Paisagistas Canadenses Alexandra, Camila, Daniely
Cornelia Hahn Oberlander BIOGRAFIA PESSOAL Nascida na Alemanha em 1921, seu pai faleceu ainda quando ela era criança. Teve...
Prêmios 1981, Fellow, Canadian Society of Landscape Architects 1990 Member of the Order of Canada 1991 Honorary law degree...
Trabalhos 70 playgrounds no Canada. Oberlander helped establish the National Task Force on Play. 18th & Bigler St. playgro...
Telhado verde - Biblioteca Pública Vancouver
Robson Square
VANDUSEN BOTANICAL GARDEN
VANDUSEN BOTANICAL GARDEN durante o Festival Anual das Luzes
BIOGRAFIA Nasceu em uma zona rural de Quebec e viveu sua infância no sítio da família. Decidiu fazer agronomia na Universi...
Trabalhos Clock Tower Beach, Montreal Place des Artes fountain, Montreal Au Grand Dam - Public Art (2014), Parc des Rapide...
Trabalhos HtO park (2012) Berczy park fountain (2017) Berczy Park (2014-2015), Toronto (Ontario) The Well - Master Plan, U...
Trabalhos Jackie Gleason Theatre (2005-2009), South Beach, Miami (Florida) Blue Tree (2004), Sonoma (California) Blue Fore...
CANADIAN MUSEUM OF CIVILIZATION CORPORATION - Gatineau, Quebec
PLACE D’YOUVILLE montreal
PUBLIC PARK ATOP THE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS PARKING GARAGE - Montreal
Jennie Butchart Jeannette Foster Kennedy or Jennie, nasceu em Toronto, Ontario. Perdeu seus pais aos 12 anos, desde então ...
Benvenuto O terreno do casal incluía sua casa e a pedreira. Quando o negócio esgotou toda a pedreira de calcário, o terren...
Christopher Tunnard (1910-1979) Nascido em Columbia Britânica, Canadá, em uma família de conhecidos e famosos nomes artíst...
Laurie Davidson Cox (August 18, 1883 – October 1, 1968) Nascido na Nova Escócia, Canadá, se formou em Arquitetura e Paisag...
Lorrie Dunington - Grubb Nascida na inglaterra em 1877, passou sua infância entre a Índia, África do Sul e Austrália. Freq...
Trabalhos O casal se mudou para Toronto em 1911, já com muitos trabalhos na mão. Dentre jardins públicos e privados, fizer...
Oakes Gardens Theatre
Rainbow Bridge Gardens - Início
Rainbow Bridge Gardens - Final
Old Mill Tea Room
Administração central
Dan Euser Artista, escultor, designer e arquiteto paisagista especializado em hidráulica. Seu trabalho inclui várias escul...
David Lashley Acredita que a compreensão das relações interligadas de pessoas e natureza é fundamental para o design de vá...
CENTRAL PARK EXPLORATION GARDEN Ottawa, ON
  1. 1. Paisagistas Canadenses Alexandra, Camila, Daniely
  2. 2. Cornelia Hahn Oberlander BIOGRAFIA PESSOAL Nascida na Alemanha em 1921, seu pai faleceu ainda quando ela era criança. Teve que fugir dos alemães depois da Noite dos Cristais, junto com sua mãe e irmã. Estabeleceram-se em Nova Hampshire no Canadá, onde sua mãe conseguiu comprar uma fazenda. Sua mãe era horticultora e escritora infantil, tendo feito vários livros de jardinagem, por isso Oberlander sempre teve contato com a natureza e as plantas principalmente. Decidiu que queria ser paisagista aos onze anos, quando visitou um ateliê de uma conhecida artista. Até aquela época não eram admitidas mulheres nas faculdades, mas a Segunda Guerra Mundial mudou isso. Ela foi uma das primeiras mulheres a serem admitidas na Faculdade de Design de Harvard, nos Estados Unidos. E foi lá que encontrou seu marido, o também canadense e arquiteto paisagista, phD em planejamento regional pela Faculdade de Design de Harvard Peter Oberlander. É famosa e muito conhecida no Canadá devido seus trabalhos estarem no coração do cotidiano canadense.
