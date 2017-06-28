Swicht de LABA/ICS LABA/LAMA en EPOC

Switch de LABA/ICS a LABA/LAMA en EPOC Dra. Dannia Robles Especialista en medicina familiar
Conflicto de intereses • Novartis Colombia - Conferencias • Novo Nordisk Colombia – Conferencias • Janssen Colombia - Conf...
Lancet 2005;366:1875-81 PREPOCOL: EPOC 494 (8.9%) (FEV1/FVC < 0.70 post-BD) 5539 sujetos > 40 años Colombia 8.9% PLATINO: ...
Sujetos a riesgo Población general 20.5% CI 95%: 18.4 – 22.5 79.5% EPOC No EPOC 14% 86% Población general 8.9% 91.1% PREPO...
Hospitalizaciones
• OMS: 2.9 millones de muertes al año • 3ª. causa de muerte a nivel mundial año 2014 Mortalidad GPC EPOC Colombia 2014
Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea: • Costos totales dir...
Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea y Estados Unidos: • C...
Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea y Estados Unidos: • E...
Guías de práctica clínica
Alteraciones anatómicas y fisiológicas Patrones de Inflamación en asma y EPOC ASMA EPOC Agente sensibilizante Inflamación ...
• GOLD 2016 – La EPOC es una enfermedad común, prevenible y tratable, se caracteriza por una limitación persistente del fl...
Evaluación GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
SAMA vs SABA Ipratropium bromide versus short-acting beta-2 agonists for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. App...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
LABA Indacaterol, a once-daily beta2-agonist, versus twice-dailybeta2-agonists or placebo for chronic obstructive pulmonar...
LABA Lung function efficacy and symptomatic benefit of olodaterol once daily delivered via Respimat® versus placebo and fo...
LAMA vs LABA Once-daily indacaterol versus tiotropium for patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (INVI...
LAMA vs LABA Once-daily indacaterol versus tiotropium for patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (INVI...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
LAMA + LABA The scientific rationale for combining long-acting beta2-agonists and muscarinic antagonists in COPD. Pulm Pha...
LAMA + LABA Formoterol and tiotropium compared with tiotropium alone for treatment of COPD. Tashkin et al. COPD. 2009 Feb;...
LAMA + LABA The scientific rationale for combining long-acting beta2-agonists and muscarinic antagonists in COPD. Pulm Pha...
Antimuscarínicos: • Mas efectivos en la vía aérea proximala • Inhibe el efecto broncoconstrictor de acetilcolina en los M3...
LAMA/LABA vs ICS/LABA LANTERN: a randomized study of QVA149 versus salmeterol/fluticasone combination in patients with COP...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
LAMA + LABA Analysis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations with the dual bronchodilator QVA149 compared w...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
ICS Effect of discontinuation of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: the COPE ...
ICS Inhaled corticosteroids for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yang et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2012...
Retiro ICS Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids in individuals with COPD--a systematic review and comment on trial method...
Retiro ICS Relapse in FEV1 Decline Aft er Steroid Withdrawal in COPD. Lisette et al. Chest. 2015 Aug;148(2):389-396 • Disc...
ICS + LABA Salmeterol and Fluticasone Propionate and Survival in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Calverley et al. N...
ICS + LABA Combined corticosteroid and long-acting beta(2)-agonist in one inhaler versus inhaled corticosteroids alone for...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC ¿¿Corticoides??
Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo Efficacy and safety of once-daily QVA149 compared with twice-daily salmeterol–fl uticasone in...
Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo Effi acy and safety of once-daily QVA149 compared with twice-daily salmeterol–fl uticasone in...
• Los que cambiaron de LABA/ICS a broncodilatación dual no deterioraron su calidad de vida. • Este estudio soporta la estr...
Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo INSTEAD: a randomised switch trial of indacaterol versus salmeterol/fluticasone in moderate C...
Terapia swicht: bajo riesgo INSTEAD: a randomised switch trial of indacaterol versus salmeterol/fluticasone in moderate CO...
Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of fluticasone propionate from combined salmeterol/fluticasone treatment in patient...
Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of fluticasone propionate from combined salmeterol/fluticasone treatment in patient...
Terapia swich: alto riesgo Withdrawal of Inhaled Glucocorticoids and Exacerbations of COPD. Helgo et al. N Engl J Med 2014...
Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of Inhaled Glucocorticoids and Exacerbations of COPD. Helgo et al. N Engl J Med 201...
Appropriate use of inhaled corticosteroids in COPD: the candidates for safe withdrawal. Yawm et al. j Primary Care Respira...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids can be safe in COPD patients at low risk of exace...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids can be safe in COPD patients at low risk of exace...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DAC...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DAC...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DAC...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DAC...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DAC...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio ...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio ...
Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio ...
  1. 1. Switch de LABA/ICS a LABA/LAMA en EPOC Dra. Dannia Robles Especialista en medicina familiar
  2. 2. Conflicto de intereses • Novartis Colombia - Conferencias • Novo Nordisk Colombia – Conferencias • Janssen Colombia - Conferencias
  3. 3. Lancet 2005;366:1875-81 PREPOCOL: EPOC 494 (8.9%) (FEV1/FVC < 0.70 post-BD) 5539 sujetos > 40 años Colombia 8.9% PLATINO: EPOC 758 (14%) (FEV1/FVC < 0.70 post-BD) 5229 sujetos Prevalencia Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in five Latin American cities (the PLATINO study): a prevalence stud. Menezes, Ana Maria B et al. The Lancet , Volume 366 , Issue 9500 , 1875 - 1881Caballero A, et al. Chest 2008; 133: 343-349. Prevalence of COPD in five Colombian cities situated at low, medium, and high altitude (PREPOCOL study). Caballero, Torres Duque Ca et al. Chest. 2008 Feb;133(2):343-9.
  4. 4. Sujetos a riesgo Población general 20.5% CI 95%: 18.4 – 22.5 79.5% EPOC No EPOC 14% 86% Población general 8.9% 91.1% PREPOCOL PLATINO PUMA 11 16.5 26.7 30.9 0 10 20 30 40 Venezuela Uruguay Colombia Argentina Prevalencia por país 3;11(4):e EPOC No EPOC EPOC en APS – Proyecto PUMA COPD Underdiagnosis and Misdiagnosis in a High-Risk Primary Care Population in Four Latin American Countries. A Key to Enhance Disease Diagnosis: The PUMA Study. Casas Herrera et al. PLoS One. 2016 Apr 13;11(4):e0152266.
  5. 5. Hospitalizaciones
  6. 6. • OMS: 2.9 millones de muertes al año • 3ª. causa de muerte a nivel mundial año 2014 Mortalidad GPC EPOC Colombia 2014
  7. 7. Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea: • Costos totales directos por enfermedades respiratorias: 6% de todo el presupuesto de salud. • EPOC gasta el 56% de los mismos. Estados Unidos • Costos directos: 18 mil millones de dólares. • Costos indirectos: 14 mil millones adicionales.
  8. 8. Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea y Estados Unidos: • Costos totales $4.119 por paciente por año. • 45% hospitalizaciones. • 6% consultas no programadas. • 16% Medicamentos. • 3% oxigeno. • 5% paraclínicos.
  9. 9. Costos GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC Unión europea y Estados Unidos: • EPOC leve $2.088 por paciente por año. • EPOC moderada $2.853 por paciente por año. • Incluyó atención en urgencias por una exacerbación. • EPOC grave $9.299 por paciente por año. • Incluyó el manejo en urgencias de 3 exacerbaciones. • Incluyó una hospitalización al año.
