Python 3 e o futuro da linguagem Ou: por favor, migre o seu código!
Lançamento do Python 3 • Primeira versão da linha 3 (3.0) foi lançada oﬁcialmente em 3 de dezembro de 2008, quase 9 anos a...
Python 3.0 — 3.6 • A linha 3 do Python é o presente e o futuro próximo da linguagem. • Os próximos slides mostram algumas ...
Python 2 x Python 3 Comparações consistentes • No Python 2: • 'a' > 10 # Retorna True • No Python 3: • 'a' > 10 # TypeError
Python 2 x Python 3 Unicode como padrão • Mudança mais radical na linguagem, que exige maior parte de refatoração de códig...
Python 2 x Python 3 Divisão consistente • No Python 2: • 3 / 2 # Retorna 1 • No Python 3: • 3 / 2 # Retorna 1.5
Python 2 x Python 3 Inteiros. Apenas isso • A diferença entre “integer” e “long” foi internalizada na linguagem. O interpr...
Python 2 x Python 3 Consistências na linguagem • Todas as classes passam a ser forçadamente new-style classes, que foram i...
Novas funcionalidades
Unpacking avançado • x, *y, z = range(10) • y # Retorna [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]
Argumentos protegidos def farofa(ing_a, ing_b, *, temperada=False) A única maneira de enviar o “temperada" é através de ch...
AsyncIO (3.4) • Forma performática de se trabalhar com código assíncrono. Diferentemente de multi-threading (através, por ...
ipaddress (3.3) • Biblioteca builtin para manipulação, veriﬁcação e operações em endereços e redes IPv4/IPv6.
functools.lru_cache (3.2) • Função decorator usada para memoização de outras funções. • Provê um cache least recently used...
enum (3.4) • Excelente para criação de constantes
faulthandler (3.3) • Permite que o traceback do código que está sendo executado seja apresentado explicitamente, quando oc...
lzma (3.3) • Compressão e descompressão de dados utilizando o algoritmo LZMA.
Pathlib (3.3) from pathlib import Path mydir = Path(‘/etc/qq’) myﬁle = mydir / ‘arquivo.txt’
f-strings (3.6)
Variáveis com unicode • versão_do_sóftware = 1.0 • NÃO FAÇA ISSO!!!
Anotações de funções • def (a: int) -> bool: • Apenas para documentação e bibliotecas de desenvolvimento / IDEs / etc. Não...
E a minha biblioteca X? 1. 2to3 2. Refactor 3. Troque! 4. Python3 wall of superpowers 5. 90% das bibliotecas mais importan...
–Larry Wall, criador do Perl “Perl is worse than Python because people wanted it worse…”
Obrigado Danilo Martins <mawkee@gmail.com> Twitter: @mawkee (alguém ainda usa isso?) -----BEGIN GEEK CODE BLOCK----- Versi...
  1. 1. Python 3 e o futuro da linguagem Ou: por favor, migre o seu código!
  2. 2. Lançamento do Python 3 • Primeira versão da linha 3 (3.0) foi lançada oﬁcialmente em 3 de dezembro de 2008, quase 9 anos atrás. O Python 2.7 incorporou algumas das mudanças em seu lançamento em 2010. • Foco principal da atualização da linha do Python 3 é “deve haver uma — e preferivelmente apenas uma — maneira óbvia de fazê-lo” (the Zen of Python). Bibliotecas foram agregadas, excluídas, movidas… • Foi criado o Python Wall of Shame para listar os módulos mais usados na comunidade que ainda não haviam sido portados.
  3. 3. Python 3.0 — 3.6 • A linha 3 do Python é o presente e o futuro próximo da linguagem. • Os próximos slides mostram algumas mudanças na linguagem em relação ao Python 2, e, em seguida, coisas que realmente não existem no Python 2, e provavelmente nunca existirão.
