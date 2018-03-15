Successfully reported this slideshow.
PRESENTADO POR: DANILO ANDRES CUELLO GOMEZ GRADO: 8-A COLEGIO: NUESTRA SEÑORA DE FÁTIMA
La Web 2.0 no es más que la evolución en la que los usuarios dejan de ser usuarios pasivos para convertirse en usuarios ac...
La Web 2.0, más que una tecnología es una actitud de los usuarios, tanto productores como consumidores, frente a la circul...
Un blog es un espacio web personal en el que su autor (puede haber varios autores autorizados) puede escribir cronológicam...
En hawaiano "wiki" significa: rápido, informal. Una wiki es un espacio web colaborativo, organizado mediante una estructur...
Sitios web donde cada usuario tiene una página donde publica contenidos y se comunica con otros usuarios. Ejemplos: Facebo...
 Documentos: Google Drive y Office Web Apps (OneDrive), en los cuales podemos subir nuestros documentos, compartirlos y m...
Herramientas 2.0
Herramientas 2.0
Herramientas Web 2.0, que son, cuales son, para que sirven, quienes las pueden utilizar.