  10. 10. Guías de práctica clínica
  11. 11. Alteraciones anatómicas y fisiológicas Patrones de Inflamación en asma y EPOC ASMA EPOC Agente sensibilizante Inflamación eosinofílica de vías aéreas mediada por mastocitos y linfocitos T CD4+ Agente nocivo Inflamación neutrofílica de vías aéreas mediada por macrófagos y linfocitos T CD8+ Reversibles Irreversibles
  12. 12. • GOLD 2016 – La EPOC es una enfermedad común, prevenible y tratable, se caracteriza por una limitación persistente del flujo de aire que usualmente es progresiva y se asocia con aumento de la respuesta inflamatoria crónica en la vía aérea y el pulmón por particulas nocivas o gases. • GOLD 2017 – La EPOC es una enfermedad común, prevenible y tratable que se caracteriza por síntomas respiratorios persistentes y limitación en el flujo de aire que se debe a anormalidades en la vía aérea y/o alveolos usualmente ocasionadas por exposición significativa a partículas nocivas o gases. Definición GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  13. 13. Evaluación GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  14. 14. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  15. 15. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  16. 16. SAMA vs SABA Ipratropium bromide versus short-acting beta-2 agonists for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Appleton Set al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2006 Apr 19;(2):CD001387. • Pequeño efecto beneficioso en: • Función pulmonar. • Estado de salud. • Reducción del uso de corticoides orales.
  17. 17. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  18. 18. LABA Indacaterol, a once-daily beta2-agonist, versus twice-dailybeta2-agonists or placebo for chronic obstructive pulmonarydisease (Review) Geake et al. Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews 2015, Issue 1. Art. No.: CD010139. • EPOC estable. • Indacaterol vs placebo vs LABA dos veces al día. • Mejoría en función pulmonar vs placebo • Mejoría en calidad de vida vs LABA dos veces al día. • Mejoría en dificultad respiratoria. • Mejoría en tasa de exacerbaciones.
  19. 19. LABA Lung function efficacy and symptomatic benefit of olodaterol once daily delivered via Respimat® versus placebo and formoterol twice daily in patients with GOLD 2–4 COPD: results from two replicate 48-week studies. Andrea et al. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulmon Dis. 2014; 9: 697–714 • EPOC estable. • Olodaterol vs placebo vs LABA dos veces al día. • Mejoría en función pulmonar. • Mejoría en síntomas (vs placebo).
  20. 20. LAMA vs LABA Once-daily indacaterol versus tiotropium for patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (INVIGORATE): a randomised, blinded, parallel-group study. Marck L et al. Lancet Respir Med 2013; 1: 524–33. Tiotropium versus Salmeterol for the Prevention of Exacerbations of COPD. Claus et al. N Engl J Med 2011; 364:1093-1103
  21. 21. LAMA vs LABA Once-daily indacaterol versus tiotropium for patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (INVIGORATE): a randomised, blinded, parallel-group study. Marck L et al. Lancet Respir Med 2013; 1: 524–33. Tiotropium versus Salmeterol for the Prevention of Exacerbations of COPD. Claus et al. N Engl J Med 2011; 364:1093-1103. • EPOC severo y muy severo y con una exacerbación moderada a severa en los 12 meses previos. • LAMA incrementa el tiempo del riesgo de presentarse una exacerbación. • LAMA redujo el número de exacerbaciones. • LAMA redujo el número de hospitalizaciones.
  22. 22. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  23. 23. LAMA + LABA The scientific rationale for combining long-acting beta2-agonists and muscarinic antagonists in COPD. Pulm Pharmacol Ther. Cazzola et al. 2010 Aug;23(4):257-67. FLIGHT1 and FLIGHT2: Efficacy and Safety of QVA149 (Indacaterol/Glycopyrrolate) versus Its Monocomponents and Placebo in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Donald et. al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2015 Nov 1;192(9):1068-79.
  24. 24. LAMA + LABA Formoterol and tiotropium compared with tiotropium alone for treatment of COPD. Tashkin et al. COPD. 2009 Feb;6(1):17-25. Dual bronchodilation with QVA149 reduces patient-reported dyspnoea in COPD: the BLAZE study. Donald et al. Eur Respir J. 2014 Jun;43(6):1599-609.
