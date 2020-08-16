Successfully reported this slideshow.
TOP 10 Important Documents in Accounting
1. CASH MEMO Businesses use cash memos as source documents. It is here that we record all sales and purchase transactions....
2. INVOICE An invoice is also called a bill. Business must record all their credit sales or credit purchases in this docum...
3. RECEIPT Businesses use the receipt as proof of payment for goods and services. It is a source document that a seller pr...
4. PAY IN SLIP The pay in slip is a proof of transaction document received from a bank for depositing money into a bank ac...
5. CHEQUE The cheque is one of the most used financial accounting documents. The document is used for financial transactio...
6. DEBIT NOTE We use the debit note as an evidence document. The note is sent to an individual or business against which w...
7. CREDIT NOTE Businesses use a credit note to show that they have credited a given party as indicated on the document. Th...
8. VOUCHER A voucher is a business document that records what type of transaction is to be recorded in financial books. Vo...
9. REMITTANCE ADVICEWe use the Remittance Advice to detail payments sent to a supplier, including whether it's an invoice or offset credit note.
10. ACCOUNT STATEMENTThis is a document sent out by a supplier to a customer listing the transactions on the customer’s ac...
CONCLUSION Accounting documents play a critical role in the handling of business transactions and the preparation of finan...
TOP-10 Important Documents in Accounting

All you need to know about accounting in one article. Find the best examples of accounting documents and how to make and supply them.

  2. 2. 1. CASH MEMO Businesses use cash memos as source documents. It is here that we record all sales and purchase transactions. It is one of the most recurrent accounting documents, which a business gives when it makes cash sales or receive in case of a cash purchase. The cash memo contains details such as the number of sales, price of goods, applicable discount and sales tax. Transactions in the cash memo go into the book of accounts and the auditor will always look to cross-reference the cash book and the cash vouchers.
  3. 3. 2. INVOICE An invoice is also called a bill. Business must record all their credit sales or credit purchases in this document. For example, when a firm makes sales on credit, it prepares a sales invoice. It details the transaction in terms of the quantity of goods sold, the price per item and the total amount sold. The same applies to purchases. Invoices usually are written in duplicate, with the main (original) copy given to the buyer while the seller keeps the duplicate.
  4. 4. 3. RECEIPT Businesses use the receipt as proof of payment for goods and services. It is a source document that a seller prepares on account of receiving cash from a second party. Also prepared in duplicate, the original copy goes to the person giving out cash or paying. The seller keeps the duplicate as a record of the transaction and will show payment details including name, date, the total amount paid, and type of payment (cash/cheque).
  5. 5. 4. PAY IN SLIP The pay in slip is a proof of transaction document received from a bank for depositing money into a bank account. The process involves filling up a form at the bank, with details of the depositor, date of transaction and amount deposited. Pay-in-slip must be signed by the bank clerk with the official bank stamp on the counterfoil. Bookkeepers use the pay in slip counterfoil as a source document for recording the transaction.
  6. 6. 5. CHEQUE The cheque is one of the most used financial accounting documents. The document is used for financial transactions and is payable once presented to a specified banker. The cheque is an unconditional order in which an entity signed signs directing the banker to pay a certain sum of money. The payee is the person whose details appear on the instrument. Cheques can be “crossed” which means the cheque is payable to the account of the payee only.
  7. 7. 6. DEBIT NOTE We use the debit note as an evidence document. The note is sent to an individual or business against which we have the debit. Businesses draw debit notes against entities from which they anticipate recovering certain amounts of money. For example, if you draw a debit note to a supplier, you expect them to return defective or damaged goods. Businesses also use a debit note in cases where there is an overpayment. You must indicate all the necessary details in a debit note, including the date and amount debited.
  8. 8. 7. CREDIT NOTE Businesses use a credit note to show that they have credited a given party as indicated on the document. The document is written, for example, to a purchaser to show that the business has credited that transaction in their books. You can prepare a credit note in case you make a payment that turns out to be less than it should have been. Details are like in debit note. However, easily distinguish between the two by the red ink used to write the credit note.
  9. 9. 8. VOUCHER A voucher is a business document that records what type of transaction is to be recorded in financial books. Vouchers are prepared using source documents and identify transactions as debit and credit. There are two types of vouchers:  Cash Voucher  Non Cash Voucher Cash vouchers include receipt and cheque payments while non-cash vouchers involve the debit note and credit note.
  10. 10. 9. REMITTANCE ADVICEWe use the Remittance Advice to detail payments sent to a supplier, including whether it’s an invoice or offset credit note.
  11. 11. 10. ACCOUNT STATEMENTThis is a document sent out by a supplier to a customer listing the transactions on the customer’s account, including all invoices and credit notes issued and all payments received from the client.
  12. 12. CONCLUSION Accounting documents play a critical role in the handling of business transactions and the preparation of financial statements like the income statement and balance sheet. They are also needed for compliance and tax records. Businesses are now automating many of the accounting processes, and the software a business chooses could be a great addition to keeping financial records.
  13. 13. AN ARTICLE FROM