  4. 4. Python 2 x Python 3 Comparações consistentes • No Python 2: • 'a' > 10 # Retorna True • No Python 3: • 'a' > 10 # TypeError
  5. 5. Python 2 x Python 3 Unicode como padrão • Mudança mais radical na linguagem, que exige maior parte de refatoração de código. • Hoje o mundo é unicode.
  6. 6. Python 2 x Python 3 Divisão consistente • No Python 2: • 3 / 2 # Retorna 1 • No Python 3: • 3 / 2 # Retorna 1.5
  7. 7. Python 2 x Python 3 Inteiros. Apenas isso • A diferença entre “integer” e “long” foi internalizada na linguagem. O interpretador decide quando vai usar um e quando vai usar o outro. Número inteiro é número inteiro.
  8. 8. Python 2 x Python 3 Consistências na linguagem • Todas as classes passam a ser forçadamente new-style classes, que foram introduzidas no Python 2.2. Old-style classes não existem mais (de certo modo). • range() e métodos de dicionário retornam um iterável ao invés de uma lista, o que pode ser muito mais eﬁciente em relação a uso de memória.
  9. 9. Novas funcionalidades
  10. 10. Unpacking avançado • x, *y, z = range(10) • y # Retorna [1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8]
  11. 11. Argumentos protegidos def farofa(ing_a, ing_b, *, temperada=False) A única maneira de enviar o “temperada" é através de chamada explícita farofa(1, 2, temperada=True)
  12. 12. AsyncIO (3.4) • Forma performática de se trabalhar com código assíncrono. Diferentemente de multi-threading (através, por exemplo da biblioteca threading), o controle de contexto é inteiramente feito na construção das funções. • Leitura altamente recomendada • https://hackernoon.com/asynchronous-python-45df84b82434
  13. 13. ipaddress (3.3) • Biblioteca builtin para manipulação, veriﬁcação e operações em endereços e redes IPv4/IPv6.
  14. 14. functools.lru_cache (3.2) • Função decorator usada para memoização de outras funções. • Provê um cache least recently used em biblioteca nativa, builtin, através de um decorator. Sintaxe extremamente simples.
  15. 15. enum (3.4) • Excelente para criação de constantes
  16. 16. faulthandler (3.3) • Permite que o traceback do código que está sendo executado seja apresentado explicitamente, quando ocorre um erro ou ao enviar um sinal direto ao processo.
  17. 17. lzma (3.3) • Compressão e descompressão de dados utilizando o algoritmo LZMA.
  18. 18. lzma (3.3) • Compressão e descompressão de dados utilizando o algoritmo LZMA.
  19. 19. Pathlib (3.3) from pathlib import Path mydir = Path(‘/etc/qq’) myﬁle = mydir / ‘arquivo.txt’
  20. 20. f-strings (3.6)
  21. 21. Variáveis com unicode • versão_do_sóftware = 1.0 • NÃO FAÇA ISSO!!!
  22. 22. Anotações de funções • def (a: int) -> bool: • Apenas para documentação e bibliotecas de desenvolvimento / IDEs / etc. Não é validado.
  23. 23. E a minha biblioteca X? 1. 2to3 2. Refactor 3. Troque! 4. Python3 wall of superpowers 5. 90% das bibliotecas mais importantes rodam em Python 3
  24. 24. –Larry Wall, criador do Perl “Perl is worse than Python because people wanted it worse…”
  25. 25. Obrigado Danilo Martins <mawkee@gmail.com> Twitter: @mawkee (alguém ainda usa isso?) -----BEGIN GEEK CODE BLOCK----- Version: 3.12 GCS/CC/G/IT/L/M/MU d+(-)@> s:+> !a C++++$ UBL*++++$ P+ L+++(++++)>+++++ E+ W+++ !N !o+ K— !w--- O++ M++ !V PS++ PE- Y+ PGP++ t++ 5++ !X R+++ tv-- b+++ DI+++ D+++ G++ e h- r+++ y++** ------END GEEK CODE BLOCK------

