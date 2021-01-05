Upper limb muscles bg2011

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Горен крайник Доц. д-р Стефан Сивков, дм
Мускули действащи върху раменния пояс  Възникват от аксиалния скелет и се залавят за claviclа и scapula.  Стабилизират/д...
Мускули на гърба Повърхностни  Trapezius  Latissimus dorsi  Levator scapulae  Rhomboideus Дълбоки  Erector spinae  S...
Гръдни мускули Придадени  Pectoralis major  Pectoralis minor  Serratus anterior Собствени  Intercostales externi  Int...
Мускули на горния крайник Мускули на раменната област  Deltoideus  Supraspinatus  Infraspinatus  Teres minor  Teres m...
Основни мускули на раменната област Deltoideus  Начало: латерална 1/3 на claviclа, acromion, и spinа scapulaе  Залавяне:...
Teres major  Начало: дорзална повърхност на anglus inferior на scapula  Залавяне: crista tubercli minoris humeri  Дейст...
Мускули на мишницата  Предна група  Biceps brachii  Coracobrachialis  Brachialis  Задна група  triceps brachii  anc...
Biceps brachii  Начало: caput longum, tuberclum supraglenoidale; caput breve, processus coracoideus  Залавяне: tuberosit...
Coracobrachialis  Начало: processus coracoideus  Залавяне: среда humerus  Действие: аддукция & флексия в раменна става ...
Triceps brachii  Начало:  caput longum, tuberclum infraglenoidale  caput laterale, над sulcus n. radialis  caput media...
Мускули действащи върху лакътната става и предмишницата  Предна (флексорна) група  Задна (екстензорна) група  Предна гр...
Мускули на предмишницата Супинатори и пронатори  Supinator супинира предмишницата.  Biceps brachii супинира предмишницат...
Мускули на предмишницата (8)  Повърхностен слой  Pronator teres  Flexor carpi radialis  Palmaris longus  Flexor carpi...
Мускули на предмишницата Pronator teres  Начало: epicondylus medialis humeri и дълбоката фасция на предмишницата  Залавя...
Втори слой  Flexor digitorum superficials
 Трети слой  Flexor digitorum profundus  Flexor pollicis longus  Четвърти слой  Pronator quadratus Действие: флексия ...
Латерална група (3)  Brachioradialis  Extensor carpi radialis longus  Extensor carpi radialis brevis
Задна група (8)  Повърхностен слой (3)  Extensor digitorum Extensor digiti minimi  Extensor carpi ulnaris  Действие: е...
Дълбок слой (5)  Supinator  Abductor pollicis longus  Extensor pollicis brevis  Extensor pollicis longus  Extensor in...
Мускули на ръката  Латерална група thenar (4)  Abductor pollicis brevis  Flexor pollicis brevis  Opponens pollicis  A...
Междинна група  Lumbricales (4) флексия на пръстите в MP стави; екстензия в IP стави  Interossei palmares (3) аддукция н...
Артерии на горния крайник A. axillaris  Продължение на a. subclavia от външния ръб на първо ребро  Продължава като a. br...
A. brachialis  Продължение на a. axillaris  Разделя се на a. radialis и a. ulnaris на нивото на шийката на radius  Клон...
A. radialis  A. radialis recurrens  R. palmaris superficalis  A. princeps pollicis A. ulnaris  A. ulnaris recurrens  ...
Arcus palmaris superficialis  Образува се от а. ulnaris и r. palmaris superficialis на а. radialis  Проектира се на длан...
Arcus palmaris profundus  Образува се от a. radialis и r. palmaris profundus на a. ulnaris  Проектира се на дланта на ни...
Вени на горния крайник Дълбоки: съпътстват артериите и носят същите имена Повърхностни  V. cephalica  Възниква по латера...
 V. basilica  Възниква по медиалната страна на дорзалната венозна дъга на ръката  Върви по медиалната страна на предмиш...
Лимфен дренаж на горния крайник Лимфни съдове  Повърхностни－съпътстват повърхностните вени, вливат се в лакътните и аксил...
Аксиларни лимфни възли  Латерални около v. axillaris, дренират мишница, предмишница и ръка  Пекторални около v. thoracic...
 Централни  В центъра на fossa axillaris, дренират предните групи, дренират се в апикалните  Апикални  Във върха на fo...
Plexus brachialis Образуване:  rami ventrales C5-T1; от корените на C5-C7 възниква n. thoracicus longus  Три ствола  Tr...
Главни клонове  Латерален сноп  N. musculocutaneus  Латерален корен на n. medianus  Медиален сноп  Медиален корен на ...
 Заден сноп  N. radialis  N. axillaris  N. thoracodorsalis
N. musculocutaneus Инервация: Biceps brachii, Brachalis - BBC нерв” Coracobrachialis кожа по предна повърхност на предмишн...
Инервация: мускули  флексори предмишница без brachioradialis,  flexor carpi ulnaris и  улнарна ½ на flexor digitorum pr...
Инервация: мускули  Flexor carpi ulnaris,  улнарна ½ на flexor digitorum profundus,  mm. hypothenar, interossei,  3 и ...
Инервация:  Екстензори, brachioradialis;  кожа на гърба на мишница, предмишница, ръка и 1 ½ пръсти (радиално) Увреда:  ...
N. axillaris Инервация: мускули  deltoideus,  teres minor; кожа  върху deltoideus и  задно горна мишница Увреда:  пар...
Upper limb muscles bg2011
Upper limb muscles bg2011
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Upper limb muscles bg2011