  25. 25. LAMA + LABA The scientific rationale for combining long-acting beta2-agonists and muscarinic antagonists in COPD. Pulm Pharmacol Ther. Cazzola et al. 2010 Aug;23(4):257-67. Formoterol and tiotropium compared with tiotropium alone for treatment of COPD. Tashkin et al. COPD. 2009 Feb;6(1):17-25. FLIGHT1 and FLIGHT2: Efficacy and Safety of QVA149 (Indacaterol/Glycopyrrolate) versus Its Monocomponents and Placebo in Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Donald et. al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2015 Nov 1;192(9):1068-79. Dual bronchodilation with QVA149 reduces patient-reported dyspnoea in COPD: the BLAZE study. Donald et al. Eur Respir J. 2014 Jun;43(6):1599-609. • Uso de broncodilatadores con mecanismos de acción diferentes aumentan el grado de broncodilatación con menor riesgo de efectos secundarios. • Mejoría de la disnea (vs tiotropio). • Mejoría en la función pulmonar (vs tiotropio). • Mejoría del estado de salud.
  26. 26. Antimuscarínicos: • Mas efectivos en la vía aérea proximala • Inhibe el efecto broncoconstrictor de acetilcolina en los M3 Localizados en el músculo liso de la vía aéreab. • Agentes no selectivos también bloquean receptores M1 y M2.c B2-agonistas: • Más efectivo en la vía aerea distala • Activa directamente los receptores B2 en bronquiolos, incrementando AMPc, relajando el músculo liso y broncodilatandod Sitios de acción GOLD 2015 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  27. 27. LAMA/LABA vs ICS/LABA LANTERN: a randomized study of QVA149 versus salmeterol/fluticasone combination in patients with COPD. Zhong et al. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulmon Dis. 2015; 10: 1015–1026. • Antecedente de 0 ó 1 exacerbación. • Incremento del tiempo hasta la primera exacerbación. • Disminución en la probabilidad de aparición de exacerbaciones. • Reducción en la tasa de exacerbaciones moderadas o graves. • Neumonía 3 veces superior en los pacientes con ICS/LABA.
  28. 28. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  29. 29. LAMA + LABA Analysis of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations with the dual bronchodilator QVA149 compared with glycopyrronium and tiotropium (SPARK): a randomised, double-blind, parallel-group study. Wedzicha et al. Lancet Respir Med. 2013 May;1(3):199-209. • Indacaterol/glicopirronio vs glicopirronio vs tiotropio. • Antecedente de 0 - 1exacerbación. • Reducción en la tasa de exacerbaciones leves, moderadas y severas. • Mejoría la calidad de vida. • Mejoría en el VEF1.
  30. 30. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  31. 31. ICS Effect of discontinuation of inhaled corticosteroids in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: the COPE study. Van der Valk et al. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2002 Nov 15;166(10):1358-63. • Año 2.002. • EPOC estable sin exacerbación en el mes previo. • Fluticasona + SAMA + SABA (rescate) por 4 meses • Aleatorizado a continuar ICS o placebo por 6 meses (SAMA?) • Grupo sin ICS tuvo exacerbaciones mas tempranas. • El uso de ICS como monoterapia no es aceptado actualmente
  32. 32. ICS Inhaled corticosteroids for stable chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yang et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2012 Jul 11;(7):CD002991 • Aumento en la prevalencia de candidiasis oral, ronquera, hematomas cutaneos y neumonía. • Uso a largo plazo no redujo la disminución del VEF1. • No hubo un efecto importante en fracturas y densidad mineral osea.
  33. 33. Retiro ICS Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids in individuals with COPD--a systematic review and comment on trial methodology. Nadeem et al. Respir Res. 2011 Aug 12;12:107 • No hay evidencia concluyente en los ensayos incluidos en la revisión, con respecto a que el retiro del ICS tenga un efecto sobre la frecuencia o el número de exacerbaciones.
