Top auto service and repair company in Longview provides four
reasons car owners should have their brakes checked and
serviced before winter weather arrives in Western Washington
As car owners in Longview, WA prepare for the
coldest and wettest months of the year, Steve
Hixson, owner of auto service and repair company,
Art’s Automotive is issuing an important safety
reminder. “From November through March, we
have plenty of rain, some snow, and cold
temperatures facing us, so it’s crucial that your
brake system is in the best possible working
condition.” According to Hixson, there are four
primary reasons that Washingtonians should have
their brakes serviced sooner, rather than later.
Drivers Need All the Braking Power They Can Get
on Slick Roads While residents of Longview, and
the surrounding communities of Kelso, Castle Rock,
Rainier, Clatskanie, and St.
Helens are no strangers to driving in rain, the
cooler temperatures can lead to icy conditions or
snow-covered roadways. “You really need all of
the braking power you can get during the winter
months, so it’s important to have your brakes
serviced, and confirm they are in optimal
condition,” Hixson says.
Brake Pads Will Erode Faster as the Wet Weather
Arrives Slick roads equate to less traction, so more
brake power is required to get the same effect you
would get on dry roads, according to Hixson.
“That’s why it’s best to have your brakes serviced
before the extra precipitation hits.
New brake pads before the roads get messy may
be necessary to ensure your safety throughout the
coming winter weather.” Brake Fluid Is at Risk for
Congealing in Cold Temperatures If the brake fluid
(also known as hydraulic fluid) in your car is old, it
is at risk of congealing once the temperatures dip,
per Hixson.
Brake fluid is designed to operate under high
pressure and high temperatures, and lack of
sufficient brake fluid results in an inability to stop
when pressing the brake pedal.
When the temperature outside is very cold, the
fluid can congeal, compromising its integrity as a
necessary lubricant. “It is extremely important from
a safety standpoint to have your brake fluid
checked before it gets much colder,” Hixson says.
Moisture and Dirt in Brake System Can Freeze and
Damage Rotors Although Longview, St.
Helens, Vader, and surrounding areas don’t
typically get a lot of snow each year, they do get a
lot of rain, and the temperature does drop below
freezing.
When the roads are particularly wet, the moisture
and dirt are prone to getting into the brake
systems of cars. “When the temperature drops,
any moisture or dirt in the braking system is
This can lead to grinding and ultimately damage to
the rotors,” Hixson explains.
In an effort to protect not only driver and
passenger safety, but also to prolong the life of the
car, and avoid expensive repairs later, Art’s
Automotive recommends an early winter brake
service and tune-up. “Preventative maintenance
and regular brake service can help ensure you’re
safe on the road this winter, whether you’re
heading to work, or heading to the mountains,”
said Hixson.
To schedule a brake service or preventative
maintenance appointment, visit
www.artselectricinc.com, or call 360.423.0890
Longview Washington based Art's Automotive is
conveniently located at 1320 Industrial Way near
the base of the Lewis & Clark Bridge.
Boasting a large, clean, state-of-the-art auto
repair shop, Art’s Automotive provides fenced
parking for vehicle storage.
The team of certified technicians and rebuild
technicians at Art’s Automotive have been serving
the Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Rainier,
Clatskanie, and St.
Helen’s communities since 1965.
As a family owned and operated business, Art’s
Automotive offers 24 month or 24,000-mile
warranty on repairs with new parts.
Be the first to comment