13 views

Published on

Upper limb muscles

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Upper limb muscles bg2011

  1. 1. Горен крайник Доц. д-р Стефан Сивков, дм
  2. 2. Мускули действащи върху раменния пояс  Възникват от аксиалния скелет и се залавят за claviclа и scapula.  Стабилизират/движат scapula като увеличават обема на движенията.  Някои повърхностни гръдни мускули се групират според действието им върху scapula.  елевация, депресия, протракция, ретракция
  3. 3. Мускули на гърба Повърхностни  Trapezius  Latissimus dorsi  Levator scapulae  Rhomboideus Дълбоки  Erector spinae  Splenius  Fascia thoracolumbalis
  4. 4. Гръдни мускули Придадени  Pectoralis major  Pectoralis minor  Serratus anterior Собствени  Intercostales externi  Intercostales interni  Intercostales intimi
  5. 5. Мускули на горния крайник Мускули на раменната област  Deltoideus  Supraspinatus  Infraspinatus  Teres minor  Teres major  Subscapularis
  6. 6. Основни мускули на раменната област Deltoideus  Начало: латерална 1/3 на claviclа, acromion, и spinа scapulaе  Залавяне: tuberositas deltoidea на humerus  Действие: abductio, flexio extensio, вътрешна и външна ротация на мишница
  7. 7. Teres major  Начало: дорзална повърхност на anglus inferior на scapula  Залавяне: crista tubercli minoris humeri  Действие: вътрешна ротация и аддукция на мишница
  8. 8. Мускули на мишницата  Предна група  Biceps brachii  Coracobrachialis  Brachialis  Задна група  triceps brachii  anconeus
  9. 9. Biceps brachii  Начало: caput longum, tuberclum supraglenoidale; caput breve, processus coracoideus  Залавяне: tuberositas radialis  Действие: супинация на предмишница, флексия в лакътна става, слаба флексия в раменна става
  10. 10. Coracobrachialis  Начало: processus coracoideus  Залавяне: среда humerus  Действие: аддукция & флексия в раменна става Brachialis  Начало: humerus предна повърхност  Залавяне: tuberositas ulnae  Действие: флексия в лакътна става
  11. 11. Triceps brachii  Начало:  caput longum, tuberclum infraglenoidale  caput laterale, над sulcus n. radialis  caput mediale, под sulcus n. radialis.  Залавяне: olecranon на ulna  Действие: екстензия в лакътна става, дългата глава екстезия и аддукция в раменна става
  12. 12. Мускули действащи върху лакътната става и предмишницата  Предна (флексорна) група  Задна (екстензорна) група  Предна група  главно флексори в лакътна става  Заден отдел съдържа ексензори в лакътната става  главни флексори  biceps brachii, brachialis, brachioradialis  екстензори в лакътната става  triceps brachii и anconeus
  13. 13. Мускули на предмишницата Супинатори и пронатори  Supinator супинира предмишницата.  Biceps brachii супинира предмишницата.  Pronator teres и pronator quadratus пронират предмишницата. Мускули движещи китката, ръката и пръстите  Мускули на предмишницата движат ръката в китковата става и пръстите.  Външните мускули на китката и ръката започват от предмишницата.  Сухожилията на мускулите са обвити от синовиални влагалища (vaginae synoviales) и се придържат към скелетните структури от здрави фасциални образувания.  В областта на китката дълбоката фасция на предмишницата е уплътнена под формата на фиброзни ленти, retinacula.