  3. 3. Prêmios 1981, Fellow, Canadian Society of Landscape Architects 1990 Member of the Order of Canada 1991 Honorary law degree, University of British Columbia 1992, Fellow, American Society of Landscape Architects 1992 Commemorative Medal for the 125th Anniversary of the Confederation of Canada 1995 Allied Medal, Royal Architectural Institute of Canada 2001 Honorary law degree, Ryerson University 2002 Honorary law degree, Smith College 2004 Honoree of Canadian Friends of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem fundraising gala 2005 Honorary law degree, Simon Fraser University 2008 Honorary law degree, McGill University 2008 Honorary law degree, Dalhousie University 2009 Officer of the Order of Canada 2011 Awarded the Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe Award of the International Federation of Landscape Architects 2012 Awarded the American Society of Landscape Architects Medal 2015 Margolese National Design for Living Prize 2016 Inaugural recipient of the Governor General's Medal in Landscape Architecture 2016 Member of the Order of British Columbia 2017 Companion of the Order of Canada 2017 LAF Medal of the Landscape Architecture Foundation
  4. 4. Trabalhos 70 playgrounds no Canada. Oberlander helped establish the National Task Force on Play. 18th & Bigler St. playground, Philadelphia Cherokee Apartments, Philadelphia Aeroporto Internacional de Philadelphia Smith College Master Plan, 1997 Ottawa City Hall, with Moshe Safdie, 1989-1994 Vancouver Park Board natural log seating on Vancouver beaches, 1964 New York Times Building atrium which includes an evergreen carpet of sedges, ferns and several birch trees with architect Renzo Piano and HM White Site Architects, 2002 Hebrew University of Jerusalem botanical garden, 2004 "green rooftop" on the Canadian embassy in Berlin, with Kuwabara Payne McKenna Blumberg Architects, 1999-2005 C. K. Choi Building for the Institute of Asian Research at UBC, with Matsuzaki Wright Architects, 1996 Vancouver Public Library, with Moshe Safdie Architects, 1995 Vancouver General Hospital burn unit garden Northwest Territories Legislative Building, Yellowknife, with Matsuzaki/Wright Architects, 1995 Canadian Chancery in Washington, DC, with Arthur Erickson Architects, 1989 National Gallery of Canada in Ottawa, with Moshe Safdie Architects, 1988 Co-authored Trees in the City, with Ira Bruce Nadel and Lesley R. Bohm, 1977 Museum of Anthropology at UBC, Vancouver, landscapes including its rear reflection pool, with Arthur Erickson Architects and Stantec Architecture, 1976 and from 2003 Peacekeeping Monument : Reconciliation, 1992 Robson Square stramps and Law Courts government complex in Vancouver, with Arthur Erickson Architects, 1974–1983 and from 2003 VanDusen Botanical Garden, with architect Peter Busby, Visitors Center project, with Perkins and Will, 2011
  5. 5. Telhado verde - Biblioteca Pública Vancouver
  6. 6. Robson Square
  7. 7. VANDUSEN BOTANICAL GARDEN
  8. 8. VANDUSEN BOTANICAL GARDEN durante o Festival Anual das Luzes
  9. 9. BIOGRAFIA Nasceu em uma zona rural de Quebec e viveu sua infância no sítio da família. Decidiu fazer agronomia na Universidade de Ghelph em Ontário, por se interessar na idéia de produzir flores geneticamente modificadas. Apesar disso depois de formado descobriu que essa área não o animava, preferia planejar em como tornar a natureza um ambiente mais lúdico. Dessa vez foi fazer arquitetura e paisagismo na Universidade de Toronto. Seu background em ciência ajudou-o a pensar diferente, a solucionar problemas, na hibridização e interconectividade entre os ambientes naturais. Trabalhou em empresas de arquitetura como Gerrard&Mackars e em Montreal na Groupe Lestage. Foi fazer Mestrado em Estudos de Design - Teoria e História em Harvard e lá trabalhou no escritório do Schwartz. Em 1995 voltou à Montreal criando sua própria empresa, a Claude Cormier Paysagistes Inc. Claude Cormier
