Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
^*DOWNLOAD@PDF#)} 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [BOOK] 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vita...
technique of most players is deficient. Modern time-controls make matters worse: there is simply not enough time to delve ...
BOOK DETAILS: Author : JesÃºs de la Villa Publisher : New in Chess ISBN : 9056916173 Publication Date : 2016-1-15 Language...
DESCRIPTION: This is a new and improved edition of an all-time classic! The good news about endgames is that there are rel...
if you want to download or read 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player, click link or button dow...
Download or read 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player by click link below http://happyreadinge...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
Jun. 08, 2021

^DOWNLOAD@PDF#)} 100 Endgames You Must Know Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [BOOK]

[PDF] Download 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player Ebook | READ ONLINE
Download at: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=9056916173

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

^DOWNLOAD@PDF#)} 100 Endgames You Must Know Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [BOOK]

  1. 1. ^*DOWNLOAD@PDF#)} 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [BOOK] 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [PDF] Download 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player Ebook | READ ONLINE Download at: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=9056916173 Author : JesÃºs de la Villa Publisher : New in Chess ISBN : 9056916173 Publication Date : 2016-1-15 Language : Pages : 256 To Download or Read this book, click link below: http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=9056916173 EBook,[EBOOK],[Doc],DOWNLOAD FREE,??Download EBOoK@?,PDF Ebook Full Series,!^DOWNLOAD*PDF$ Synopsis : ^*DOWNLOAD@PDF#)} 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player [BOOK] This is a new and improved edition of an all-time classic! The good news about endgames is that there are relatively few endings you should know by heart and that once you know these endings, that's it. Your knowledge never goes out of date! The bad news is that, all the same, the endgame
  2. 2. technique of most players is deficient. Modern time-controls make matters worse: there is simply not enough time to delve deep into the position. Grandmaster Jesus de la Villa debunks the myth that endgame theory is complex and he teaches you to steer the game into a position you are familiar with. This book contains only those endgames that show up most frequently, are easy to learn and contain ideas that are useful in more difficult positions. Your performance will improve dramatically because this book brings you simple rules, detailed and lively explanations, many diagrams, clear summaries of the most important themes and dozens of tests.
  3. 3. BOOK DETAILS: Author : JesÃºs de la Villa Publisher : New in Chess ISBN : 9056916173 Publication Date : 2016-1-15 Language : Pages : 256
  4. 4. DESCRIPTION: This is a new and improved edition of an all-time classic! The good news about endgames is that there are relatively few endings you should know by heart and that once you know these endings, that's it. Your knowledge never goes out of date! The bad news is that, all the same, the endgame technique of most players is deficient. Modern time-controls make matters worse: there is simply not enough time to delve deep into the position. Grandmaster Jesus de la Villa debunks the myth that endgame theory is complex and he teaches you to steer the game into a position you are familiar with. This book contains only those endgames that show up most frequently, are easy to learn and contain ideas that are useful in more difficult positions. Your performance will improve dramatically because this book brings you simple rules, detailed and lively explanations, many diagrams, clear summaries of the most important themes and dozens of tests.
  5. 5. if you want to download or read 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player, click link or button download in the next page
  6. 6. Download or read 100 Endgames You Must Know: Vital Lessons for Every Chess Player by click link below http://happyreadingebook.club/?book=9056916173 OR

×