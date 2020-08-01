Successfully reported this slideshow.
NOMBRE: DANNYA THALIA CABRERA HERRERA DOCENTE: DR.BERNANDINO ACARO CICLO: PRIMERO “B” PERIODO: MAYO-AGOSTO 2020 UNIVERSIDA...
EDUCAR EN VALORES
HONESTIDAD La honestidad es un valor moral fundamental para entablar relaciones interpersonales basadas en la confianza, l...
LEALTAD Se conoce como lealtad al carácter de una persona, cosa o animal leal. El término de lealtad expresa un sentimient...
GRATITUD Gratitud es el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material, el cual se expresa ...
ESFUERZO Como esfuerzo denominamos la fuerza que aplicamos contra algún impulso o resistencia, para contrarrestarlo o reve...
PACIENCIA Se conoce como paciencia a la capacidad humana de soportar o tolerar situaciones molestas, irritantes o de adver...
Educar a los niños en valores les permitirá tomar decisiones más acertadas durante toda su vida y esto a su vez los hará p...
Educar en valores

Educar en valores

  1. 1. NOMBRE: DANNYA THALIA CABRERA HERRERA DOCENTE: DR.BERNANDINO ACARO CICLO: PRIMERO “B” PERIODO: MAYO-AGOSTO 2020 UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA FACULTAD DE LA EDUCACCIÓN, ELARTE Y LA COMUNICACIÓN EDUCACIÓN INICIAL EDUCACIÓN EN VALORES
  2. 2. EDUCAR EN VALORES
  3. 3. HONESTIDAD La honestidad es un valor moral fundamental para entablar relaciones interpersonales basadas en la confianza, la sinceridad y el respeto mutuo. Una persona que actúa con honestidad lo hace siempre apoyada en valores como la verdad y la justicia, y no antepone a estos sus propias necesidades o intereses. En este sentido, es una persona apegada a un código de conducta caracterizado por la rectitud, la probidad y la honradez.
  4. 4. LEALTAD Se conoce como lealtad al carácter de una persona, cosa o animal leal. El término de lealtad expresa un sentimiento de respeto y fidelidad hacia una persona, compromiso, comunidad, organizaciones, principios morales, entre otros. Lealtad es sinónimo de nobleza, rectitud, honradez, honestidad, entre otros valores morales y éticos que permiten desarrollar fuerte relaciones sociales y/o de amistad en donde se creen un vínculo de confianza muy sólido, y automáticamente se genera respeto en los individuos.
  5. 5. GRATITUD Gratitud es el sentimiento de valoración y estima de un bien recibido, espiritual o material, el cual se expresa en el deseo voluntario de correspondencia a través de las palabras o a través de un gesto. Por ser un sentimiento, la gratitud no es una obligación. La gratitud es estimada como un valor social, ya que en ella se ponen de manifiesto otros valores afines como el reconocimiento del otro, la reciprocidad de dones, la fidelidad, la lealtad y la amistad y, todo eso a su vez, puede llevar a construir el amor en su sentido más amplio.
  6. 6. ESFUERZO Como esfuerzo denominamos la fuerza que aplicamos contra algún impulso o resistencia, para contrarrestarlo o revertirlo. Asimismo, se llama esfuerzo a la energía o el vigor que se pone en la realización de algo, venciendo obstáculos. El esfuerzo también se considera una virtud del ánimo, relacionada con la fuerza o el empeño con que afrontamos una dificultad o nos proponemos alcanzar un objetivo.
  7. 7. PACIENCIA Se conoce como paciencia a la capacidad humana de soportar o tolerar situaciones molestas, irritantes o de adversidad con tal de conseguir un objetivo deseado, o de hacerlo de una manera deseada. Las personas pacientes podrían de esta manera soportar condiciones externas con ánimo ecuánime, es decir, controlando sus emociones y sabiendo esperar o perseverando en su conducta.
  8. 8. Educar a los niños en valores les permitirá tomar decisiones más acertadas durante toda su vida y esto a su vez los hará personas más seguras, plenas y felices. Los niños pequeños aprenden con el ejemplo, por lo tanto enseñar a los niños y niñas los valores implica un compromiso personal. Los valores son fundamentales en la educación d e los niños . Un niño sin valores claros y firmes puedes ser en un futuro un adulto infeliz.

