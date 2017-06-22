Códigos Numéricos Sagrados Canalizados por el Maestro José Gabriel Uribe (Agesta) Recopilados por Amalia Field.   Editad...
CÓDIGOS NUMÉRICOS SAGRADOS Códigos canalizados por el Maestro José Gabriel Uribe (Agesta) y recopilados por Amalia Field. ...
APURADO (AFANADO), CODIGO SAGRADO: 52579 ARBOL GENEALOGICO (SANAR) CODIGO SAGRADO: 553 ARTRITIS CODIGO SAGRADO: 551 ARTROS...
CLARIVIDENCIA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 70225 CLIENTES (PARA ATRAER), CODIGO SAGRADO: 71588 CODEPENDENCIA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 554 COIT...
DISFUNCION PRIMARIA (NO ORGASMO), CODIGO SAGRADO: 5714 DISFUNCION SECUNDARIA (NO ORGASMO), CODIGO SAGRADO: 5797 DISPAREUNI...
-NO ERECCION (PERDIDA CAPACIDAD ERECTIL), CODIGO SAGRADO: 8879 -NUNCA ERECCION, CODIGO SAGRADO: 3724 F FALTA DE APETITO, C...
HONGOS, CODIGO SAGRADO: 2679 HONGOS (PERRO), CODIGO SAGRADO: 102 I IDIOMAS (APRENDER), CODIGO SAGRADO: 529 INCONTINENCIA F...
MIGRAÑA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 67918 MIOPIA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 315 MENOPAUSIA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 525 MOMENTO PRESENTE, CODIGO SAGRAD...
PARENTAL, CODIGO SAGRADO: 62637 PARKINSON, CODIGO SAGRADO: 57159 PACIENCIA, CODIGO SAGRADO: 629 PAZ ALREDEDOR, CODIGO SAGR...
CODIGO SAGRADO: 52 RECUERDOS DOLOROSOS DE LOS 9 MESES A LOS 7 AÑOS: CODIGO SAGRADO: 919 RECUERDOS DOLOROSOS DE LOS 7 A 18 ...
TENDINITIS, CODIGO SAGRADO: 11226 TENDINOSIS CRONICA (HOMBROS), CODIGO SAGRADO: 72915 TERIGION (CARNOSIDAD EN LOS OJOS), C...
Z ZONAS DEL CUERPO HINCHADAS, CODIGO SAGRADO: 578 ZUMBIDOS, CODIGO SAGRADO: 774 AMALIA FIELD/2014
Códigos Numéricos Sagrados

