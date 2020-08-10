Dany alexander cardoza_cortez_

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA POESIA Lenguaje
Qué es Poesía: La poesía es un género literario que se caracteriza por ser la más depurada manifestación, por medio de la ...
La palabra poesía proviene del latín poēsis, y esta a su vez del griego ποίησις (poíesis), que significa ‘hacer’, ‘materia...
Sin embargo, la poesía moderna se caracteriza por el predominio del verso libre, donde el autor tiene libertad total para ...
Asimismo, también podemos usar el concepto de poesía para referirnos a la cualidad de lo ideal o lo lírico, es decir, aque...
Características de la poesía A continuación se presentan una serie de características generales de la poesía. Se puede esc...
● La poesía ha variado a lo largo del tiempo y sido adaptada a las necesidades expresivas del poeta Tipos de poesía La poe...
.Está compuesta, generalmente, por versos largos, como los hexámetros o los alejandrinos, en los cuales se vale de recurso...
Como tal, la poesía dramática desarrolla una situación o un conjunto de situaciones en torno a determinado tema, sobre el ...
Poesía lírica Como poesía lírica se denomina aquella que, en la Antigua Grecia, era compuesta para ser recitada como una c...
  1. 1. LA POESIA Lenguaje
  2. 2. Qué es Poesía: La poesía es un género literario que se caracteriza por ser la más depurada manifestación, por medio de la palabra, de los sentimientos, emociones y reflexiones que puede expresar el ser humano en torno a la belleza, el amor, la vida o la muerte. Como tal, puede estar compuesta tanto en verso como en prosa.
  3. 3. La palabra poesía proviene del latín poēsis, y esta a su vez del griego ποίησις (poíesis), que significa ‘hacer’, ‘materializar’. Antiguamente, la poesía se escribía únicamente en versos, rigiéndose por un conjunto de normas sobre la composición denominada métrica. Según la métrica, los versos se formaban por un número fijo de sílabas (tetrasílabo, hexasílabo, alejandrino, etc.), una determinada distribución de los acentos y una rima, que darían como resultado un ritmo y un tipo de composición particular: copla, seguidilla, redondilla, cuarteto, etc.
  4. 4. Sin embargo, la poesía moderna se caracteriza por el predominio del verso libre, donde el autor tiene libertad total para disponer y organizar los versos en el texto, y buscar su propio ritmo, sin ataduras de rimas o métricas. La palabra poesía, además, puede emplearse tanto para designar una composición en verso, es decir, un poema, como para referirse al arte u oficio de la composición de obras poéticas. Por ejemplo: “Compuse una poesía al atardecer”; “Quiero dedicarme a la poesía”.
  5. 5. Asimismo, también podemos usar el concepto de poesía para referirnos a la cualidad de lo ideal o lo lírico, es decir, aquello que produce un profundo sentimiento de belleza que puede o no expresarse a través del lenguaje, “La belleza de este edificio es pura poesía”. Por otra parte, cada 21 de marzo se celebra el Día Mundial de la Poesía, el cual fue propuesto por la Unesco en el año 1999, con la finalidad de destacar la poesía como una manifestación cultural creativa e innovadora.
  6. 6. Características de la poesía A continuación se presentan una serie de características generales de la poesía. Se puede escribir en verso o en prosa. Tiene ritmo y rima. Hace uso de elementos de valor simbólico. Hace uso de las figuras literarias, entre las más empleadas está la metáfora. La poesía moderna hace un extenso uso del verso libre y la rima asonante.
  7. 7. ● La poesía ha variado a lo largo del tiempo y sido adaptada a las necesidades expresivas del poeta Tipos de poesía La poesía es un género literario que se puede presentar de diferentes maneras, por ello, a continuación se exponen los principales tipos de poesía más empleados por los poetas Poesía épica Como poesía épica se designa el género literario antiguo que se distingue por narrar hechos legendarios o históricos, como batallas o guerras, con la finalidad de exaltarlos.
  8. 8. .Está compuesta, generalmente, por versos largos, como los hexámetros o los alejandrinos, en los cuales se vale de recursos como la narración, la descripción y los diálogos para contar la manera en que se desarrollan los hechos y las acciones de la historia, que a su vez se subdivide en cantos. El ejemplo por antonomasia de poesía épica es La Ilíada, de Homero. Poesía dramática Como poesía dramática se denomina aquella composición versificada creada para ser representada en el teatro.
  9. 9. Como tal, la poesía dramática desarrolla una situación o un conjunto de situaciones en torno a determinado tema, sobre el cual, a través del diálogo, discurre un conjunto de personajes. Originalmente, la poesía dramática griega se dividía en tres subgéneros: la comedia, la tragedia y el drama. Algunos autores que cultivaron la poesía dramática en la Antigua Grecia fueron Esquilo y Sófocles.
  10. 10. Poesía lírica Como poesía lírica se denomina aquella que, en la Antigua Grecia, era compuesta para ser recitada como una canción y con el acompañamiento de una lira, de allí su nombre. Como tal, la poesía lírica es una expresión de la subjetividad que se manifiesta a través de los sentimientos, las emociones y las reflexiones de la voz poética. En este sentido, es una expresión del Yo, lo cual la diferencia de los subgéneros dramático y épico.

