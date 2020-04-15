Principales atletas dominicanos en carrera con vallas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LOS PRICIPALES ATLETAS DE LA CARRERA CON VALLA Y SUS LOGROS O APORTES EN RD.
  2. 2. Felix Sanchéz ■ Nacen en New york el 30 de agosto del 1997, es un ex atleta de campi y pista dominico-estadiunidense, que representó la Rep. Dom. Campeón olimpico en el 2004 en Atenas y en el 2012 en Londres en la disciplina de 400 metros con vallas, considerado el mayor atleta en la historia de la Rep. Dom.
  3. 3. Honores ■ El estadio olímpico de Santo Domingo se le dio el nombre de Félix Sánchez, que anteriormente era Estadio Olímpico Juan Pablo Duarte. ■ El mismo estadio estableció una competición anual denominada “ Grand Prix Félix Sánchez”. ■ Participó en los países como Japón, Francia obteniendo medallas de oro y plata en el año 2007. ■ En los juegos panamericanos obtuvo medallas de oro, plata y bronce. Felix Sanchéz
  4. 4. Jander Santo Aquino ■ Nació en Bayaguana (monte plata) el 7 de mayo de 1995. Es un atleta especializado en obstacúlos de 400 metros y 400 metros. ■ Ha ganado varias medallas internacionales principlamente en el relevo. Es hermano de Luguelin Santo.
  5. 5. ■ Nació en Bayaguana (Monte Plata) el 12 de noviembre de 1992. Es un atleta y militar de 400m. Lisos. Durante su carrera deportiva ha ostentado una medalla de oro en los juegos panamericanos, una medalla de plata en los juegos olimpicos 2010 en Singapur y una medalla de bronce en el campeonato mundial de atletismo. ■ En rep. Dom obtubo dos medallas de plata, 400 metros y como parte del relevo 4×400 metros . Lugelin Miguel Santo Aquino
