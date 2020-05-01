7 Steps To Becoming A LinkedIn 'All Star'

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
7 Steps To Becoming A All Star Presented by Danni Johnson
You will be muted throughout the webinar You can type questions via the chat function in the footer which will be answered...
80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn https://business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions/blog/linkedin-b2b- marketing/2017/10...
LinkedIn engagement is up 76% for 'work from home' content https://www.searchenginejournal.com/linkedin-engagement-up-76-f...
Why you should manage your endorsements Profile Connections Endorsements Recommendations Public Why and how to ask for rec...
16 years experience recruiting, selling and marketing through LinkedIn Previously trained by LinkedIn Sales team Responsib...
Studio based in Saltaire, West Yorkshire Full service digital marketing agency Est. 2007 - 13 years in business About Xpand
Only 51% of users have complete profiles LINKEDIN
About Background Step 1: The basics of creating an All Star profile Intro Accomplishments Name, job title and company, loc...
“Networking isn't how many people you know, it's how many people know you.” AMIT KALANTRI, WEALTH OF WORDS
Step 2: The importance of building your connections LinkedIn favours people with 500+ connections. 675 million members wor...
So, how can you grow your network? Connect with key contacts in the organisations you work with Join groups Use LinkedIn's...
LinkedIn members who include skills in their profiles receive up to 13 times more profile views LINKEDIN
Step 3: Why you should manage your endorsements Having an all-star profile with endorsements for genuine skills can lead t...
“83% of online respondents in 60 countries say they trust the recommendations of friends and family.” NIELSEN REPORT
Recommendations act as a source of evidence - they add credibility to your profile. The same way a testimonial does. Make ...
“Getting information from the Internet is like taking a drink from a hydrant.” MITCHELL KAPOR
If you want to appear on search engines or make use of a public profile badge then you need to make sure your profile is s...
Profile viewing options are slightly different, this is where you choose how your connections see you. You will find an ex...
"Your ideal customer or contact is as unique to you as your personal dashboard data so use the information available as a ...
How many people are viewing your profile The stats behind your activity How often you are appearing in search results. Sal...
Brucie bonus! There is also a useful tool called the Social Selling Index. This measures how effective you are at establis...
Only 1% of users share content on a weekly basis KINSTA
Be a LinkedIn Liker Keep your profile up to date Share the love Write articles Join relevant groups Show some respect Link...
97% of consumers go online to find and research products and services BLUE CORONA
Company pages with profile pictures get six times more visitors than those without. Bonus: How to optimise your company pa...
You should now know... Why and how to ask for recommendations How to manage your privacy settings What your dashboard is a...
Let's chat www.xpandmarketing.co.uk Email Danni: danni@xpandmarketing.co.uk Email Jag: jag@xpandmarketing.co.uk
Follow us  /XpandMarketing @Xpand_Marketing /company/xpand-marketing /xpandmarketing Let's connect www.xpandmarketing.co.uk
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

7 Steps To Becoming A LinkedIn 'All Star'

24 views

Published on

Building and maintaining a brand presence during lockdown is crucial to the survival of any SME during such challenging times.

With more than 675 million members worldwide, LinkedIn refer to themselves as the world’s largest professional network.

211 million of these members are located within Europe, and LinkedIn says that more than two new members join the platform every second, BUT alarmingly, only 51% of all these users have complete profiles.

LinkedIn favours users with complete profiles, so much so that they are 40 times more likely to receive opportunities through LinkedIn, this includes job opportunities and sales leads. In fact, it is worth noting that 2017 studies performed by the platform themselves showed that 80% of B2B leads actually come from LinkedIn.

In the 2018 ‘B2B buyers survey report’, performed by Demandbase, 52% of buyers said LinkedIn had had the biggest impact on their research process.

With the current situation, companies that didn’t previously use LinkedIn are now placing more emphasis on this than ever before.

Your task is to keep your head above the rest (that’s over 30 million companies by the way), and that actually isn’t as hard as you may think.
In this presentation we cover:
1. An introduction on how to create an All Star profile
2. The importance of building connections and how to go about it
3. Managing your endorsements
4. Asking for recommendations
5. Making sure your profile is public
6. An overview of the dashboard
7. The importance of staying active
Plus, a bonus tip on improving your company page.

