  1. 1. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE L'assignatura de les TIC es basa en la metodologia de treball per projectes en xarxa. Això implica un procés d'aprenentatge continuat i progressiu mitjançant la realització d'un seguit d'activitats (PACs i Pràctica) vinculades i relacionades entre sí les quals condueixen a l'elaboració d'un projecte digital sobre un tema vinculat a l'àmbit de les TIC, es pretén treballar de forma integrada un conjunt de competències específiques en TIC. El projecte digital el realitzarem en equip i consisteix en un treball sobre una temàtica concreta relacionada amb l'àmbit de la criminologia. Aquesta assignatura té per objectiu dotar-nos d'una base de coneixements i competències en TIC a nivell acadèmic i professional treballant els següents continguts de tipus reflexiu, metodològic i instrumental que faciliten l'adquisició de les competències específiques en TIC. Continguts reflexius: • Ús racional i crític de les TIC • Aplicació de les TIC en l'àmbit de l'estudi • La xarxa social • L'actitud digital Les fases o etapes de l'elaboració del projecte són: • Fase 1. Inici del projecte: Navegació, comunicació i col·laboració a la xarxa • Fase 2. Estructuració del projecte: Planificació i definició del projecte • Fase 3. Desenvolupament del projecte: Tractament de la informació digital • Fase 4. Tancament i difusió del projecte: Presentació i discussió del projecte Continguts instrumentals: • Nocions bàsiques de la tecnologia • Cerca, tractament i presentació de la informació digital Continguts metodològics: • Planificació del treball en entorn virtual • Gestió d'un projecte digital en equip • Treball en equip en entorns virtuals • Estils de comunicació en xarxa
  2. 2. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE El desenvolupament del projecte en equip ens permetrà adquirir i posar en pràctica una sèrie de coneixements, habilitats i actituds considerades fonamentals en el món laboral actual, como són: la cerca, el tractament i la presentació de la informació digital, l'intercanvi de coneixements i idees, la negociació de punts de vista diferents, la comunicació i la interacció social i acadèmica a la xarxa, la presa de decisions, la planificació individual i grupal, etc. Aquesta assignatura només es pot superar a partir de l'avaluació contínua (AC), nota que es combina amb una nota de pràctiques (Pr) per a obtenir la nota final de l'assignatura. No es preveu fer cap examen final.  Tot i que la majoria de les activitats s'han de realitzar en grup, les qualificacions emeses seran individuals.  Avaluació final La nota final de l'assignatura es calcularà de la següent manera: FA=FC = Nota AC i pràctica = 0,7 * (Nota d'AC) + 0,3 * (Nota Pràctica).
  3. 3. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE Només es farà aquest càlcul si l'AC i la Pràctica estan presentades i superades amb nota igual o superior a 5. En el cas de no presentar l'AC o la Pràctica, la qualificació final de l'assignatura serà suspesa (D). En el cas de suspendre la l'AC o la Pràctica, la qualificació final de l'assignatura serà la nota de la part suspesa. La FC = nota final de l'assignatura (NFA). PERSONAL Actualment em trobo de baixa laboral durant dos mesos així que la meva disponibilitat és completa, amb preferències entre setmana. Sobre les competències que he pogut adquirir al llarg dels meus estudis puc dir que les noves tecnologies i el món de la informàtica no són cap problema per a mi. Per motius de salut vaig haver d’acabar el meu segon any de batxillerat Científic en una modalitat nocturna on no era obligatori fer l’estudi presencial però si entrega de feines via moodle/e-mail. Aquest és un dels motius pels quals tinc experiència en les TIC i en treball en equip. Una altra raó són les certificacions que he pogut anar adquirint en el món de la informàtica (en especial la programació), per el simple fet “de amor al arte” que es diria: Certificació Desenvolupament d’aplicacions Mòbils Java ME certificació AND-401 Android Application Development certificació Oracle Certified Professional Java ME Mobile Application Developer
