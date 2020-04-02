2020 3 desarrollo ontogenico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Psicopedagogía. 1° año Materia: Neurofisiología Prof. Lic. Daniela Pereyra
 1° Célula Huevo o Cigoto  2° Mórula  3° Blástula
 4° Gástrula o Embrión Tridérmico Ectodermo Endodermo Mesodermo
 5° Etapa de Placa Neural  6° Canal Neural  8° Tubo Neural  7° Surco Neural
Vesícula Primaria Vesícula Secundaria Órgano Cavidad Función Prosencéfalo Telencéfalo Cerebro Ventrículos Laterales Mov. v...
Cómo se desarrollo al sistema nervioso desde su fecundación?

  5. 5. Vesícula Primaria Vesícula Secundaria Órgano Cavidad Función Prosencéfalo Telencéfalo Cerebro Ventrículos Laterales Mov. voluntario- Inteligencia- Conciencia- Discernimiento- Personalidad- Criterio- Centro de los órganos de los sentidos. Percepción de la sensibilidad táctil, térmica, dolorosa. Diencéfalo Tálamo óptico Centro sensitivo de paso a la corteza cerebral. Hipotálamo 3º Ventrículo Centro reflejos viscerales. Tensión arterial. Comportamiento sexual- sueño- sed- miedo- cólera- Controla la neurohipófisis, productora de hormonas Mesencéfalo Mesencéfalo Pedúnculos Cerebrales Acueducto de Silvio Permite el pasaje de vías ascendentes y descendentes Tubérculos Cuadrigéminos Reflejos auditivos y visuales Rombencéfalo Metencéfalo Protuberancia 4º ventrículo Pasaje de fibras ascendentes y descendentes. Reflejos pupilares y mov. de las orejas en animales Cerebelo Equilibrio- Tono muscular y Coordinación muscular. Imp. en la escritura y lectura Mielencéfalo Bulbo Raquídeo 4º ventrículo Centros cardíacos- respiratorios. Vasoconstricción y vasodilatador- Deglución- Vómito- Hipo- Estornudo. Región caudal del tubo neural Región caudal del tubo neural Médula Espinal Canal Ependimario Órgano conductor y centro de los reflejos