  14. 14. Мускули на предмишницата (8)  Повърхностен слой  Pronator teres  Flexor carpi radialis  Palmaris longus  Flexor carpi ulnaris
  15. 15. Мускули на предмишницата Pronator teres  Начало: epicondylus medialis humeri и дълбоката фасция на предмишницата  Залавяне: средата на латералната повърхност на radius  Функция: пронация на предмишницата и флексия в лакътна става
  16. 16. Втори слой  Flexor digitorum superficials
  17. 17.  Трети слой  Flexor digitorum profundus  Flexor pollicis longus  Четвърти слой  Pronator quadratus Действие: флексия в китковата става и на пръстите, пронация на предмишницата
  18. 18. Латерална група (3)  Brachioradialis  Extensor carpi radialis longus  Extensor carpi radialis brevis
  19. 19. Задна група (8)  Повърхностен слой (3)  Extensor digitorum Extensor digiti minimi  Extensor carpi ulnaris  Действие: екстензия в китковата става
  20. 20. Дълбок слой (5)  Supinator  Abductor pollicis longus  Extensor pollicis brevis  Extensor pollicis longus  Extensor indicis  Действие: екстензия в китковата става и пръстите, супинация на предмишницата
  21. 21. Мускули на ръката  Латерална група thenar (4)  Abductor pollicis brevis  Flexor pollicis brevis  Opponens pollicis  Adductor pollicis  Действие: флексия, абдукция, аддукция и опозиция на палеца  Медиална група hypothenar (3)  Abductor digiti minimi  Flexor digiti minimi brevis  Opponens digiti minimi  Действие: флексия, абдукция, и опозиция на малкия пръст
  22. 22. Междинна група  Lumbricales (4) флексия на пръстите в MP стави; екстензия в IP стави  Interossei palmares (3) аддукция на пръстите към средния пръст в MP стави  Interossei dorsales (4) абдукция на пръстите от средния пръст в MP стави
  23. 23. Артерии на горния крайник A. axillaris  Продължение на a. subclavia от външния ръб на първо ребро  Продължава като a. brachialis от долния ръб на teres major  Разделя се на три участака он надлежащия m. pectoralis minor  Първи участък, над мускула отделя a. thoracoacromialis  Втори участък, зад мускула - отделя a. thoracica lateralis  Трети участък, под мускула - отделя aa. circumflexa humeri anterior и posterior, a. subscapularis, която се дели на a. throcodorsalis и a. circumflexa scapularae
  24. 24. A. brachialis  Продължение на a. axillaris  Разделя се на a. radialis и a. ulnaris на нивото на шийката на radius  Клонове  A. profunda brachii съпътства n. radialis  A. collateralis ulnaris superior съпътства n. ulnaris  A. collateralis ulnaris inferior
  25. 25. A. radialis  A. radialis recurrens  R. palmaris superficalis  A. princeps pollicis A. ulnaris  A. ulnaris recurrens  A. interossea communis  A. interossea anterior  A. interosseoa posterior  R. palmaris profundus
  26. 26. Arcus palmaris superficialis  Образува се от а. ulnaris и r. palmaris superficialis на а. radialis  Проектира се на дланта на нивото на дисталния ръб на напълно екстензиран палец  Отделя три aa. digitales communes, всяка от които се дели на две digitales propriae
  27. 27. Arcus palmaris profundus  Образува се от a. radialis и r. palmaris profundus на a. ulnaris  Проектира се на дланта на нивото на проксималния ръб на напълно екстензиран палец  Отдела три aa. metacarpales palmares