  34. 34. Retiro ICS Relapse in FEV1 Decline Aft er Steroid Withdrawal in COPD. Lisette et al. Chest. 2015 Aug;148(2):389-396 • Discontinuación de ICS después de 30 meses de uso empeora la función pulmonar, la hipereactividad aérea y la calidad de vida. • ICS carece de efecto sostenido modificador de la enfermedad después del cese del tratamiento.
  35. 35. ICS + LABA Salmeterol and Fluticasone Propionate and Survival in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Calverley et al. N Engl J Med 2007; 356:775-789 • Tasa de mortalidad de fluticasona sola y salmeterol sola no difiere del placebo. • Placebo disminuyó menos la función pulmonar que los comparadores. • Incremento en la posibilidad de presentar neumonía. • Tasa de mortalidad con la terapia combinada no alcanzó la significación estadística.
  36. 36. ICS + LABA Combined corticosteroid and long-acting beta(2)-agonist in one inhaler versus inhaled corticosteroids alone for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Nannini et al. Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2013 Aug 30;(8):CD006826. • Disminución en las tasas de exacerbación comparado con ICS. • No se redujo la tasa de hospitalizaciones. • Pequeña mejoría en la función pulmonar. • Pequeña mejoría en la calidad de vida.
  37. 37. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC ¿¿Corticoides??
  38. 38. Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo Efficacy and safety of once-daily QVA149 compared with twice-daily salmeterol–fl uticasone in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (ILLUMINATE): a randomised, double-blind, parallel group study. Claus et al. Lancet Respir Med 2013; 1: 51–60. Sin exacerbaciones
  39. 39. Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo Effi acy and safety of once-daily QVA149 compared with twice-daily salmeterol–fl uticasone in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (ILLUMINATE): a randomised, double-blind, parallel group study. Claus et al. Lancet Respir Med 2013; 1: 51–60. • Indacaterol/glicopirronio una vez al día vs. SFC dos veces al día, proporciona mayor mejoría sintomática en disnea y en la función pulmonar a las 26 semanas. • La calidad de vida es similar para los pacientes con Indacaterol/glicopirronio y SFC
  40. 40. • Los que cambiaron de LABA/ICS a broncodilatación dual no deterioraron su calidad de vida. • Este estudio soporta la estrategia recomendada por GOLD 2011 de usar uno o más broncodilatadores sin corticoesteroides en el manejo de pacientes con EPOC sintomático con bajo riesgo de exacerbaciones. Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo Efficacy and safety of once-daily QVA149 compared with twice-daily salmeterol–fl uticasone in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (ILLUMINATE): a randomised, double-blind, parallel group study. Claus et al. Lancet Respir Med 2013; 1: 51–60.
  41. 41. Terapia switcht: bajo riesgo INSTEAD: a randomised switch trial of indacaterol versus salmeterol/fluticasone in moderate COPD. Rossi A et al. Eur Respir J. 2014 Dec;44(6):1548-56. Sin exacerbaciones
  42. 42. Terapia swicht: bajo riesgo INSTEAD: a randomised switch trial of indacaterol versus salmeterol/fluticasone in moderate COPD. Rossi A et al. Eur Respir J. 2014 Dec;44(6):1548-56. • No inferioridad en VEF1 a las 12 semanas de tratamiento. • No diferencias significativas en disnea, estado de salud, uso de medicamentos de rescate.
  43. 43. Tratamiento farmacológico GOLD 2017 Estrategia global para el diagnóstico, manejo y prevención de la EPOC
  44. 44. Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of fluticasone propionate from combined salmeterol/fluticasone treatment in patients with COPD causes immediate and sustained disease deterioration: a randomised controlled trial. Wouters et al (2005). Thorax, 60(6), 480–487. http://doi.org/10.1136/thx.2004.034280 • EPOC moderado/severo y ⩾ 2 exacerbaciones en el año previo. • Pacientes recibieron 50/500 μg de SFC/12 h por 3 meses y luego aleatorizados (N=373) a continuar SFC o salmeterol 50 ug por 52 semanas.
