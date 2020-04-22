Successfully reported this slideshow.
Integrantes
Brancacho, Jesús
Martinez, Angela
Palacios, Harold
Quiñones, Isabel
Rodriguez, Dario
Salazar, Steven
5to B

Published in: Education
  1. 1. Contexto hist�rico El pueblo hebreo es due�o de la biblia Se elabor� a lo largo del primer milenio antes de Cristo. Los hebreos se establecieron en el valle del r�o Jord�n por el siglo XIII aC, despu�s de haber estado en Egipto durante varias generaciones salieron de Egipto seg�n la Biblia, siguiendo a Mois�s, primer legislador hebreo. Vencieron a los cananeos despu�s a los filisteos quien despu�s tomar�an el nombre de Palestina, posteriormente a los amonitas. En estos textos aparece un Dios �nico, que inicialmente era concebido como protector de los hebreos en los combates contra los amonitas o filisteos.
  2. 2. Caracter�sticas Tiene relaci�n con lo religioso. El antiguo testamento se ha traducido en varios idiomas,por eso se considera como la una de las obras m�s difundidas en todo el mundo. Las primera obras se relacionan con hechos vividos y experiencias propias con Dios. No hubo desarrollo del arte pict�rico debido que antes no se pod�an venerar a las im�genes. En cambio, s� hubo un desarrollo de la poes�a y la literatura. La biblia hebrea emplea met�foras en sus relatos hist�ricos, ense�anzas y morales.Tambi�n tiene poemas y c�nticos con el prop�sito de propagar los preceptos b�sicos de la religi�n. Las ense�anzas y preceptos que se encuentran compilados en las llamadas obras sagradas, como la Tor�, provienen de la tradici�n oral de los primeros pueblos jud�os.

