Collaboraton from the trenches

Getting Started with Microsoft Teams Basic Teams Architecture Governance Customization Capabilities Agenda
Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & ...
Three Phases Get Started Experiment Scale
Getting Started
Essential Roles + + + EXECUTIVE SPONSOR PROGRAM MANAGER CHAMPIONS
Collection of people and tools used towards a common purpose Teams Where work and collaboration happens Channels For priva...
When the audience is more Topic Focused. When a new project is starting that will have a limited or unique audience. Creat...
Conversations are not relevant for everyone in the General channel Separate WorkstreamsCreate a Channel Channels allow for...
Content and chats are private or pose security risks Create a Private Channel Private Channels create a new site collectio...
Create Your First Teams Get to Know Teams • Getting Started • How do I? • Feedback Support • Executives • Managers • Team ...
Experiment
Stepstosuccess CREATE A GOVERNANCE PLAN DEFINE YOUR USE CASES SET UP FEEDBACK CHANNELS GET YOUR SUPPORT STAFF ONBOARD CREA...
Create a Champions Program • Be formally trained to increase their depth and breadth of knowledge • Be encouraged and empo...
WHO CAN CREATE TEAMS Who is the initial set of users? IT-Led or Self-Service Creation? Governance TEAMS NAMING CONVENTIONS...
Guest Access • Enable in Teams Admin Center • Access can be grated to existing Teams Channels in Microsoft Teams • Teams A...
External Access • Configure in Teams Admin Center • No access to Teams or Teams Resources • External users in other domain...
Use Case Scenarios ENABLE • Office Apps • Hold Conversations in Teams Channels • Pins apps and Documents for easy access •...
What Business Scenarios Do You Have? As someone in… I want to… Using… I am successful when…
Onboard Early Adopters • Send an invitation email to them to invite them into the community. • Host a kick-off call to sha...
Create Feedback Channels UNDER 5,000 PEOPLE? Use a Team HAVE MORE THAN 5,000 PEOPLE? Try Yammer
Onboard Support Staff • Foundations of Microsoft Teams • Troubleshooting Teams • Known issues list • #ThisisTeams Introduc...
Scale
ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURAL INDIVIDUAL Define Outcomes TANGIBLE
Organizational • Cultural transformation • Employee retention • Talent acquisition • Social engagement • Operational agili...
Cultural • Employee sentiment • Employee recommendations • Customer feedback • Innovation measures (for example, idea foru...
Individual • Use of desired tools • Employee morale • Employee productivity • Employee engagement • Idea generation
Tangible • Customer experience impacts (faster service, reduction in service incidents, customer referral/loyalty program ...
Remote Workers
Stay in Touch • Using Calling from Approved Teams Devices • Co-Author Documents in real-time with colleagues • Send Praise...
Co-Authoring Work on documents together without the email hassle in real-time editing. Communicate with colleagues using c...
Customization Capabilities
What can you Do? Apps Create custom apps for firstline workers or line-of-business processes Integrate PowerApps Templates...
Extensible Platform Capabilities Bots Tabs Notifications Messaging extensions Commands and Actions MS Graph Scopes Team Pe...
Talent Bot TalentTalent list all active positions..
QUESTIONS?
Thank you. Get In Touch www.CloudWay.no Darce.hess@cloudway.us @darcehess Darcehessllc.com
  1. 1. BuildingyourInternalCommunitieswithMicrosoftTeams Collaboration from the Trenches: D’arce Hess MVP, PSM Sr. Cloud Architect, CloudWay
  2. 2. D’arce Hess, MVP, PSM @darcehess Darce.Hess@cloudway.us http://darcehessllc.com https://www.linkedin.com/in/darcehess/ Office Apps and Services MVP Sr. Cloud Architect, CloudWay
  3. 3. Getting Started with Microsoft Teams Basic Teams Architecture Governance Customization Capabilities Agenda
  4. 4. Microsoft Teams Communicate through chat, meetings & calls Collaborate with deeply integrated Office 365 apps Customize & Extend with 3rd party apps, processes, and devices Work with confidence enterprise level security, compliance, and manageability
  5. 5. Three Phases Get Started Experiment Scale
  6. 6. Getting Started
  7. 7. Essential Roles + + + EXECUTIVE SPONSOR PROGRAM MANAGER CHAMPIONS
  8. 8. Collection of people and tools used towards a common purpose Teams Where work and collaboration happens Channels For private conversations or sub-sets of a Team Private Channels Whatare…
  9. 9. When the audience is more Topic Focused. When a new project is starting that will have a limited or unique audience. Create a Team Teams are a great opportunity for a group of people to collaborate, share information and access a wide range of applications they can use on a daily basis.
  10. 10. Conversations are not relevant for everyone in the General channel Separate WorkstreamsCreate a Channel Channels allow for teams to break up workloads or focus content and conversations towards a sub-set of users within a Team. They are where the work happens.
  11. 11. Content and chats are private or pose security risks Create a Private Channel Private Channels create a new site collection and allow for content to be stored completely separate from the rest of the Team. Private Channels do not have all of the same features that come with a regular Team or Channel.