  10. 10. Trabalhos Clock Tower Beach, Montreal Place des Artes fountain, Montreal Au Grand Dam - Public Art (2014), Parc des Rapides, Montreal Jean-Drapeau Park - Master Plan (2013 - ), Montreal TOM III (2014), Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal TOM II (2013), Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal TOM (2012), Museum of Fine Arts, Montreal Cité Archéologique - Master Plan (2013), Montreal Pink Balls (4 editions from 2011-2014), Montreal Le Château Apartments (1997/2012-2013), Montreal St-Laurent Sports Complex (2012-2015), Montreal Clock Tower Beach (2009-2012), Montreal Clock Tower Quay - Parking (2009-2012), Montreal Viger Château - Master Plan (2009-2010), Montreal Parc Hydro-Québec (2008-2012), Montreal Square Dorchester - Place du Canada (2008-2010), Montreal Esplanade of the Canadian Museum of Civilisations (2005- 2010), Gatineau Roslyn Robertson Herb and Scent Garden (2005-2006), Montreal Saint James United Church (2004-2006), Montreal Pierre-Dansereau Science Campus at UQAM (2003-2005), Montreal Potton Estate (2003-2013), Potton Township Place des Arts Fountain (2002), Montreal Jacques-Cartier Bridge Park (2002), Montreal Parc/des Pins Interchange (2001-2004), Montreal Sainte-Geneviève Escarpment (1999-2008), Quebec City Esplanade of the Palais des congrès de Montréal (1999- 2002), Montreal Lipstick Forest (1999-2002), Montreal (located inside the Palais des congrès de Montréal) Blue Stick Garden (2006), Montreal Blue Stick Garden (1999-2000, 2009), Métis-sur-Mer Private Garden at Lac Nominingue (1999-2000), Lac Nominingue Benny Farm (1999-2009), Montreal Place d'Youville (1997-2008), Montreal Blue Lawn (1996-1997), Montreal Square Phillips (1996-1997), Montreal
  11. 11. Trabalhos HtO park (2012) Berczy park fountain (2017) Berczy Park (2014-2015), Toronto (Ontario) The Well - Master Plan, Urban Landscape/Mixed-Use Development (2013-2014), Toronto (Ontario) Silo Site - Master Plan, Mixed-Use Development (2013- 2014), Toronto (Ontario) Ribbon Building at the Distillery District - Mixed-Use Development (2013-2014), Toronto (Ontario) 500 Lakeshore - Master Plan (2013-2014), Toronto (Ontario) Jarvis Slip - Mixed-Use Development (2013-2014), Toronto (Ontario) River City Phase 3 (2013-2017), Toronto (Ontario) Garrison Point - Mixed-Use Development (2012-2020), Toronto (Ontario) Vaughan Metropolitan Centre / KPMG Block and Right-of- Way (2012-2016), Toronto (Ontario) Tiffany Pergola (2012), Toronto (Ontario) Tableau Tower & North Side Park (2012-2016), Toronto (Ontario) 3C Waterfront - Master Plan (2010-2020), Toronto (Ontario) Sugar Beach (2008-2010), Toronto (Ontario) L Tower - Mixed-Use Development (2007-2014), Toronto (Ontario) 300 Front Street (2007-2012), Toronto (Ontario) Sony Center for the Performing Arts (2006-2013), Toronto (Ontario) Four Seasons Hotel and Residences - Bay/Yorkville (2006- 2010), Toronto (Ontario) Evergreen/Brick Works (2006-2010), Toronto (Ontario) One the Esplanade (2005-2013), Toronto (Ontario) HtO Park - Urban Beach (2003-2007), Toronto (Ontario) Camouflage Park/Commissioners Park (2003), Toronto (Ontario) Blue Stick Garden (2002), Toronto (Ontario) Elsewhere in Canada National Holocaust Monument (2014-2015), Ottawa (Ontario)[1] Breakwater Park (2012-2016), Kingston (Ontario) St. Catharines Performing Arts Centre and Brock University School of Fine and Performing Arts (2011-2016), St. Catharines (Ontario) Blue Stick Garden (2013), Winnipeg (Manitoba) United States
  12. 12. Trabalhos Jackie Gleason Theatre (2005-2009), South Beach, Miami (Florida) Blue Tree (2004), Sonoma (California) Blue Forest (2003-2007), Detroit (Michigan) Other parts of the world Pergola (2006), Le Havre (Normandy), France Blue Stick Garden (2004), Taunton (Somerset), England Solange (2003), Lyon, France Montreal Garden in Shanghai (1999-2000), Shanghai, China
  13. 13. CANADIAN MUSEUM OF CIVILIZATION CORPORATION - Gatineau, Quebec
  14. 14. PLACE D’YOUVILLE montreal
  15. 15. PUBLIC PARK ATOP THE PALAIS DES CONGRÈS PARKING GARAGE - Montreal
  16. 16. Jennie Butchart Jeannette Foster Kennedy or Jennie, nasceu em Toronto, Ontario. Perdeu seus pais aos 12 anos, desde então passou a morar com sua tia Mrs Robert Paterson. Inteligente e com talento para artes, Jennie frequentou uma das faculdades mais prestigiadas canadenses da época, o Brandtford para jovens mulheres. Seu talento era tão reconhecido que recebeu uma bolsa de estudos para estudar artes em Paris, logo depois que concluiu seu curso. Ela nunca foi, decidiu se casar e cuidar da família. Jennie conheceu Robert Butchart em seus círculos sociais, casaram-se em 1884 em Buffalo, Nova York. A lua de mel foi na Inglaterra, onde Mr. Butchart obteve a receita de cimento que o tornou um dos pioneiros na produção e venda do cimento Portland no Canadá. Depois foram morar em Vitória, no Canadá, devido à grande quantidade de calcário da região, ajudando na produção do cimento.
