Funcionalismo Luis Acuña, Miguel Charris, Karla González, Danna Salazar
¿Qué es el funcionalismo? Es una corriente psicológica que se preocupa por cómo funciona la mente, y por los procesos ment...
Historia Nació como alternativa al estructuralismo Finales de siglo XIX William James es considerado el precursor del func...
“Los principios de la Psicología” James nunca presentó una psicología estructurada y coherente, dos de sus ideas principal...
James Rowland Angell Burlington, 8 de mayo de 1869 – Hamden, 4 de marzo de 1949 Fue un psicólogo y educador estadounidense...
Concepto Indico que había amplias diferencias individuales en los tiempos de reacción entre sujetos, siendo en algunos de ...
Objetivos En su discurso “The Province of Functional Psychology“ procedió a delinear tres concepciones distintas sobre psi...
Métodos de James Rowland El funcionalismo como lo propusieron Angell, Dewey y otros proponía una psicología que usara méto...
James McKeen Cattell 25 de mayo de 1860 – 20 de enero de 1944. Fue un psicólogo estadounidense, el primero en dictar clase...
Concepto Quería Basarse solo en datos observables, en las respuesta que daba cada persona a las preguntas de los test y no...
Objetivo Medir las funciones intelectuales de manera práctica y experimental mediante la aplicación de un test con el cual...
Herramientas de James McKenn Introdujo el término test mental en 1890 y se dedicó al diseño y aplicación de diversas prueb...
Características • Oposición al estructuralismo • Destaca el para qué de la mente, su función • Enfatiza los aspectos práct...
La contribución del funcionalismo Los funcionalistas han continuado estimulando y ejecutando activamente investigaciones e...
Descendientes La psicología evolucionista es descendiente de el funcionalismo, la cual está basada sobre la idea de que es...
Web grafía • Juan Miguel Ilizaliturri. Funcionalismo. 19 de Febrero del 2012. Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Funcionalismo

10 views

Published on

Funcionalismo

Published in: Health & Medicine
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
10
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Funcionalismo

