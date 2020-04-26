Introduccion al negocio

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducción a los Negocios
Semana 1
Las empresas y la economía Logro: El estudiante comprende el propósito y la importancia de la empresas en el mercado y el ...
La esencia de la empresa01 La economía en la empresa02 Los ciclos económicos y productividad03 Medición de la economía 04 ...
Logro El estudiante comprende el propósito y la importancia de la empresas en el mercado y el aporte del conocimiento de l...
La esencia de la empresa Una empresa pretende obtener ganancias ofreciendo productos que satisfacen las necesidades de las...
La esencia de la empresa El objetivo básico de toda empresa es obtener una utilidad (la diferencia entre el costo de fabri...
La esencia de la empresa Las empresas han comprobado que, para ser rentables y seguir siéndolo, deben fabricar productos d...
Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas
Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas • El estudio del modo en que se distribuyen los recursos para producir bienes y...
Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas Para proseguir con nuestra introducción a los negocios será útil explorar el ma...
Sistemas económicos Un sistema económico describe el modo en que una sociedad en específico distribuye sus recursos para p...
Sistemas económicos Comunismo: Planteado como una sociedad en la cual la gente, sin considerar su clase, es dueña de todos...
El sistema de libre empresa La libre empresa permite que un negocio triunfe o fracase en razón de la demanda de mercado. L...
El sistema de libre empresa Se debe gozar de una serie de derechos Los individuos deben gozar del derecho de propiedad Los...
Las fuerzas de la oferta y la demanda Se entiende como demanda al número de bienes y servicios que los consumidores están ...
Por ejemplo, pensemos en Polos de manga corta en verano. Los consumidores podrían estar dispuestos a comprar seis polos a ...
La relación entre el precio y el número de polos que los consumidores están dispuestos a adquirir se puede representar de ...
Las fuerzas de la oferta y la demanda Se define como oferta el número de productos —bienes y servicios— que las empresas e...
Oferta Por ejemplo, una compañía que vende polos podría estar dispuesta a vender seis a 19 soles cada uno, cuatro a 39 sol...
La relación entre el precio de los polos y la cantidad que la compañía está dispuesta a ofrecer se puede representar gráfi...
Las curvas de oferta y demanda se cruzan en el punto donde la oferta y la demanda son iguales. El precio de equilibro es a...
¿Y para que sirve conocer el punto de equilibro? Permitirá que una empresa, aun antes de iniciar sus operaciones, sepa qué...
Calculemos el punto de equilibro Una micro empresa dedicada a la comercialización de polos vende a un precio de S/ 50 cada...
Calculemos el punto de equilibro Con este resultado vemos que el negocio al vender 165 polos se encuentra en punto de equi...
La esencia de la competencia La competencia, o la rivalidad entre las empresas para obtener el dinero de los consumidores,...
La esencia de la competencia La competencia pura se presenta cuando existen muchas empresas que venden un producto estanda...
La esencia de la competencia La competencia monopólica aparece cuando existen menos empresas que en un ambiente de compete...
La esencia de la competencia Un oligopolio surge cuando existen muy pocas empresas que venden un producto. En la industria...
La esencia de la competencia Cuando sólo hay una empresa que brinda un producto en un mercado dado tenemos un monopolio. L...
Ciclos económicos y productividad Expansión económica, situación que se presenta cuando una economía crece y la gente gast...
Ciclos económicos y productividad Recesión, descenso en la producción, el empleo y el ingreso Desempleo, situación en la c...
Medición de la economía Los países evalúan el estado de sus economías para determinar si se están expandiendo o contrayend...
Medición de la economía Los indicadores económicos nos muestran la situación actual de la economía del país y nos dan la i...
Medición de la economía Una medida usada comúnmente es el producto interno bruto (PIB): la suma de todos los bienes y serv...
Medición de la economía Déficit presupuestal Situación en la cual un país gasta más de lo que recauda por concepto de impu...
Medición de la economía El riesgo país es el grado de probabilidad de que un país incumpla con sus obligaciones en moneda ...
¿Cuál es el objetivo básico de una empresa? ¿Qué implica la demanda y la oferta? ¿Para qué sirve calcular el punto de equi...
