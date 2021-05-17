Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INDUSTRIA DEL CINE MEXICANO
2 El Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE) presento la edición de su anuario estadístico 2016. Los datos consolida...
3 • La asistencia a las salas en el 2016 sigue creciendo. 321 millones de entradas contra 286 millones en 2015. • 162 larg...
4 • Muchas veces las películas se logran producir gracias a las coproducciones para alcanzar el presupuesto optimo viable....
5 • Jesús Ochoa fue el actor más taquillero en 2016. sumo 8 millones de espectadores. • Omar Chaparro sumo 7 millones de e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Art & Photos
29 views
May. 17, 2021

Industria del Cine Mexicano

Breve introducción de la industria del cine en México y algunos problemas con los que tiene que lidiar.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Industria del Cine Mexicano

  1. 1. INDUSTRIA DEL CINE MEXICANO
  2. 2. 2 El Instituto Mexicano de Cinematografía (IMCINE) presento la edición de su anuario estadístico 2016. Los datos consolidan el crecimiento de la industria cinematográfica. Sin embargo existen factores que dificultan el avance del cine mexicano tales como el problema de distribución y el aplastante peso de Hollywood , que sigue teniendo una cuota del mercado del 90% A continuación se detallan algunos datos que reflejan el momento que vive el cine nacional.
  3. 3. 3 • La asistencia a las salas en el 2016 sigue creciendo. 321 millones de entradas contra 286 millones en 2015. • 162 largometrajes fueron producidos en 2016 • 216 en 2019 • La industria cinematográfica crece tres veces más que la economía mexicana. • Hacer una película en México cuesta 19.8 millones de pesos • Hacer una película en Estados Unidos cuesta 20 millones de dolares.
  4. 4. 4 • Muchas veces las películas se logran producir gracias a las coproducciones para alcanzar el presupuesto optimo viable. • Cada vez participan más mujeres en el cine mexicano. 37 de las 162 películas producidas en 2016 fueron dirigidas por mujeres. • Capitán América: Civil War fue la película más vista en México en 2016 con 14.5 millones de espectadores. • El género documental alcanzó su mejor año con 66 producciones. • La película mexicana más vista en 2016 fue ¿Qué culpa tiene el niño? Con 5.9 millones de espectadores.
  5. 5. 5 • Jesús Ochoa fue el actor más taquillero en 2016. sumo 8 millones de espectadores. • Omar Chaparro sumo 7 millones de espectadores. • Karla Souza sumo 6 millones de espectadores. • Los mexicanos no ven cine latinoamericano. • No manches Frida fue la película más exitosa a nivel internacional 2016. • Más de la mitad de las películas mexicanas producidas en 2019 fueron realizadas gracias al aporte de los fideicomisos que brinda el gobierno para el fomento a la cultura.

×