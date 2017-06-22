LIMPEZA INICIAL PARA ATIVAÇÃO DOS CÓDIGOS DE GRIGORI GRABOVOI Eu ...................... invoco o Poder da Presença do Cria...
Para isso, antes dos comandos, podemos falar/escrever o seguinte: Modelo 1: Eu tomo a decisão na Luz pura do Criador e em ...
Modelo 3 Para relacionamentos (Apego e dependência) Eu (diga seu nome) invoco o Poder da Presença do Criador 1231115025, e...
Interromper imediatamenteo plano negativo.......478132148. Voltar a liderar a própria vida......918714. Estou pronta e abe...
prioritárias vão ficando mais claras 1231115025 presença do Criador 12370744 conexão com o Criador, na Luz do Criador 213 ...
(do infinito) • Agora faça uma visão precisa de uma situação ou um resultado que seria de harmonizar sua vida e durante a ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Limpeza inicial para ativação dos códigos de Gregory Grabovoi

39 views

Published on

Ativação dos Códigos de Gregory Grabovoi

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Limpeza inicial para ativação dos códigos de Gregory Grabovoi

  1. 1. LIMPEZA INICIAL PARA ATIVAÇÃO DOS CÓDIGOS DE GRIGORI GRABOVOI Eu ...................... invoco o Poder da Presença do Criador 1231115025, em minha vida. Eliminando toda resistência do meu inconsciente 548491698719. Neutralizando em mim os medos 489 712 819 48. Harmonizando completamente meu presente 71042. Eliminando memórias emocionais 61 988 184 161, através da Luz pura do Criador 12370744, solucionando assim todos os problemas 9788819719. É Deus em Ação agora, pois Tudo é possível 519 7148!!! Modelos para fazer a Limpeza Inicial - Grabovoi É sugerido que antes da utilização dos códigos, seja feita uma limpeza inicial, durante 21 dias, para estarmos disponíveis para receber aos bênçãos que necessitamos. Não é obrigatório, faça se você sentir que precisa. A seguir, disponibilizamos alguns modelos, o recomendado é que você os pegue apenas como exemplo para formatar um só seu, utilizando suas palavras, sentimentos e necessidades. Tomando cuidado sempre com a ansiedade e o excesso de pedidos, talvez momentaneamente desnecessários. Seja sempre positivo. Para ativarmos os códigos no presente, o passado deve estar puro. Somente estando com a alma pura podemos transformar o presente individual, o futuro e os acontecimentos no mundo. Para harmonizar o mundo, precisamos nos harmonizar no tempo.
  2. 2. Para isso, antes dos comandos, podemos falar/escrever o seguinte: Modelo 1: Eu tomo a decisão na Luz pura do Criador e em conexão com Ele 12370744 para a salvação de todos os seres humanos, que sou pura nessa vida e o fui em outras vidas, participei de eventos a favor do ser humano, enriqueci com meu esforço próprio, evitei destruições como pude, participei de construções edificantes para mim e para o próximo, pratiquei solidariedade e caridade e só fui causadora de acontecimentos positivos. Eu manifesto esta minha decisão com a Luz do Criador e diante da Alma do Criador, na Presença Dele 1231115025 e em Sua Norma Divina 58160129471. Deus no comando porque tudo é possível! 519 7148 Gratidão! Modelo 2: FAZER UMA LIMPEZA INICIAL (lembrando que 6 não é meia ) Eu (diga seu nome completo) invoco o Poder da Presença do Criador 1231115025, em minha vida. Eliminando toda resistência do meu inconsciente 548491698719, neutralizando em mim os medos 489 712 819 48, harmonizando completamente meu presente 71042, eliminando memórias emocionais 61 988 184 161, através da Luz pura do Criador 12370744, solucionando assim todos os problemas 9788819719. É Deus em Ação agora pois Tudo é possível 519 7148! (Utilize durante 30 dias pela manhã e antes de dormir)