Fin de la sesión
Introduccion al negocio
Introduccion al negocio

Introducción a negocios internacionales

  Las empresas y la economía Logro: El estudiante comprende el propósito y la importancia de la empresas en el mercado y el aporte del conocimiento de la economía para la toma de decisiones en los negocios. SEMANA I INDICADOR DE LOGRO Determina y analiza las posibilidades de negocio en el marco económico, social y ético actual.
  La esencia de la empresa01 La economía en la empresa02 Los ciclos económicos y productividad03 Medición de la economía 04 AGENDA
  5. 5. Logro El estudiante comprende el propósito y la importancia de la empresas en el mercado y el aporte del conocimiento de la economía para la toma de decisiones en los negocios.
  6. 6. La esencia de la empresa Una empresa pretende obtener ganancias ofreciendo productos que satisfacen las necesidades de las personas. Sus actividades dan como resultado productos, los cuales poseen características tangibles e intangibles que proporcionan satisfacción y beneficios.
  7. 7. La esencia de la empresa El objetivo básico de toda empresa es obtener una utilidad (la diferencia entre el costo de fabricar o vender un producto y lo que un cliente paga por él).
  8. 8. La esencia de la empresa Las empresas han comprobado que, para ser rentables y seguir siéndolo, deben fabricar productos de calidad, operar con eficiencia, ser éticas y asumir su responsabilidad social cuando tratan con los clientes, los empleados, los inversionistas, las autoridades reguladoras, la comunidad y la sociedad.
  9. 9. Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas
  10. 10. Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas • El estudio del modo en que se distribuyen los recursos para producir bienes y servicios en un sistema social. Economía • El suelo, los bosques, los minerales, el agua y otros elementos que no fueron creados por el hombre.Recursos naturales • Las capacidades físicas y mentales que las personas usan para producir bienes y servicios; también llamados trabajo. Recursos humanos • Los fondos empleados para adquirir los recursos naturales y humanos necesarios para ofrecer productos; también llamados capital. Recursos financieros
  11. 11. Los fundamentos económicos de las empresas Para proseguir con nuestra introducción a los negocios será útil explorar el marco económico en el que se efectúan. Revisaremos: • Los sistemas económicos, • El sistema de libre empresa, • los conceptos de oferta y demanda, y • La función de la competencia.
  12. 12. Sistemas económicos Un sistema económico describe el modo en que una sociedad en específico distribuye sus recursos para producir bienes y servicios. Un tema central de la economía es cómo satisfacer una demanda ilimitada de bienes y servicios en un mundo que tiene una oferta limitada de recursos. Los sistemas económicos manejan la distribución de recursos de diversas formas, pero todos ellos deben abordar tres temas esenciales: ¿Cuáles bienes y servicios, y qué cantidad de cada uno de ellos, satisfarán las necesidades de los consumidores? ¿Cómo, quién y con qué recursos se producirán los bienes y servicios? ¿Cómo se distribuirán los bienes y servicios para que lleguen a los consumidores?
  13. 13. Sistemas económicos Comunismo: Planteado como una sociedad en la cual la gente, sin considerar su clase, es dueña de todos los recursos de la nación Socialismo: El gobierno posee y maneja las industrias básicas, pero los individuos son dueños de la mayor parte de los negocios Capitalismo o libre empresa: Los individuos poseen y manejan la mayor parte de las empresas que ofrecen bienes y servicios Sistema de libre mercado capitalismo puro: Todas las decisiones económicas son tomadas sin la intervención del gobierno Economías mixtas: Incluyen elementos de más de un sistema económico
  14. 14. El sistema de libre empresa La libre empresa permite que un negocio triunfe o fracase en razón de la demanda de mercado. Las compañías capaces de fabricar y vender con eficiencia los productos que desean los consumidores probablemente triunfarán. Las empresas ineficientes que venden productos que no ofrecen los beneficios requeridos seguramente fracasarán, ya que los consumidores efectuarán sus transacciones con otras que brinden productos más competitivos.
