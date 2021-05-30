Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CANCER DE MAMA DR BALTAZAR
INCIDENCIA Y MORTALIDAD
• Antecedentes médicos familiares. • Susceptibilidad hereditaria importante.Mutación de la línea germinal en los genes BRC...
FACTORES DE RIESGO • Nuliparidad. • Edad avanzada en el momento del primer parto. • Antecedentes de terapia hormonal.Terap...
FACTORES DE RIESGO
Factores de protección Los factores de protección y las intervenciones para reducir el riesgo de cáncer de mama femenino s...
LESIONES PREMALIGNAS
Adenosis esclorante:
CLASIFICACION HISTOLOGICA Y MOLECULAR
Factores pronósticos y predictivos Estado menopáusico de la paciente. Estadio de la enfermedad. Grado del tumor primario. ...
Las pruebas para determinar el perfil génico : MammaPrint: la primera prueba de perfil génico aprobada por la Administraci...
ESTADIAJE
TRATAMIENTO DEL CA MAMA SEGÚN ESTADIO CLINICO CDIS Estadio 0 Tis, N0, M0a LUMPECTOMIA MASTECTOMIA TOTAL C/S BGC+-RECONSTRU...
TRATAMIENTO DEL CA MAMA SEGÚN ESTADIO CLINICO Estadio I T1, N0, M0 o Estadio IIA T0, N1, M0 T1, N1, M0 T2, N0, M0 o Estadi...
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Cancer de mamas 2021
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
64 views
May. 30, 2021

Cancer de mamas 2021

CANCER DE MAMA

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(5/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
Breasts: The Owner's Manual: Every Woman's Guide to Reducing Cancer Risk, Making Treatment Choices, and Optimizing Outcomes Kristi Funk
(0/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More Arin Murphy-Hiscock
(4/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(3/5)
Free
The Mind Illuminated: A Complete Meditation Guide Integrating Buddhist Wisdom and Brain Science for Greater Mindfulness John Yates
(5/5)
Free
Dirty Genes: A Breakthrough Program to Treat the Root Cause of Illness and Optimize Your Health Ben Lynch
(4.5/5)
Free
Stress Less: Stop Stressing, Start Living Kate Hanley
(3.5/5)
Free
Memory Rescue: Supercharge Your Brain, Reverse Memory Loss, and Remember What Matters Most Dr. Daniel G. Amen
(4.5/5)
Free
Eat, Move, Think: The Path to a Healthier, Stronger, Happier You Shaun Francis
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(5/5)
Free
To Raise A Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3.5/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friend Billy Baker
(4/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(5/5)
Free
Find Your Path: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, And Get Strong With The Fit52 Life Carrie Underwood
(4/5)
Free
Lifespan: Why We Age-and Why We Don't Have To David A. Sinclair
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age Steven R. Gundry
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Hygge: Danish Secrets to Happy Living Meik Wiking
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cancer de mamas 2021

  1. 1. CANCER DE MAMA DR BALTAZAR
  2. 2. INCIDENCIA Y MORTALIDAD
  3. 3. • Antecedentes médicos familiares. • Susceptibilidad hereditaria importante.Mutación de la línea germinal en los genes BRCA1 y BRCA2, y en otros genes de susceptibilidad del cáncer de mama. • Consumo de bebidas alcohólicas. • Densidad del tejido mamario (mamográfica). • Estrógeno (endógeno).Antecedentes menstruales (menarquia temprana o menopausia tardía).[ FACTORES DE RIESGO
  4. 4. FACTORES DE RIESGO • Nuliparidad. • Edad avanzada en el momento del primer parto. • Antecedentes de terapia hormonal.Terapia de reemplazo hormonal combinada de estrógeno y progestina. • Obesidad (después de la menopausia). • Antecedentes personales de cáncer de mama. • Antecedentes personales de enfermedad benigna de la mama (formas proliferativas). • Exposición a radiación dirigida a la mama o el tórax.
  5. 5. FACTORES DE RIESGO
  6. 6. Factores de protección Los factores de protección y las intervenciones para reducir el riesgo de cáncer de mama femenino son las siguientes: Uso de estrógeno (después de una histerectomía). Ejercicio físico. Embarazo temprano. Lactancia materna. Moduladores selectivos de los receptores de estrógeno. Inhibidores o inactivadores de la aromatasa. Mastectomía de reducción del riesgo (preventiva). Ooforectomía o ablación ovárica de reducción del riesgo (preventiva).
  7. 7. LESIONES PREMALIGNAS
  8. 8. Adenosis esclorante:
  9. 9. CLASIFICACION HISTOLOGICA Y MOLECULAR
  10. 10. Factores pronósticos y predictivos Estado menopáusico de la paciente. Estadio de la enfermedad. Grado del tumor primario. Estado del receptor de estrógeno (ER) y del receptor de progesterona (PR) en el tumor. Sobreexpresión o amplificación del receptor 2 del factor de crecimiento epidérmico humano (HER2/neu). Tipo histológico. El cáncer de mama se clasifica en varios de tipos histológicos, algunos de importancia pronóstica. Por ejemplo, los tipos histológicos favorables son los carcinomas mucinosos, medulares y tubulares.
  11. 11. Las pruebas para determinar el perfil génico : MammaPrint: la primera prueba de perfil génico aprobada por la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de los Estados Unidos fue la firma génica MammaPrint. Ésta firma de 70 genes permite clasificar los tumores en categorías de pronóstico de riesgo alto y riesgo bajo. El objetivo del ensayo MINDACT (NCT00433589), que se describe más adelante, es determinar la utilidad clínica y el beneficio para el paciente de la quimioterapia adyuvante. Oncotype DX: el análisis de 21 genes Oncotype DX es la prueba de perfil génico con la validación clínica más amplia hasta el momento, y se usa para el cáncer de mama positivo para receptores hormonales. El puntaje de riesgo de recidiva se calcula a partir del grado de expresión de cada uno de los 21 genes, el puntaje se registra de la siguiente manera:Puntaje de recidiva <18: riesgo bajo. Puntaje de recidiva <18: riesgo bajo.
  12. 12. ESTADIAJE
  13. 13. TRATAMIENTO DEL CA MAMA SEGÚN ESTADIO CLINICO CDIS Estadio 0 Tis, N0, M0a LUMPECTOMIA MASTECTOMIA TOTAL C/S BGC+-RECONSTRUCCCION LUMPECTOMIA SIN CIRUGIA DE GANGLIOS LINFATICOS SIN RT
  14. 14. TRATAMIENTO DEL CA MAMA SEGÚN ESTADIO CLINICO Estadio I T1, N0, M0 o Estadio IIA T0, N1, M0 T1, N1, M0 T2, N0, M0 o Estadio IIB T2, N1, M0 T3, N0, M0 o Estadio IIIA T3, N1, M0 Lumpectomía con estadificación axilar quirúrgica Mastectomía total con estadificación axilar quirúrgica (categoría 1) ± reconstrucción LUMPECTOMIA SIN CIRUGIA DE GANGLIOS LINFATICOS SIN RT ≥4 G 1-3 G G (-) RT ≥4 G ≥4 G 1-3 G G (-) T ≤5 cm,mg <1 mm G (-) T ≤5 cm,mg ≥1mm G (-) T >5 cm,mg + RT Q T

×