  12. 12. Create Your First Teams Get to Know Teams • Getting Started • How do I? • Feedback Support • Executives • Managers • Team Leads • End-Users Teamwork Champions • Best Practices • Feedback & Support • Program Leads • Social Hub Teams Implementation • Adoption • Business Engagement • Early Adopters • Feedback and Insights • Security & Compliance • Strategy & Planning • Service Health • Training
  13. 13. Experiment
  14. 14. Stepstosuccess CREATE A GOVERNANCE PLAN DEFINE YOUR USE CASES SET UP FEEDBACK CHANNELS GET YOUR SUPPORT STAFF ONBOARD CREATE A CHAMPIONS PROGRAM WHO ARE YOUR EARLY ADOPTERS? 1 2 3 4 5 6
  15. 15. Create a Champions Program • Be formally trained to increase their depth and breadth of knowledge • Be encouraged and empowered to guide, teach, and train their peers • Have consistent and positive reinforcement that affirms the impact of their efforts • Have a clear plan to execute
  16. 16. WHO CAN CREATE TEAMS Who is the initial set of users? IT-Led or Self-Service Creation? Governance TEAMS NAMING CONVENTIONS Should there be consistency or search, manual or automated? GUEST ACCESS Is there a need to collaborate with those outside your organization? APPROVED APPS Do you have custom apps? ARE MEETINGS INCLUDED Is call quality and meeting quality on the list to test? LENGTH OF EXPERIMENT How long is the initial roll-out before going org wide and expanding?
  17. 17. Guest Access • Enable in Teams Admin Center • Access can be grated to existing Teams Channels in Microsoft Teams • Teams Admins can control which features guests can and can’t use in Microsoft teams • Gives access permission to an individual user
  18. 18. External Access • Configure in Teams Admin Center • No access to Teams or Teams Resources • External users in other domains are allowed to find, call, chat and set up meeting with you • By default, all external domains are allowed, with option to add allowed domains or blocked domains
  19. 19. Use Case Scenarios ENABLE • Office Apps • Hold Conversations in Teams Channels • Pins apps and Documents for easy access • Document Versioning EMPOWER • Personal Apps to organize notes and tasks • Send online and offline messages • Persistent Chat EXTEND • Chat and content sharing for meetings • Use video and apps to enhance meetings • Capture notes for absent attendees
  20. 20. What Business Scenarios Do You Have? As someone in… I want to… Using… I am successful when…
  21. 21. Onboard Early Adopters • Send an invitation email to them to invite them into the community. • Host a kick-off call to share with them the goals and outcomes of the early adopter program, • Ensure access to the feedback channel of your teamwork champions team and any other internal social networking tools you may use. • Consider creating periodic surveys for them to complete that will gather targeted information.
  22. 22. Create Feedback Channels UNDER 5,000 PEOPLE? Use a Team HAVE MORE THAN 5,000 PEOPLE? Try Yammer
  23. 23. Onboard Support Staff • Foundations of Microsoft Teams • Troubleshooting Teams • Known issues list • #ThisisTeams Introductory Webinar • Enabling Microsoft Teams IT Pro course Is your support team ready to help end-users and support your business cases? Resources to help them be ready for action
  24. 24. Scale
  25. 25. ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURAL INDIVIDUAL Define Outcomes TANGIBLE
  26. 26. Organizational • Cultural transformation • Employee retention • Talent acquisition • Social engagement • Operational agility
  27. 27. Cultural • Employee sentiment • Employee recommendations • Customer feedback • Innovation measures (for example, idea forum contributions, hackathons, product innovation engagements)
  28. 28. Individual • Use of desired tools • Employee morale • Employee productivity • Employee engagement • Idea generation
  29. 29. Tangible • Customer experience impacts (faster service, reduction in service incidents, customer referral/loyalty program participation) • Cost savings • Revenue generation • Data security • Process simplification • Retirement of legacy systems
  30. 30. Remote Workers
  31. 31. Stay in Touch • Using Calling from Approved Teams Devices • Co-Author Documents in real-time with colleagues • Send Praise to each other • Use Announcements to keep the Team up-to-date • Mobile App for those on the go.
  32. 32. Co-Authoring Work on documents together without the email hassle in real-time editing. Communicate with colleagues using chat while in the document
  33. 33. Customization Capabilities
  34. 34. What can you Do? Apps Create custom apps for firstline workers or line-of-business processes Integrate PowerApps Templates Create consistent experiences for new teams creation Bots Engage users with QnA bots, chat bots, and line-of-business needs. Extensions Use Azure and extend connectors to additional applications
  35. 35. Extensible Platform Capabilities Bots Tabs Notifications Messaging extensions Commands and Actions MS Graph Scopes Team Personal Publishing Modes Sideloading App Store Company Store
  36. 36. Talent Bot TalentTalent list all active positions..
  37. 37. QUESTIONS?
  38. 38. Thank you. Get In Touch www.CloudWay.no Darce.hess@cloudway.us @darcehess Darcehessllc.com