  15. 15. El sistema de libre empresa Se debe gozar de una serie de derechos Los individuos deben gozar del derecho de propiedad Los individuos y las empresas de obtener utilidades y de usarlas como deseen con base a ley Los individuos y las empresas de tomar las decisiones que determinan el funcionamiento de su empresa. Los individuos de elegir su carrera, domicilio, bienes y servicios a comprar etc. Las empresas de elegir su ubicación, bienes y servicios que producirán, recursos a utilizar, etc.
  16. 16. Las fuerzas de la oferta y la demanda Se entiende como demanda al número de bienes y servicios que los consumidores están dispuestos a comprar a diferentes precios en un momento específico. Es probable que reconozca que los consumidores suelen estar dispuestos a comprar mayor cantidad de un artículo cuando su precio baja porque quieren ahorrarse dinero.
  17. 17. Por ejemplo, pensemos en Polos de manga corta en verano. Los consumidores podrían estar dispuestos a comprar seis polos a 19 soles cada uno, cuatro a 39 soles y sólo dos a 59 soles. Demanda
  18. 18. La relación entre el precio y el número de polos que los consumidores están dispuestos a adquirir se puede representar de manera gráfica con una curva de demanda Curva de demanda Precio (P) Cantidad (Q) Demanda
  19. 19. Las fuerzas de la oferta y la demanda Se define como oferta el número de productos —bienes y servicios— que las empresas están dispuestas a vender a distintos precios en un momento determinado. En general, como existe más potencial para obtener utilidades, las empresas están dispuestas a ofrecer mayor cantidad de un bien o servicio a precio más alto.
  20. 20. Oferta Por ejemplo, una compañía que vende polos podría estar dispuesta a vender seis a 19 soles cada uno, cuatro a 39 soles, pero sólo dos a 59 soles.
  21. 21. La relación entre el precio de los polos y la cantidad que la compañía está dispuesta a ofrecer se puede representar gráficamente con una curva de oferta Curva de oferta Precio (P) Cantidad (Q) Oferta
  22. 22. Las curvas de oferta y demanda se cruzan en el punto donde la oferta y la demanda son iguales. El precio de equilibro es aquel donde el número de productos que las empresas están dispuestas a ofrecer es igual a la cantidad de productos que los consumidores están dispuestos a comprar en un momento específico. Precio (P) Cantidad (Q) Oferta Demanda Equilibrio Precio de equilibro (punto de equilibrio)
  23. 23. ¿Y para que sirve conocer el punto de equilibro? Permitirá que una empresa, aun antes de iniciar sus operaciones, sepa qué nivel de ventas necesitará para recuperar la inversión. En el caso en que no llegue a cubrir los costos, la compañía deberá realizar modificaciones hasta alcanzar un nuevo punto de equilibrio. Por lo tanto saber el punto de equilibrio nos ayuda a tener el punto de partida para fijar cuotas de ventas con una utilidad
  24. 24. Calculemos el punto de equilibro Una micro empresa dedicada a la comercialización de polos vende a un precio de S/ 50 cada uno. El costo de cada polo es de S/ 25, y paga una comisión de ventas de S/ 2 a sus vendedores por cada polo vendido. Sus gastos fijos (renta, sueldos, servicios, etc.) ascienden a S/ 3800. ¿Cuál es el punto de equilibrio en unidades de venta? Hallando el punto de equilibrio: • Precio de Venta unitario (PVU) = 50 • Precio de Venta unitario (CVU): 25 + 2 = 27 • Costo fijo (CF) = 3800 Aplicando la fórmula: Pe = CF / (PVU – CVU) Pe = 3800 / (50 – 27) Pe = 165 polos
  25. 25. Calculemos el punto de equilibro Con este resultado vemos que el negocio al vender 165 polos se encuentra en punto de equilibrio... por tanto a partir del polo 166 comienza a ganar dinero. El punto de equilibrio se debe enlazar con la capacidad instalada que tiene el negocio y la demanda del mercado. Tomando el ejemplo si la capacidad instalada es de 300 polos al mes, esta cantidad cubre perfectamente el punto de equilibrio. Y si la demanda en el mercado es de 280 polos entonces podemos asegurar ganancias adecuadas a la capacidad actual del negocio.
  26. 26. La esencia de la competencia La competencia, o la rivalidad entre las empresas para obtener el dinero de los consumidores, es otro elemento fundamental a analizar. Existen cuatro clases de ambientes para la competencia: la pura, la monopólica, el oligopolio y el monopolio.
