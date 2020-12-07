Taller sintaxis if

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. TALLER INDIVUIDUAL SENTENCAS DE CONTROL (10 PUNTOS) ESCRIBA AL LADO DERECHO LAS SENTENCIAS EN C++, QUE REPRESENTEN EXACTAMENTE LO QUE INDICA EL DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO. DIAGRAMA DE FLUJO DE CONTROL Y SENTENCIAS EN C++ DIAGRAMA 1 SENTENCIA 1 if Cal > 8 cout<<”aprobado”; DIAGRAMA 2 SENTENCIA 2 if Condicion 1 { cout<<”Bloque 1”; } else if condicion 2 { cout<<”Bloque 2”; } else { cout<<”Bloque 3”; }
  2. 2. DIAGRAMA 3 SENTENCIA 3 if Edad >= 18 cout<<”Es mayor edad”; DIAGRAMA 4 SENTENCIA 4 Quiero café if ¿Hay café hacho? { cout<<calentar café } else { cout<<hacer café; } if servir en taza y añadir azucar { if ¿Está dulce? { cout<<”tomar el café”; } else { cout<<”añadir azucar”; } }
  3. 3. DIAGRAMA 5 SENTENCIA 5 if a>b { cout<<”A es mayor que B”; } else if “A=B” { cout<<”A es igual a B”; } else { cout<<”A es menor que B”; } DIAGRAMA 6 SENTENCIA 6 if Condicion 1 { cout<<”introduccion 1”; } else if “condicion 2” { cout<<”instrucción 2”; } else if { cout<<”condicion 3”; }
  4. 4. DIAGRAMA 7 SENTENCIA 7 if A>B cout<<B<<C<<A; { } if A>C else { cout<<C<<B<<A; if B>C cout<<A<<B<<C; else cout<<A<<C<<B; } else cout<<C<<A<<B; } Else { If B>C { If A>C cout<<B<<A<<C; else DIAGRAMA 8 SENTENCIA 8 if Condicion 1 { if “condicion 2” sentencia A; } else { sentencia B; } Else { sentencia C; }
  5. 5. DIAGRAMA 9 SENTENCIA 9 if Numero>6 { cout<<”Aprobo la materia”; } Else { if “No aprobo la materia” } If Numero>=8 { cout<<”condicion 3”; } DIAGRAMA 10 SENTENCIA 10