  1. 1. Funcionalismo Luis Acuña, Miguel Charris, Karla González, Danna Salazar
  2. 2. ¿Qué es el funcionalismo? Es una corriente psicológica que se preocupa por cómo funciona la mente, y por los procesos mentales que permiten a las personas adaptarse al medio en el que viven. Para los filósofos que estaban de acuerdo con el funcionalismo lo importante de la mente era su función y no su estructura, en clara contraposición con la escuela del estructuralismo.
  3. 3. Historia Nació como alternativa al estructuralismo Finales de siglo XIX William James es considerado el precursor del funcionalismo con su libro “Los principios de la Psicología” Para esto fue importante el pensamiento Darwinista de la adaptación Se considera a John Dewey como el fundador del funcionalismo con la publicación de su artículo ”El concepto de arco reflejo en Psicología” James Rowland Angell fue uno de los principales proponentes en la Universidad de Chicago 1896 James McKeen Cattell y Edward Thorndike fueron unos de los principales proponentes en la Universidad de Columbia Egon Brunswik representa una versión más reciente y continental de funcionalismo Influencio
  4. 4. “Los principios de la Psicología” James nunca presentó una psicología estructurada y coherente, dos de sus ideas principales iban a tener una tremenda influencia en esta nueva generación de psicólogos: • James fue fuertemente influido por el concepto Darwinista de adaptación. • Según James el concepto de “hábito” era indispensable para entender el comportamiento humano. William James
  5. 5. James Rowland Angell Burlington, 8 de mayo de 1869 – Hamden, 4 de marzo de 1949 Fue un psicólogo y educador estadounidense. Angell fue presidente de la Universidad de Yale entre 1921 y 1937. Angell se graduó de la Universidad de Michigan en 1890, con énfasis en lógica y psicología, particularmente influenciado por John Dewey, quien era profesor allí. Bajo la dirección de Dewey empezó estudios de posgrado en filosofía, economía e historia de los Estados Unidos durante un año, siendo de particular influencia un seminario dictado por el propio Dewey centrado en los recién publicados Principios de Psicología de William James.
  6. 6. Concepto Indico que había amplias diferencias individuales en los tiempos de reacción entre sujetos, siendo en algunos de estos más rápidos los tiempos sensoriales, pero que con la practica continuada generalmente se hacían más rápido los tiempos motores.
  7. 7. Objetivos En su discurso “The Province of Functional Psychology“ procedió a delinear tres concepciones distintas sobre psicología funcionalista: • Que la psicología funcional estaba interesada en operaciones mentales más que en elementos conscientes, y que tales operaciones mentales solo pueden ser consideradas en el contexto de un flujo de fuerzas biológicas que propenden por el ajuste al ambiente • Que en consecuencia las funciones y procesos mentales ayudan a la supervivencia de los organismos, en particular en la forma de hábitos comportamentales • Que mente y cuerpo son inseparables y actúan como una unidad en la lucha por la supervivencia.
  8. 8. Métodos de James Rowland El funcionalismo como lo propusieron Angell, Dewey y otros proponía una psicología que usara métodos tanto introspectivos como objetivos en el estudio de la conciencia, entendida como un proceso psicofisiológico que tiene valor adaptativo en el ajuste del organismo a su ambiente, lo cual abrió el campo de la psicología a métodos basados en la introspección como las pruebas psicológicas, la investigación en el comportamiento animal y el método experimental en general
  9. 9. James McKeen Cattell 25 de mayo de 1860 – 20 de enero de 1944. Fue un psicólogo estadounidense, el primero en dictar clases de psicología en los Estados Unidos, en la Universidad de Pensilvania. Está considerado como uno de los psicólogos más importantes de finales del siglo XIX y principios del XX, representante de la llamada escuela americana de psicología. Además fue editor y redactor de revistas y publicaciones científicas, entre ellas la revista Science.
  10. 10. Concepto Quería Basarse solo en datos observables, en las respuesta que daba cada persona a las preguntas de los test y no tomando en cuenta la introspección propuesta por Wunt, queriendo así evaluar de manera individual las habilidades cognitivas de cada personar, utilizándolas en estudiantes de primer año (donde se dio cuenta que los resultados no eran fiables), también estaban destinadas a la selección de personal y diagnóstico. Sus adelantos sirvieron como base para que Alfret Binet junto a Theodore Simón hicieran el primer test de inteligencia fiable
  11. 11. Objetivo Medir las funciones intelectuales de manera práctica y experimental mediante la aplicación de un test con el cual se pretendía estudiar la inteligencia.
  12. 12. Herramientas de James McKenn Introdujo el término test mental en 1890 y se dedicó al diseño y aplicación de diversas pruebas de tiempos de reacción, discriminación sensorial, presión dinamométrica y memoria para las letras, entre otras. Cabe aclarar que los tests habían sido creados por Alfred Binet, siendo Cattell quién les dio el nombre con el que actualmente se conocen. La finalidad de sus pruebas era determinar el ámbito y la magnitud de los atributos psicológicos de una manera objetiva, en busca de leyes explicativas del desarrollo de esos atributos.
  13. 13. Características • Oposición al estructuralismo • Destaca el para qué de la mente, su función • Enfatiza los aspectos prácticos • Su marco de referencia es biológico y evolutivo • Diversifica los sujetos, métodos y procesos psicológicos investigados
  14. 14. La contribución del funcionalismo Los funcionalistas han continuado estimulando y ejecutando activamente investigaciones experimentales en todos los campos en los que los primeros funcionalistas fueron pioneros: el aprendizaje en los animales y en los seres humanos, psicopatología, los test mentales y la psicología genética y educacional.
  15. 15. Descendientes La psicología evolucionista es descendiente de el funcionalismo, la cual está basada sobre la idea de que es necesario el conocimiento de los fenómenos humanos que están afectados por la evolución humana, y el de las funciones realizadas por estos fenómenos, si se quiere llegar a un entendimiento completo de la psique humana. En 1973 Arnold Buss presento un manual introductorio a la psicología, en el cual expresaba su opinión de que la teoría evolucionista era la única que se podía organizar, que abarcaba lo suficiente toda la psicología a su alrededor.
  16. 16. Web grafía • Juan Miguel Ilizaliturri. Funcionalismo. 19 de Febrero del 2012. Disponible en: https://sites.google.com/site/psicologiaudomazatlan/segundo- trimestre/sistemas-y-teorias-psicologicos- contemporaneos/funcionalismo#_Toc317387968 • Estudio del psicoanálisis y psicología. Funcionalismo, William James. Disponible en: http://psicopsi.com/FUNCIONALISMO-William-James • El funcionalismo como escuela psicológica. 3 de Julio del 2013. Disponible en: https://psicologiainversa.com/funcionalismo-como-escuela- psicologica/ • Mariana. Blogspot.com. Métodos de investigación en educación. Martes 2 de octubre 2012. Disponible en: http://miep2012.blogspot.com.co/2012/10/james-mckeen- cattell.html • Wikipedia. Wikipedia.com. James Mckeen Cattel. 2 de Agosto 2016. Disponible en: https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_McKeen_Cattell.
  17. 17. Gracias

×