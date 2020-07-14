Econometria reporte 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DARINEL CORNELIS VELAZQUEZ 27 DE JUNIO DEL 2020 REPORTE 1
INTRODUCCION La econometría, es la rama de la economía, que utiliza métodos y modelos matemáticos, lo cuales son utilizado...
DESARROLLO La econometría, resultado de cierta perspectiva sobre el papel que desempeña la economía, consiste en la aplica...
La econometría es una amalgama de teoría económica, economía matemática, estadística económica y estadística matemática. L...
2. Especificación del modelo matemático de la teoría. 3. Especificación del modelo econométrico o estadístico de la teoría...
CONCLUSION • La econometría es una herramienta indispensable en el análisis económico, tanto a nivel macro como micro. • L...
BIBLIOGRAFIA Frank, C. R., Jr., Statistics and Econometrics, Holt, Rinehart and Winston, Nueva York, 1971. Goldberger, Art...
Koop, Gary, Analysis of Economic Data, John Wiley & Sons, Nueva York, 2000. Schmidt, Stephen, J., Econometrics, McGraw-Hil...