  4. 4. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE Dilluns Dimarts Dimecres Dijous Divendres Dissabte Diumenge 9:00 10:00 10:00 11:00 11:00 12:00 12:00 13:00 15:00 16:00 16:00 17:00 17:00 18:00 18:00 19:00 19:00 20:00 * *Totes aquestes caretes grogues no volen dir que si s’ha de treballar en grup no trobi un lloc o disponibilitat per fer-ho en caps de setmana, tot el contrari sempre intentaré treure un lloc en cas de què no puguem quedar tot el grup entre setmana Taula de preferència horària:
  5. 5. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE PAC Activitats individuals i grupals Lliurament Recursos / Materials relacionats Calendari Previsió PAC 1 Participar en un debat sobre un cas de treball en equip. Participar en l’espai de l’aula amb l’objectiu de crear grups de treball. - vídeo Timeline: el Projecte digital en equip - PDF: “Orientacions sobre els debats virtuals” Inici: 09/03/2016 Lliurament: 16/03/2016 Aportacions cada dia, acordar dates amb el grup de treball.Crear Grup de treball Espai de treballa creat pel professor. - Orientacions del profesor via el taulell de l’aula - Aportacions dels companys Inici: 15/03/2016 Lliurament: 19/03/2016 Elaboració acords i concrecions Grupals Espai de treball creat pel professor - PDF “El treball en equip en entorns virtuals:desenvolupament metodològic” - Inici: 19/03/2016 Lliurament: 28/03/2016 Elaboració del PPE grupal Espai de treball creat pel professor, WIKISPACE -“Planificar l’estudi en línia” -“La Wiki com a suport al treball col·laboratiu”, Manual d’ús de Wikispaces. Inici: 19/03/2016 Lliurament: 28/03/2016 PAC 2 Feina grupal: Realitzar cerques i compartir-les amb un marcador social, Estructuració del projecte a la Wiki. -“PAC2: Objectius i criteris de cerca” dins Tasca de grup” de la wikispaces. -“Taula de cerques”, dins de la secció “Projecte digital”. + missatge al professor -“Guia de marcadors socials” i “ La Wiki com a suport al treball ol·laboratiu“ - Procés de cerca i localització d’informació per Internet Inici: 29/03/2016 Lliurament: 24/04/2016
  6. 6. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE Feina individual: Cerques en fonts d’informació criminològiques Al RAC: Cognom1Cognom2_P AC2_cerques.doc /odt / PDF /RTF . - Webs de referència - Redacció, elaboració i presentació de la informació digital amb Writer” , “Composició i redacció de la informació digital” i “La Wiki com a suport al treball col·laboratiu” i “Manual d’ús de Wikispaces”. Anar fent de forma individual durant les setmanes del 1 al 22 unes 2h cada dia (Dll-Dv) PAC 3 Feina en grup: 1 . Redactar el projecte a la wiki 2. Descriure el procés de treball en grup i valorar el treball en equip usant un apartat de la wiki. Apartats de la wikispace del grup on s’ha anat desenvolupant la feina + missatge professor -“ Composició i redacció de la informació digital ” -“ El projecte digital en equip: eix metodològic per a l’adquisició de les competències TIC a la UOC” - Orientacions pel tractament d’imatges - Criteris de citació bibliogràfica - “ La wiki com a suport del treball col·laboratiu ” Inici: 25/04/2016 Lliurament: 15/05/2016 Feina individual: 3. Autoavaluació personal i coavaluació dels companys i companyes del grup. 4. Realitzar les activitats proposades sobre el full de càlcul de la base de dades SBK RAC Cognom1Cognom2_P AC3_full_calcul.xls / ods - 2 qüestionaris online - full de càlcul que el professor col.laborador/a farà arribar a través del Tauler del Professor -“Guia d'eines ofimàtiques”
  7. 7. Danna I. Valencia Martinez PPE PAC 4 Feina en grup: 1. Tancament del projecte a la wiki de grup 2. Presentació i difusió del projecte a la wiki de l’aula 4. Defensa del projecte a la wiki de l’aula -infografia feta amb Piktochart . - missatge al fórum de l’aula amb url de la infografía - -“El projecte digital en equip” -“Composició i redacció de la informació digital”. - “La wiki com a suport del treball col·laboratiu”. - “@ctitud Digit@l” -” Orientacions sobre els debats virtuals”. -Tutorial de Piktochart Inici: 16/05/2016 Lliurament: 14/06/2016 Feia individual: 3. Valoració del projecte d’un altre grup 5. Conclusió - Reflexió final del semestre - Present@

