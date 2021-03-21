Successfully reported this slideshow.
Equality
Group Members:- 2 Fakhr-Un-Nisa LHR-2093 Fatima Ijaz LHR-2094 Husnain Mansha LHR-2095 Muhammad Anas LHR-20 Daniyal Asif LHR-2092 Khadija Abid Lhr LHR-2097 Ahmad Hussain LHR-20
Meaning ● Equal in rights, status, opportunities. ● Individual claim same rights 3
Perspectives: ● Religion ● Last sermon of holy prophet ● Universal declaration of human rights ● Constitution of Pakistan 4
5 Religion
Introduction:- ● Islamic constitution based on equality ● No discrimination in HR ● Allah judge us for our deeds ● Superio...
7 •Accountable for own actions •Judged equally •Different purposes & physical characteristics •Women’s basic rights
8 Social equality:- •Status of equality •Equal rights according to islam •Example •Reference'
9 Education equality:- •Title of Muslim •Hadith •Equal opportunities •reference
10 Justice equality:- •Central theme •Justice for everyone •Islamic history •reference
Equality in Islam conclusion:- Islam is a vast religion and in Islam all human beings are considered equal. They cannot be...
12 Last Sermon
13 This sermon was delivered on the Ninth Day of Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah Year 632 A.C (10 A.H.) in the ‘Uranah valley...
14 Equality of All Humans He, Prophet (PBUH) said that Allah says all humans are equal to each other. He created you from ...
15 Rights of Society Members He (PBUH) said that every Muslim is a brother of another, and together we form a brotherhood....
16 Rights of Slaves and Servants 10 Source: Daily Pakistan If you do have slaves or servants, he or she should eat the sam...
17 Eradication of Lawlessness Source: sagennext.com Source: sagennext.com He (PBUH) said that the days of ignorance were n...
18 Hurt no one, so that no one hurts you. That moment when the Prophet’s last sermon begins with declaring the sanctity of...
19 Equality in Last sermon:
20 Equality of all Mankind: all the man are equal and created from male and female Equality of men and women: Women hav...
21  Earn And Possess Independently.  Women Are Entitled To Freedom Of Expression Just As Men Are.  Equality In Inherita...
22 Universal Declaration according to equality
23 : 1 born free and equal 2 All are equal before the law 3. Don't discriminate everyone is equal 4. Equal rights for work...
24 The Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted by United Nations on 10 December in 1948. In the articles of univ...
25 Don't discriminate everyone is equal. Heading hai Every human being is equal and there should be no discrimination acco...
26 Equal freedom of expression Every person has the right to express their own opinions whatever they think or the things ...
27
28
29
30 Equality in constitution of pakistan
31 The law of equality in the constitution of pakistan was in. Chapter 1 Part 2 Artical (8-24)
32 ● Equality In Law. ● No Discrimination In Gender. ● Right Of Protection
33 Equality in constitution of pakistan
34 ● Equality of citizens ● Equal Right to education:- ● Equality in services:- ● Equality in preservation of language, sc...
Thanks! Any questions? 35
