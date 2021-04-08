COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0375707050 As a supply chain specialist having worked both Oil & Gas as well as Technology, I✔8217;ve seen a lot of people walking out of college into entry level jobs with steep learning curves. I have witnessed small companies make sizable mistakes, and large companies struggle with constant logistics problems. The Logistics Advantage is a book that I have composed to shorten the learning curve of fresh out of college students entering the field, to help small business owners trying to better themselves, and to help out industry professionals trying to get a better understanding in the field of logistics as it is still a difficult concept to master for most businesses. One thing that sets apart The Logistics Advantage from other logistics or supply chain books, is that this book approaches logistics as a set of common-sense guidelines that cut down the learning curves and helps avoid costly amateur mistakes.I start the book with a few notes on building a mindset suited for logistics and encouraging personal development of crucial skills useful to logisticians, then I drill down into some more technical aspects of the field of transportation.