  28. 28. Вени на горния крайник Дълбоки: съпътстват артериите и носят същите имена Повърхностни  V. cephalica  Възниква по латералната страна на дорзалната венозна дъга на ръката  Върви по латералната страна на предмишницата до лакета, продължава в sulcus bicipitalis medialis, sulcus deltoideopectoralis и във fossa infraclavicularis, пробива fascia clavipectoralis, като се влива във v. axillaris.
  29. 29.  V. basilica  Възниква по медиалната страна на дорзалната венозна дъга на ръката  Върви по медиалната страна на предмишницата до лакета, продължава в sulcus bicipitalis medialis, към средата на мишницата, пробива дълбоката фасция и се влива във v. brachialis  V. mediana cubiti свързва v. cephalica и v. basilica във fossa cubiti.
  30. 30. Лимфен дренаж на горния крайник Лимфни съдове  Повърхностни－съпътстват повърхностните вени, вливат се в лакътните и аксиларните лимфни възли  Дълбоки－съпътстват главните кръвоносни съдове и се вливат в аксиларните лимфни възли Лимфни възли  Лакътни: над epicondylus medialis humeri  Аксиларни－в 5 групи
  31. 31. Аксиларни лимфни възли  Латерални около v. axillaris, дренират мишница, предмишница и ръка  Пекторални около v. thoracica lateralis, дренират предна гръдна стена и млечната жлеза  Субскапуларни около v. subscapularis, дренират областта на врата и лопатката
  32. 32.  Централни  В центъра на fossa axillaris, дренират предните групи, дренират се в апикалните  Апикални  Във върха на fossa axillaris около проксималния край на аксиларните съдове.  Дренират централните и горна част на гърдата  Дренират се в ductusthe lymphaticus dexter и ductus thoracicus
  33. 33. Plexus brachialis Образуване:  rami ventrales C5-T1; от корените на C5-C7 възниква n. thoracicus longus  Три ствола  Trunkus superior - C4,C5,C6.  Trunkus medius - C7.  Trunkus inferior - C8, T1.  Шест клона: над claviclа, всеки ствол се дели на преден и заден клон  Три снопа: под claviclа, около а. axillaris.
  34. 34. Главни клонове  Латерален сноп  N. musculocutaneus  Латерален корен на n. medianus  Медиален сноп  Медиален корен на n. medianus  N. ulnaris  N. cutaneus brachii medialis  N. cutaneus antebrachii medialis
  35. 35.  Заден сноп  N. radialis  N. axillaris  N. thoracodorsalis
  36. 36. N. musculocutaneus Инервация: Biceps brachii, Brachalis - BBC нерв” Coracobrachialis кожа по предна повърхност на предмишница
  37. 37. Инервация: мускули  флексори предмишница без brachioradialis,  flexor carpi ulnaris и  улнарна ½ на flexor digitorum profundus;  thenar без adductor pollicis,  I и II mm. lumbricales; кожа thenar, централна част на дланта, радиални 3 1/2 пръсти. Увреда:  маймунска ръка  ръка за причастие N. medianus
  38. 38. Инервация: мускули  Flexor carpi ulnaris,  улнарна ½ на flexor digitorum profundus,  mm. hypothenar, interossei,  3 и 4 lumbricalis,  adductor pollicis; кожа  hypothenar,  ½ длан 1 ½ пръсти Увреда:  ръка на граблива птица N. ulnaris
  39. 39. Инервация:  Екстензори, brachioradialis;  кожа на гърба на мишница, предмишница, ръка и 1 ½ пръсти (радиално) Увреда:  Отпусната китка N. radialis
  40. 40. N. axillaris Инервация: мускули  deltoideus,  teres minor; кожа  върху deltoideus и  задно горна мишница Увреда:  парализа на deltoideus и teres minor (нарушена абдукция в раменна става – десен завой)

×