  1. 1. What  is  Kinesiology?   STRUCTURAL  /  PHYSICAL   Triangle     of       Health  
  2. 2. Overview   •  holis@c  healthcare  approach,     •  combining  Tradi@onal  Chinese  Medicine,  Ayurvedic  Knowledge  and   modern  technics  to  iden@fy  “stressors”  or  imbalances  within  the  body   •  non-­‐invasive  way  to  bring  your  body/mind/spirit  back  to  balance  diﬀusing   the  stress.     N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   2  
  3. 3. Stress  ac@on  on  the  body   Chemical   messengers  :     Stress  hormones  &   NeuroTransmiTers   Endocrine  system   releases  stress  hormones   such  as  Cor@sol,  ACTH  et   CRH   Immune  System  is   inhibited  by  stress   hormones   Nervous  system   heightens  emo@onal   response  and  inhibits   memory   Energe<c  structures  hold   a  paTern  of  imbalances   that  are  created  by  the   stress  and  also  feed  the   stress   Skeletal/  muscles  hold   tension  paTern  that   can  be  regarded  as   body  memory   Emo<ons   around  the   stressful  topic   Thoughts   around  the   stressful  topic   Beliefs  around  the   stressful  topic   STRESS !!! ACTH  :  Cor@cotrope  ou  adrénocor@cotrphine,   CRH  :  Cor@cotropin-­‐releasing  Hormone  N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   Source  :  Hugo  Tobar   3   Kinesiology  is  applied  on  each  and  every  systems  of  the  body  
  4. 4. Target  and  beneﬁts   •  Target  :     –  Everybody:  adults,  teenagers,  kids   •  Beneﬁts  :   –  Allow  the  body  to  work  at  his  top   •  Bring  awareness  around  the  stressful  topics   •  Pain  release   •  Drug  free     •  Self-­‐healing   •  No  unwanted  side  eﬀects     –  Useful  in  family,  professional,  educa@onal,  sports  context.   N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   4  
  5. 5. Prac@cal  Applica@on   •  Uses:     –  Chronic  disease  /  fa@gue     –  Physical  pain   –  Emo@onal  issues   –  A  feeling  of  “stuckness”     –  Allergies  and  sensi@vi@es     –  Learning  diﬃcul@es     –  Self-­‐esteem  issues     –  Candida...     •  Cases:     –  Low  self-­‐esteem  –  30  years  old  woman  =>  11  sessions   –  Chronicle  migraines  –  38  years  old  woman  =>  7  sessions  but  feel  much  beTer  aeer  4   –  Phobia  /  nightmare  –  42  years  old  woman  =>  2  sessions   –  School  anxiety  –  6  years  old  girls  =>  1  session     –  Scia@ca  –  40  years  old  men  =>  2  sessions   N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   5  
  6. 6. Daphné  Picq   “Having  studied  Marke@ng  in  France,  I  went  on  to  work  for  several  years  in  the   communica@ons  industry,  within  various  agencies  and  corpora@ons,  both  in   France  and  Hong  Kong.     Four  years  ago,  I  moved  to  Hong  Kong  where  I  discovered  Kinesiology.  Having   suﬀered  for  some  @me  from  an  uncomfortable  but  not  serious  ailment,  which   conven@onal  medicine  could  not  relieve,  I  consulted  a  kinesiologist  for  myself,   and  within  two  sessions,  the  symptoms  disappeared  never  to  return  again.     Convinced  by  the  beneﬁts  of  this  prac@ce,  and  having  a  long-­‐standing  desire  to   work  in  an  area  of  beneﬁt  to  others,  I  decided  to  become  qualiﬁed  myself.     I  studied  Kinesiology  with  Hugo  Tobar,  founder  of  Neuro-­‐Energe@c  Kinesiology   and  BreT  ScoT  in  Hong  Kong,  and  I  am  now  a  cer@ﬁed  Kinesiologist  from  the   “Neuroenerge@c  Kinesiology  Ins@tute”  of  Australia.     My  goal  is  to  help  you  regain  balance  in  physical,  mental  and  emo@onal  well-­‐ being.”       N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   6  
  7. 7. 342  Laurel  Wood  Avenue   Singapore  275954   +65  90079136         Osteopathy  Health  Partnership     545  Orchard  Road  #10-­‐04   Far  East  Shopping  Centre   Singapore  238882   +65  68361754     N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   www.nekinesiology.com   N.E.  Kinesiology  Pte  Ltd   7   Séance  :  1h  –  SGD120   Contact  

