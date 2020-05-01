7 Steps To Becoming A LinkedIn 'All Star'

Building and maintaining a brand presence during lockdown is crucial to the survival of any SME during such challenging times.



With more than 675 million members worldwide, LinkedIn refer to themselves as the world’s largest professional network.



211 million of these members are located within Europe, and LinkedIn says that more than two new members join the platform every second, BUT alarmingly, only 51% of all these users have complete profiles.



LinkedIn favours users with complete profiles, so much so that they are 40 times more likely to receive opportunities through LinkedIn, this includes job opportunities and sales leads. In fact, it is worth noting that 2017 studies performed by the platform themselves showed that 80% of B2B leads actually come from LinkedIn.



In the 2018 ‘B2B buyers survey report’, performed by Demandbase, 52% of buyers said LinkedIn had had the biggest impact on their research process.



With the current situation, companies that didn’t previously use LinkedIn are now placing more emphasis on this than ever before.



Your task is to keep your head above the rest (that’s over 30 million companies by the way), and that actually isn’t as hard as you may think.

In this presentation we cover:

1. An introduction on how to create an All Star profile

2. The importance of building connections and how to go about it

3. Managing your endorsements

4. Asking for recommendations

5. Making sure your profile is public

6. An overview of the dashboard

7. The importance of staying active

Plus, a bonus tip on improving your company page.