y
  2. 2. final del texto y los asuntos concretos de la parte central el tema, subtemas, ideas principales e ideas secundarias. 4. ¿Qué caracteriza a este artículo de opinión para diferenciarlo de un ensayo? Justifica tu respuesta con ejemplos del texto La diferencia principal de este artículo de opinión y un ensayo es el objetivo con el que están escritos. Un ensayo es formal y extenso, donde el autor de todas maneras de convencer al lector sobre sus pensamientos e ideas que tiene sobre un tema. Además generalmente son escritos con propósitos académicos, sin embargo este artículo de opinión es corto y breve poseyendo objetividad, teniendo como objetivo informarnos y exponernos sobre el coronavirus. ENSAYO ARTÍCULO DE OPINIÓN EVIDENCIA EN EL TEXTO Formal y extenso. podemos apreciar en este artículo de opinión comodesde el primer párrafo se entra al tema. Corto y breve poseyendo objetividad Se profundiza en la crítica, y el argumento. En todo el articulo de opinion solo nos exponen opinión y hechos, de manera más directa y clara. Es más directa y clara
  3. 3. Escritos con propósitos académicos. En este articulo de opinion nos informan y expones acerca del coronavirus. Objetivo de informar y exponernos 5. Identifica y evalúa 4 argumentos empleados por el autor para defender su opinión sobre la crítica a los medios de comunicación ante la pandemia. ● “La gente quiere saber cómo hacer para no enfermarse.” El autor tiene la razón, comprar camas y respiradores es una buena forma de prevenir pero lo mejor para comunicar a la gente de este virus, son todas las formas que existe para no contagiarse. ● “los canales de comunicación deben ser adecuada y cuidadosamente seleccionados.” Como bien dice el texto, un Estado no puede pagar a un medio inadecuado para dar información cuando no tiene dinero suficiente para evitar la propagación. Lo mejor es encontrar al mejor emisor y sin errores durante su carrera. ● “Por su parte, el aislamiento incrementa la sobreinformación” Esto significa que recibiremos bastante información por parte de las redes o tv, tanto útiles como inútiles. Si es útil la información, entonces, no habrá tanta novedad. ● “La TV colabora bastante poco con el asunto” Ya que hay periodistas que dan a conocer información para más tarde otro periodista lo contradiga con una nueva noticia. 6. Busca y parafrasea otro artículo de opinión que responda, contradiga o amplíe los argumentos del presente texto El artículo titulado cómo “Fake News, la otra pandemia que arrasa el planeta” por el diario El País, remarca aún más la idea expuesta inicialmente en el diario “El Cronista”, donde se habla del incremento de la sobreinformación que estamos recibiendo y del uso de las redes, mucho más debido a que estamos aislados en nuestras casas. En el artículo publicado en El País se refuerza y se explica en más detalle por profesionales, puntos como la calidad y la certeza de la noticia, de darnos cuenta, de analizar y razonar de quiénes son las personas
  4. 4. que nos dan esta información, si son personas calificadas o no, también nos dan consejos sobre cómo podemos identificar páginas oficiales o falsas. A través de una entrevista en el diario El País, expertos del periodismo comentan que en estas circunstancias de pandemia, se pone a prueba la madurez de una sociedad, y nos sugieren que actuemos como personas responsables teniendo un pensamiento crítico, para poder hacerle frente a este exceso de información que se propaga por diversos medios. https://cincodias.elpais.com/cincodias/2020/04/07/fortunas/1586287641_973226.html ¿De qué forma, la pandemia del COVID 19 ha afectado la educación en todo el mundo? ¿Cómo han sido empleadas las competencias oral, escrita y lectora durante el video?

