Dany alexander cardoza_cortez_

CONSECUENCIAS DE LA GUERRA FR�A Sociales
GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N
  1. 1. CONSECUENCIAS DE LA GUERRA FR�A Sociales
  2. 2. Causas de la guerra fr�a. � La Uni�n Sovi�tica quer�a difundir su ideolog�a comunista por todo el mundo, lo que alarmo a los americanos, que odiaban ese tipo de sistema pol�tico. � La adquisici�n de armas at�micas por parte de los americanos, alerto enormemente a los sovi�ticos. � Ambos pa�ses tem�an el ataque el uno del otro.
  3. 3. � Los sovi�ticos tem�an que los Estados Unidos utilizaran a los pa�ses de Europa occidental como base para atacar a la uni�n Sovi�tica. Consecuencias de la guerra fr�a. � Los Estados Unidos y la Uni�n Sovi�tica acumularon grandes arsenales de armas at�micas y m�viles bal�sticos. � Se lleg� hasta los conflictos destructivos Vietnam y Corea. � Se derrib� el muro de Berl�n y se desintegro el pacto Varsovia.
  4. 4. Una de las consecuencias de esta lucha fue el lanzamiento de ambas potencias a una carrera de armamentos . ... La competencia armamentista, tuvo como principales manifestaciones: Fabricaci�n de armas muy poderosas. Aumento del tama�o de sus ej�rcitos. Instalaci�n de bases militares.
  5. 5. Consecuencias de la Guerra Fr�a La Guerra Fr�a termin� por el desmoronamiento de la Uni�n Sovi�tica. Las reformas de Mijail Gorbachov, que liberaliz� la econom�a y concedi� mayores libertades pol�ticas, acabaron por generar una crisis mortal en la Uni�n Sovi�tica. Su disoluci�n, en 1991, tuvo como principal consecuencia el predominio de Estados Unidos como �nica potencia mundial. Por otra parte, la OTAN, la alianza militar liderada por Estados Unidos durante la Guerra Fr�a, se ha convertido en una organizaci�n internacional mucho m�s amplia, en la que han entrado tambi�n antiguos pa�ses de la esfera sovi�tica.
  6. 6. En el pasado quedaban innumerables guerras subsidiarias, patrocinadas por ambas potencias en terceros pa�ses como Corea, Vietnam o Afganist�n, que provocaron miles de muertos y generaron problemas pol�ticos a�n sin resolver. Adem�s, la escalada militar de ambos pa�ses dej� un mundo plagado de cabezas nucleares, un peligro de autodestrucci�n que la raza humana llevar� siempre consigo desde entonces.
  7. 7. Fin de la Guerra Fr�a Luego del desarrollo econ�mico de las d�cadas de 1950 y 1960, hacia la d�cada de 1980 ambos bloques sufrieron crisis econ�micas. La injerencia en la pol�tica de otros pa�ses y la escalada armamentista consum�an una enorme cantidad de recursos y provocaron crisis tanto en EE.UU como en la URSS. Algunos pa�ses sat�lites de la Uni�n sovi�tica comenzaron a manifestar su descontento. En sucesivas reuniones, los l�deres de ambos bloques, Ronald Reagan y Mijail Gorbachov (Reikjavik, 1986 y Washington, 1987), acordaron la necesidad de iniciar un nuevo modelo de relaciones internacionales.
  8. 8. La URSS inici� una serie de profundas reformas internas que llevaron a una apertura mayor hacia Occidente y culminaron en la ca�da del comunismo. Simb�licamente, se considera la ca�da del Muro de Berl�n, en 1989 como uno de los eventos que marcaron el fin de la Guerra Fr�a.
  9. 9. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCI�N