  3. 3. Modelo 3 Para relacionamentos (Apego e dependência) Eu (diga seu nome) invoco o Poder da Presença do Criador 1231115025, em minha vida. Eliminando toda resistência do meu inconsciente 548491698719, neutralizando em mim toda forma de Apego e Dependência 898716 068 714, HARMONIZANDO COMPLETAMENTEMEU PRESENTE 71042, e também restabelecendo construção de relações harmoniosas com os familiares e amigos 814 418 719 . eliminando memórias emocionais 61 988 184 161, e transformando o NEGATIVO EM POSITIVO 1888948 .através da Luz pura do Criador 123 70744, solucionando assim todos os problemas 9788819719. É Deus em Ação agora pois Tudo é possível 519 7148!!!! Modelo 4: Para quandoalguma crença, apego ou resistência impede sua evolução de cura ou soluções de problemas. Limpeza emocional.......61 988 184 161. Harmonizar passado.......781909425. Transformar negativo em positivo......1888948. Harmonizar psique.......8345444. Não repetição de problemas.......91371895. Filtrar tudo que é negativo, injusto e destrutivo.......3194987813. Resistência do inconsciente......548491698719. Harmonizar eventos.......218914819. Ajuda rápida......938179.
  4. 4. Interromper imediatamenteo plano negativo.......478132148. Voltar a liderar a própria vida......918714. Estou pronta e aberta para novas experiências em minha vida......46965168812. Modelo 5: Limpeza financeira EU, (diga seu nome completo), NA MINHA AMADA PRESENÇA DIVINA EU SOU 1231115025 TRANSMUTA AGORA E PARA SEMPRE TODA E QUALQUER RESISTÊNCIA DO INCONSCIENTE 548491698719; QUE REATIVA EM MINHA VIDA A MARAVILHOSA ABUNDÂNCIA FINANCEIRA 318 798; QUE REATIVA MINHA SAÚDE PERFEITA 1814321; QUE REATIVA MINHA FELICIDADE E PAIXÃO DE VIVER DA ALMA 5148123; QUE REATIVA MINHA PODEROSA INTUIÇÃO 35986; QUE ME FAZ UM GRANDE COMUNICADOR 57149819431; QUE REATIVA MINHA INFINITA e INCRÍVEL CARISMA 4917185994817; QUE FAZ VENDER MUITO FÁCIL E RÁPIDO MEUS PRODUTOS E SERVIÇOS 54121381948; QUE ME DÁ O PODER DE ESPALHAR SABEDORIA PARA TODA A TERRA 9721854218, QUE ME FAZ AGORA VIVER EM TOTAL HARMONIA NO PRESENTE 71042 e, COM GRATIDÃO ETERNA, SEI QUE TUDO ISSO É POSSÍVEL 519 7148. Modelo 6 Manter a esperança, a confiança quando tudo desaba, ..... encontrar esta força no fundo da alma, energia que transforma. Busque se focar em um ou dois códigos por vez, alternando para outros à medida que as necessidades
  5. 5. prioritárias vão ficando mais claras 1231115025 presença do Criador 12370744 conexão com o Criador, na Luz do Criador 213 otimiza e harmoniza todos os acontecimentos em todas as áreas de sua vida. Criar circunstâncias favoráveis, ajuda rápida ........transformar o negativo em positivo. LIMPEZA ENERGÉTICA DE LOCAIS Energias negativas e desgastadas acumulam-se sempre nos cantos/esquinas e nos cômodos/salas. Para limpar energicamente um local fazer o seguinte: Visualize uma pequena Esfera em cada canto do cômodo. Depois visualize uma Esfera grande no centro do cômodo. Mentalmente ligue as quatro Esferas dos cantos com a Esfera grande do centro. Finalmente, visualizamos que as energias negativas dos cômodos absorvidas pelas Esferas pequenas fluem para a Esfera grande no centro. Da Esfera grande, no centro do cômodo, sobe uma forte Corrente Energética direto para o alto, para o Criador Divino, onde será transformada. Nós dizemos: "Eu retiro a informação negativa deste cômodo". http://Heilungsmethoden%20mit%20Hilfe%20des%20Bewuss tseins%E2%80%9C%20cap.%2016 "Estou em minha alma, e vejo e ajo como o CRIADOR, SALVAÇÃO GLOBAL e desenvolvimento harmônico ... TUDO que eu DESEJO é RETORNO DE ACORDO com a norma do Criador (a situação ...) • Escolha as sequências adequadas à sua situação. • Visualize uma bola, imagine um raio de luz a partir do topo
  6. 6. (do infinito) • Agora faça uma visão precisa de uma situação ou um resultado que seria de harmonizar sua vida e durante a visualização, você deve ser capaz de sentir a sensação de alegria • Coloca esta informação na esfera juntamente com a sequência que você escolheu. • Mantenha o seu informação (foco) de concentração por um momento e, em seguida, deixá-lo ir soltando a bola, o envio para o exterior no universo. “Eu ilumino este resultado com a minha luz e com a luz do CRIADOR. Agradeço.”

×