  45. 45. Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of fluticasone propionate from combined salmeterol/fluticasone treatment in patients with COPD causes immediate and sustained disease deterioration: a randomised controlled trial. Wouters et al (2005). Thorax, 60(6), 480–487. http://doi.org/10.1136/thx.2004.034280 • No hubo diferencias en la tasa de exacerbaciones moderadas, severas o combinadas. • La tasa de exacerbaciones leve fue mayor en el grupo con retiro de ICS. • El grupo de retiro de ICS tenia menos uso de drogas de rescate pero tenían mayor disnea y más noches malas. • EL VEF1 medio declinó mas rápido en quienes se retiro ICS en el primer mes y a los12 meses fue igual.
  46. 46. Terapia swich: alto riesgo Withdrawal of Inhaled Glucocorticoids and Exacerbations of COPD. Helgo et al. N Engl J Med 2014; 371:1285-1294. 1 exacerbación
  47. 47. Terapia swicht: alto riesgo Withdrawal of Inhaled Glucocorticoids and Exacerbations of COPD. Helgo et al. N Engl J Med 2014; 371:1285-1294.
  48. 48. Appropriate use of inhaled corticosteroids in COPD: the candidates for safe withdrawal. Yawm et al. j Primary Care Respiratory Medicine (2016) 26, 16068; doi:10.1038/npjpcrm.2016.68
  49. 49. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids can be safe in COPD patients at low risk of exacerbation: a real-life study on the appropriateness of treatment in moderate COPD patients (OPTIMO). Rossi et al. Respiratory Research 2014, 15:77 1 exacerbación
  50. 50. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Withdrawal of inhaled corticosteroids can be safe in COPD patients at low risk of exacerbation: a real-life study on the appropriateness of treatment in moderate COPD patients (OPTIMO). Rossi et al. Respiratory Research 2014, 15:77 • No hubo deterioro en síntomas ni en función pulmonar. • La tasa de exacerbaciones en el grupo que continuó ICS fue de 29% y en el grupo que realizó el cambio fue de 26%. • Considera seguro el retiro de ICS.
  51. 51. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DACCORD observational study. Kardos et al. Respiratory Medicine 124 (2017) 57e64 Objetivos: • Documentar las exacerbaciones. • Medir los resultados informados por el paciente en términos de CAT. • Evaluar la persistencia del paciente en el tratamiento de mantenimiento de EPOC.
  52. 52. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DACCORD observational study. Kardos et al. Respiratory Medicine 124 (2017) 57e64
  53. 53. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DACCORD observational study. Kardos et al. Respiratory Medicine 124 (2017) 57e64 • Las exacerbaciones fueron bajas, especialmente en pacientes sin exacerbaciones durante los 6 meses basales
  54. 54. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DACCORD observational study. Kardos et al. Respiratory Medicine 124 (2017) 57e64 • La mayoría de los pacientes con EPOC no cambiaron su medicación en el curso del estudio. Excepto los de monoterapia con LAMA.
  55. 55. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real A two-year evaluation of the ‘real life’ impact of COPD on patients in Germany: The DACCORD observational study. Kardos et al. Respiratory Medicine 124 (2017) 57e64 • Tasa anual de exacerbaciones fue similar en ambos grupos el primer año • Tasa menor de exacerbaciones en el grupo de retiro de ICS el segundo año.
  56. 56. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio o Indacaterol/Glicopirronio en pacientes con EPOC moderada: el estudio CRYSTAL. Thorax. 2016. • Pacientes sintomáticos con EPOC moderada y con al menos 1 exacerbación.
  57. 57. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio o Indacaterol/Glicopirronio en pacientes con EPOC moderada: el estudio CRYSTAL. Thorax. 2016.
  58. 58. Terapia swicht: estudios vida real Eficacia y seguridad del cambio directo de varios tratamientos previos a Glicopirronio o Indacaterol/Glicopirronio en pacientes con EPOC moderada: el estudio CRYSTAL. Thorax. 2016. • Indacaterol/glicopirronio demostró superioridad en función pulmonar. • Indacaterol/glicopirronio demostró superioridad en mejoría de disnea.

×