  27. 27. La esencia de la competencia La competencia pura se presenta cuando existen muchas empresas que venden un producto estandarizado, por ejemplo: productos agrícolas como el trigo, el maíz y el algodón. Ninguna de ellas vende una cantidad suficiente del producto como para influir en su precio. Además, dado que no existen diferencias entre sus productos, los precios son determinados exclusivamente por las fuerzas de la oferta y la demanda.
  28. 28. La esencia de la competencia La competencia monopólica aparece cuando existen menos empresas que en un ambiente de competencia pura y casi no hay diferencia entre los bienes que venden. La aspirina, las bebidas gaseosas y las aspiradoras son algunos ejemplos de estos bienes. El empaque, la garantía, el nombre y otras características de los productos difieren ligeramente, pero todos satisfacen la misma necesidad de los consumidores.
  29. 29. La esencia de la competencia Un oligopolio surge cuando existen muy pocas empresas que venden un producto. En la industria de las líneas aéreas, cuando una línea baja sus tarifas para elevar las ventas, otras líneas no tardan en bajar para seguir siendo competitivas. Los oligopolios se presentan cuando resulta muy costoso que nuevas empresas entren en los mercados. No cualquiera puede disponer de capital financiero suficiente para construir una fábrica de automóviles o para comprar aviones para crear una línea aérea.
  30. 30. La esencia de la competencia Cuando sólo hay una empresa que brinda un producto en un mercado dado tenemos un monopolio. Las compañías de servicios públicos que suministran electricidad, gas natural y agua son monopolios.
  31. 31. Ciclos económicos y productividad Expansión económica, situación que se presenta cuando una economía crece y la gente gasta más dinero; sus compras estimulan la producción de bienes y servicios y, a su vez, esto incentiva el empleo Inflación, situación que se caracteriza por un constante aumento de los precios Contracción económica, desaceleración de la economía que se identifica por una disminución del gasto y durante la cual las empresas reducen su producción y despiden a trabajadores
  32. 32. Ciclos económicos y productividad Recesión, descenso en la producción, el empleo y el ingreso Desempleo, situación en la cual un porcentaje de la población desea trabajar, pero no encuentra empleo Depresión, estado de la economía en el cual el desempleo es muy alto; el gasto de consumo muy bajo y la producción de las empresas disminuye enormemente
  33. 33. Medición de la economía Los países evalúan el estado de sus economías para determinar si se están expandiendo o contrayendo y si se requieren medidas correctivas para minimizar las fluctuaciones.
  34. 34. Medición de la economía Los indicadores económicos nos muestran la situación actual de la economía del país y nos dan la información necesaria para predecir la tendencia que llevará en el futuro. Con el estudio de la economía podemos saber si esta se está expandiendo o por el contrario se contrae. Los principales indicadores económicos entre los que destacan el producto interno bruto (PIB), déficit presupuestal, riesgo país, etc.
  35. 35. Medición de la economía Una medida usada comúnmente es el producto interno bruto (PIB): la suma de todos los bienes y servicios que produce un país durante un año. El PIB sólo mide los bienes y servicios generados dentro de un país y, no incluye las utilidades de las operaciones de las compañías en el exterior, pero sí las de las compañías extranjeras dentro del país. Sin embargo, no considera el concepto del PIB en relación con la población (PIB per cápita).
  36. 36. Medición de la economía Déficit presupuestal Situación en la cual un país gasta más de lo que recauda por concepto de impuestos. Es un indicador indispensable para la salud económica de un país y se trata de la relación entre el gasto y el ingreso del país.
  37. 37. Medición de la economía El riesgo país es el grado de probabilidad de que un país incumpla con sus obligaciones en moneda extranjera, de su calificación depende, en gran medida, la inversión extranjera directa a cada nación y en consecuencia su desarrollo económico y social.
  38. 38. ¿Cuál es el objetivo básico de una empresa? ¿Qué implica la demanda y la oferta? ¿Para qué sirve calcular el punto de equilibrio? ¿Por qué es importante medir la economía de un país? Preguntas finales
  39. 39. Fin de la sesión

