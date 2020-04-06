Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO BDA EMPRESA MUEBLERÍA MUEBLERÍA LA PAZ
SOBRE LA BDA • La base de datos esta conformada en un antiguo inventario desarrollado en el software Access de Microsoft o...
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA BDA • SEGURIDAD: LA SEGURIDAD DE LA BASE DE DATOS ES CATALOGADA COMO UNA DE LAS MEJORES YA QUE POSEE...
VENTAJAS • 1-) Auto actualización. • 2-) Seguridad. • 3-) Sistema Desarrollado Simple. • 4-) Capacitado a Mejoras.
DESVENTAJAS • 1-) Necesidad de Almacenamiento. • 2-) Manejo solo para personas con conocimiento.
COSTO • El coste de la base de dato dependerá de las necesidades del cliente, ya sea el tamaño, cantidad de tablas deseada...
POR QUE RECOMENDAMOS ESTA. • Buena pregunta, recomendamos esta base de datos ya que cumple con las necesidades adecuada pa...
GRAFICO DE LA BDA
END GRAFFIC
HISTORIA DE MUEBLERÍA LA PAZ • Esta Empresa fue creada en año 2012, desde sus inicio la mueblería a tenido un gran auge en...
VALORES DE LA EMPRESA • Transparencia. • Responsabilidad. • Integridad. • Pasión. • Cultura Abierta.
OBJETIVO • Ser la empresa líder del mercado. • Incrementar las ventas. • Aumentar los ingresos. • Generar mayores utilidad...
MISION Y VISION • MISION: OFRECER UNA ALTA GAMAS DE PRODUCTOS PARA LA DECORACION DEL HOGAR BIEN DISEÑADAS, FUNCIONALES Y A...
Proyecto bda
Proyecto bda
Proyecto bda
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto bda

23 views

Published on

Nombre: Dari Emmanuel Aquino Perez, Matricula: 16-Miin-1-017
Proyecto Final de Base de Datos

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto bda

  1. 1. PROYECTO BDA EMPRESA MUEBLERÍA MUEBLERÍA LA PAZ
  2. 2. SOBRE LA BDA • La base de datos esta conformada en un antiguo inventario desarrollado en el software Access de Microsoft office, pero este producía inconvenientes por su desarrollo mal estructurado además no brindaba las acciones para lo que fue desarrollado, por este medio fue creado la base de datos ya que fue diseña para cumplir con los procesos esenciales y de acuerdo a las necesidades de la empresa, también esta posee un sistema de auto actualización y limpieza que optimiza mejor su funcionamiento.
  3. 3. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA BDA • SEGURIDAD: LA SEGURIDAD DE LA BASE DE DATOS ES CATALOGADA COMO UNA DE LAS MEJORES YA QUE POSEE UN SISTEMA INTEGRADO DE QUE NINGÚN USUARIO QUE NO ESTE CALIFICADO NO PUEDA MODIFICAR O ALTERAR LA BASE DE DATOS TAMBIÉN ESTA POSEE UN DISPARADOR QUE MUESTRE MENSAJE DONDE SE INDIQUE QUE LA FECHA DONDE SE QUISO REALIZAR UNA MODIFICACIÓN. • CLARIDAD: ESTE SISTEMA ESTA DISEÑADO PARA QUE EL ADMINISTRADOR O EL USUARIO DESEADO SEA CAPAZ DE SABER ENTENDER INMEDIATA MENTE COMO FUNCIONA LA BDA • RECUPERACIÓN: ESTA BASE DE DATOS POSEE UN SISTEMA DE RECUPERACIÓN MEDIANTE UN BACK-UP DISEÑADO ESPECIALMENTE PARA ESTE TAMBIÉN POSEE UN DATA WEREHOUSE QUE HACE QUE USUARIO COMÚN PUEDA INTERACTUAR CON LA BDA SIN MODIFICAR LA ORIGINAL.
  4. 4. VENTAJAS • 1-) Auto actualización. • 2-) Seguridad. • 3-) Sistema Desarrollado Simple. • 4-) Capacitado a Mejoras.
  5. 5. DESVENTAJAS • 1-) Necesidad de Almacenamiento. • 2-) Manejo solo para personas con conocimiento.
  6. 6. COSTO • El coste de la base de dato dependerá de las necesidades del cliente, ya sea el tamaño, cantidad de tablas deseadas y los campos a registrar. • El coste de este se encuentran entre 15,000 a 200,000 pesos RD$. • Tiene un costo elevado ya que no necesita actualización de persona solo chequeos o ya sea mantenimiento de otra índole.
  7. 7. POR QUE RECOMENDAMOS ESTA. • Buena pregunta, recomendamos esta base de datos ya que cumple con las necesidades adecuada para la empresa también esta posee mayor funcionabilidad y disponibilidad que otras, esta también cuenta con un sistema de seguridad único plus un back-up que nos ayuda a recuperar información deseada, este también posee un sistema de actualización único eh independiente no esta orientado a usuarios común que puedan hacer cambios al software lo cual es genial para la empresa, este software cumple con las necesidades que se le pide y cumple al pie de la letra cada una de ellas.
  8. 8. GRAFICO DE LA BDA
  9. 9. END GRAFFIC
  10. 10. HISTORIA DE MUEBLERÍA LA PAZ • Esta Empresa fue creada en año 2012, desde sus inicio la mueblería a tenido un gran auge en la sociedad y en el desarrollo de inmuebles para el hogar y para las empresas aunque esta inicio con el desarrollo de inmuebles para el hogar su incremento en el campo de los negocios hizo que esta se desplace hacia un nuevo comercio aun que sea con el desarrollo de inmuebles pero esta vez orientados al campo de las empresas ( Mueblería la Paz) a sido una de las mejores 5 empresas en el país en el desarrollo de inmuebles tanto para el hogar como en las empresas.
  11. 11. VALORES DE LA EMPRESA • Transparencia. • Responsabilidad. • Integridad. • Pasión. • Cultura Abierta.
  12. 12. OBJETIVO • Ser la empresa líder del mercado. • Incrementar las ventas. • Aumentar los ingresos. • Generar mayores utilidades. • Obtener una mayor rentabilidad. • Lograr una mayor participación en el mercado. • Ser una marca líder en el mercado.
  13. 13. MISION Y VISION • MISION: OFRECER UNA ALTA GAMAS DE PRODUCTOS PARA LA DECORACION DEL HOGAR BIEN DISEÑADAS, FUNCIONALES Y A PRECIOS BAJOS QUE LA MAYORIA DE LA PERSONAS PUEDAN COMPRAR. • VISION: MEJORAR LA VIDA DDIARIA DE LAS PERSONAS.

×