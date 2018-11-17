Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Art’s Automotive in Longview, WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter
Agenda Summary Content
Top auto service and repair company in Longview provides four reasons car owners should have their brakes checked and serv...
Page 6 (of 20) As car owners in Longview, WA prepare for the coldest and wettest months of the year, Steve Hixson, owner o...
Page 7 (of 20) their brakes serviced sooner, rather than later.
Page 9 (of 20) Drivers Need All the Braking Power They Can Get on Slick Roads While residents of Longview, and the surroun...
Page 10 (of 20) Helens are no strangers to driving in rain, the cooler temperatures can lead to icy conditions or snow-cov...
Page 11 (of 20) Brake Pads Will Erode Faster as the Wet Weather Arrives Slick roads equate to less traction, so more brake...
Page 12 (of 20) New brake pads before the roads get messy may be necessary to ensure your safety throughout the coming win...
Page 13 (of 20) Brake fluid is designed to operate under high pressure and high temperatures, and lack of sufficient brake...
Page 14 (of 20) Moisture and Dirt in Brake System Can Freeze and Damage Rotors Although Longview, St. Helens, Vader, and s...
Page 15 (of 20) subject to freezing.
Page 16 (of 20) This can lead to grinding and ultimately damage to the rotors,” Hixson explains.
Page 17 (of 20) In an effort to protect not only driver and passenger safety, but also to prolong the life of the car, and...
Page 18 (of 20) To schedule a brake service or preventative maintenance appointment, visit www.artselectricinc.com, or cal...
Page 19 (of 20) The team of certified technicians and rebuild technicians at Art’s Automotive have been serving the Longvi...
Thank you!Any questions? Art's Automotive +1- Scress@artselectricinc.com https://www.artselectricinc.com/
Arts Automotive in Longview WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter
Arts Automotive in Longview WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter
Arts Automotive in Longview WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Arts Automotive in Longview WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter

13 views

Published on

Top auto service and repair company in Longview provides four reasons car owners should have their brakes checked and serviced before winter weather arrives in Western Washington

Published in: Automotive
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Arts Automotive in Longview WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter

  1. 1. Art’s Automotive in Longview, WA Offers Brake Maintenance Tips for Winter
  2. 2. Agenda Summary Content
  3. 3. Top auto service and repair company in Longview provides four reasons car owners should have their brakes checked and serviced before winter weather arrives in Western Washington
  4. 4. Page 6 (of 20) As car owners in Longview, WA prepare for the coldest and wettest months of the year, Steve Hixson, owner of auto service and repair company, Art’s Automotive is issuing an important safety reminder. “From November through March, we have plenty of rain, some snow, and cold temperatures facing us, so it’s crucial that your brake system is in the best possible working condition.” According to Hixson, there are four primary reasons that Washingtonians should have
  5. 5. Page 7 (of 20) their brakes serviced sooner, rather than later.
  6. 6. Page 9 (of 20) Drivers Need All the Braking Power They Can Get on Slick Roads While residents of Longview, and the surrounding communities of Kelso, Castle Rock, Rainier, Clatskanie, and St.
  7. 7. Page 10 (of 20) Helens are no strangers to driving in rain, the cooler temperatures can lead to icy conditions or snow-covered roadways. “You really need all of the braking power you can get during the winter months, so it’s important to have your brakes serviced, and confirm they are in optimal condition,” Hixson says.
  8. 8. Page 11 (of 20) Brake Pads Will Erode Faster as the Wet Weather Arrives Slick roads equate to less traction, so more brake power is required to get the same effect you would get on dry roads, according to Hixson. “That’s why it’s best to have your brakes serviced before the extra precipitation hits.
  9. 9. Page 12 (of 20) New brake pads before the roads get messy may be necessary to ensure your safety throughout the coming winter weather.” Brake Fluid Is at Risk for Congealing in Cold Temperatures If the brake fluid (also known as hydraulic fluid) in your car is old, it is at risk of congealing once the temperatures dip, per Hixson.
  10. 10. Page 13 (of 20) Brake fluid is designed to operate under high pressure and high temperatures, and lack of sufficient brake fluid results in an inability to stop when pressing the brake pedal. When the temperature outside is very cold, the fluid can congeal, compromising its integrity as a necessary lubricant. “It is extremely important from a safety standpoint to have your brake fluid checked before it gets much colder,” Hixson says.
  11. 11. Page 14 (of 20) Moisture and Dirt in Brake System Can Freeze and Damage Rotors Although Longview, St. Helens, Vader, and surrounding areas don’t typically get a lot of snow each year, they do get a lot of rain, and the temperature does drop below freezing. When the roads are particularly wet, the moisture and dirt are prone to getting into the brake systems of cars. “When the temperature drops, any moisture or dirt in the braking system is
  12. 12. Page 15 (of 20) subject to freezing.
  13. 13. Page 16 (of 20) This can lead to grinding and ultimately damage to the rotors,” Hixson explains.
  14. 14. Page 17 (of 20) In an effort to protect not only driver and passenger safety, but also to prolong the life of the car, and avoid expensive repairs later, Art’s Automotive recommends an early winter brake service and tune-up. “Preventative maintenance and regular brake service can help ensure you’re safe on the road this winter, whether you’re heading to work, or heading to the mountains,” said Hixson.
  15. 15. Page 18 (of 20) To schedule a brake service or preventative maintenance appointment, visit www.artselectricinc.com, or call 360.423.0890 Longview Washington based Art's Automotive is conveniently located at 1320 Industrial Way near the base of the Lewis & Clark Bridge. Boasting a large, clean, state-of-the-art auto repair shop, Art’s Automotive provides fenced parking for vehicle storage.
  16. 16. Page 19 (of 20) The team of certified technicians and rebuild technicians at Art’s Automotive have been serving the Longview, Kelso, Castle Rock, Rainier, Clatskanie, and St. Helen’s communities since 1965. As a family owned and operated business, Art’s Automotive offers 24 month or 24,000-mile warranty on repairs with new parts.
  17. 17. Thank you!Any questions? Art's Automotive +1- Scress@artselectricinc.com https://www.artselectricinc.com/

×