Published in: Social Media
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

7 Steps To Becoming A LinkedIn 'All Star'

  1. 1. 7 Steps To Becoming A All Star Presented by Danni Johnson
  2. 2. You will be muted throughout the webinar You can type questions via the chat function in the footer which will be answered at the end When we share our screen to present, you can make it bigger or smaller by moving the slider left and right (on desktop devices) The webinar will be recorded for use on our website Housekeeping
  3. 3. 80% of B2B leads come from LinkedIn https://business.linkedin.com/marketing-solutions/blog/linkedin-b2b- marketing/2017/10-surprising-stats-you-didnt-know-about-marketing-on-linkedin Did you know...
  4. 4. LinkedIn engagement is up 76% for 'work from home' content https://www.searchenginejournal.com/linkedin-engagement-up-76-for-work-from-home-content/364250/#close Did you know...
  5. 5. Why you should manage your endorsements Profile Connections Endorsements Recommendations Public Why and how to ask for recommendations How to manage your privacy settings What your dashboard is and how to use it The importance of an active account The basics of creating an All Star profile Dashboard Activity The importance of building your connections AND... BONUS TIP: How to optimise your company page You will learn... 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  6. 6. 16 years experience recruiting, selling and marketing through LinkedIn Previously trained by LinkedIn Sales team Responsible for social media strategy at Xpand About Danni
  7. 7. Studio based in Saltaire, West Yorkshire Full service digital marketing agency Est. 2007 - 13 years in business About Xpand
  8. 8. Only 51% of users have complete profiles LINKEDIN
  9. 9. About Background Step 1: The basics of creating an All Star profile Intro Accomplishments Name, job title and company, location, contact information and of course, your profile picture and headline Take time to write your summary. Make use of the space. List your positions, your education history and any volunteer experience Add some credibility to your profile by selecting up to 50 skills, highlighting any proud moments and displaying successful projects A profile with a picture is 11 times more likely to be viewed Members with up to date positions are discovered up to 18 times more in searches Users with complete profiles are 40 times more likely to receive opportunities
  10. 10. “Networking isn't how many people you know, it's how many people know you.” AMIT KALANTRI, WEALTH OF WORDS
  11. 11. Step 2: The importance of building your connections LinkedIn favours people with 500+ connections. 675 million members worldwide to be exact. You will gain more prominence if you are seen to have influence. BUT don't connect with just anybody!
  12. 12. So, how can you grow your network? Connect with key contacts in the organisations you work with Join groups Use LinkedIn's suggestions Connect to people who inspire you Look for value - don't just connect with everyone Use the search feature
  13. 13. LinkedIn members who include skills in their profiles receive up to 13 times more profile views LINKEDIN
  14. 14. Step 3: Why you should manage your endorsements Having an all-star profile with endorsements for genuine skills can lead to many opportunities - LinkedIn BUT... You need to manage them! LinkedIn allows up 50 skills - around 25 specific skills is ideal Get into the habit of reordering them and deleting any that are not relevant to your position Identify the top three that you want to be noticed for Don't be afraid to ask someone to 'endorse' you, especially if it's an area you are keen to showcase
  15. 15. “83% of online respondents in 60 countries say they trust the recommendations of friends and family.” NIELSEN REPORT
  16. 16. Recommendations act as a source of evidence - they add credibility to your profile. The same way a testimonial does. Make sure you add 'Request a LinkedIn Recommendation' to your sales funnel, make it a habit. ALWAYS: TAKE THE TIME TO PERSONALISE THE REQUEST AND remember - Strike while the iron is HOT! If your client is happy with your solution then now is the time to ask! Step 4: Why and how to ask for recommendations
  17. 17. “Getting information from the Internet is like taking a drink from a hydrant.” MITCHELL KAPOR
  18. 18. If you want to appear on search engines or make use of a public profile badge then you need to make sure your profile is set to public. You can choose just how much information you would like to share by using the toggles. Step 5: How to manage your privacy settings LinkedIn Profile Page > Edit public profile & URL
  19. 19. Profile viewing options are slightly different, this is where you choose how your connections see you. You will find an extensive list of options in the settings section of your account. Step 5: How to manage your privacy settings NB: If your profile is set to private you won’t be able to see any of the people who viewed your profile, however it does also mean that they won’t see you if you look at theirs.
  20. 20. "Your ideal customer or contact is as unique to you as your personal dashboard data so use the information available as a benchmark for monitoring results and making continuous improvements." SOCIAL MEDIA EXAMINER
  21. 21. How many people are viewing your profile The stats behind your activity How often you are appearing in search results. Salary insights Here you can see: Step 6: What the dashboard is and how to use it
  22. 22. Brucie bonus! There is also a useful tool called the Social Selling Index. This measures how effective you are at establishing your professional brand, finding the right people, engaging with insights, and building relationships. It is updated daily.
  23. 23. Only 1% of users share content on a weekly basis KINSTA
  24. 24. Be a LinkedIn Liker Keep your profile up to date Share the love Write articles Join relevant groups Show some respect LinkedIn like contibutors - they like people who are going to add value to their platform - makes sense doesn't it? Just 20 LinkedIn posts per month can help you reach 60% of your unique audience. Step 7 - The importance of staying active
  25. 25. 97% of consumers go online to find and research products and services BLUE CORONA
  26. 26. Company pages with profile pictures get six times more visitors than those without. Bonus: How to optimise your company page Check your profile picture and banner photo fit within the required size parameters. Use your logo and a banner photo relevant to your business Fill out every section, including showcase page. Use the same principles - key words Post, post, post - Use a 4-1-1 concept Basically follow everything we've already said but apply it to your company page
  27. 27. You should now know... Why and how to ask for recommendations How to manage your privacy settings What your dashboard is and how to use it The importance of an active account The basics of creating an All Star profile How to optimise your company page The importance of building your connections Why you should manage your endorsements
  28. 28. Let's chat www.xpandmarketing.co.uk Email Danni: danni@xpandmarketing.co.uk Email Jag: jag@xpandmarketing.co.uk
  29. 29. Follow us  /XpandMarketing @Xpand_Marketing /company/xpand-marketing /xpandmarketing Let's connect www.xpandmarketing.co.uk

×