  17. 17. Benvenuto O terreno do casal incluía sua casa e a pedreira. Quando o negócio esgotou toda a pedreira de calcário, o terreno se abriu em um enorme espaço vazio. Com a intenção de tornar o local mais bonito aos olhos, a criatividade de Jennie colocou seu talento para funcionar. Em pouco tempo ela transformou o buraco em um lindo jardim, propriamente chamado de “jardim afundado”. O jardim se provou um sucesso, e continuou a crescer exponencialmente nos anos seguintes, chamando muita atenção ao redor. O casal passou a chamar sua casa de “Benvenuto”, enquanto recebiam os turistas que aumentava a cada ano, para visitar o jardim e tomar um chá. Hoje os jardins são patrimônio cultural e histórico do Canadá, recebendo um milhão de visitantes de vários países, todo ano.
  18. 18. Christopher Tunnard (1910-1979) Nascido em Columbia Britânica, Canadá, em uma família de conhecidos e famosos nomes artísticos, foi fazer curso de horticultura em Londres. Aos poucos seu interesse em arquitetura foi crescendo, e começou a projetar jardins privados pela Europa. Depois de ter estabelecido sua carreira na Inglaterra se mudou para os Estados Unidos, onde continuou a projetar jardins privados e se tornou professor de Harvard. Como passou um tempo na Inglaterra, no período em que o estilo inglês de jardim tornava-se cada vez mais rebuscado e romântico, ele se tornou opositor desse movimento e passou a se contrapor à essa tendência, desenvolvendo um estilo moderno, minimalista e funcional. Porém abraçou a assimetria, como ferramenta para transicionar entre áreas de circulação e convivência. Condenava decorações para jardins. Para ele tudo deveria ter um objetivo e uma finalidade claras. Escreveu diversos livros e artigos nas quais detalhou seus projetos e sua base teórica.
  19. 19. Laurie Davidson Cox (August 18, 1883 – October 1, 1968) Nascido na Nova Escócia, Canadá, se formou em Arquitetura e Paisagismo em Harvard. Além de um renomado arquiteto, foi também reconhecido como treinador de Lacrosse. Foi professor de “Landscape Engineering” na Universidade de Siracusa, ocupando depois diversos cargos acadêmicos. Logo depois de seus estudos em Harvard trabalhou no departamento de parques nacionais de Los Angeles, onde fez o projeto paisagístico dos parques Lincoln Park e Griffifth Park. Sua extensa experiência em projetar parques e colaborar em estudos de reservas ambientais fez com que se tornasse um idealizador nato da criação destes. Porém conseguiu realizar apenas alguns dos parques recreativos que projetou. Patrocinado por John Rockfeller, ele realizou o estudo de arborização urbana da Cidade de Nova York. Em seu relatório consta que a maior parte das árvores estava em má condição. Uma de suas recomendações foi plantar 200 árvores por kilometro quadrado. Fez parte do Instituto Americano de Parques Nacionais e do Conselho da Conferência de Parques Estaduais, ambos dos Estados Unidos.
  20. 20. Lorrie Dunington - Grubb Nascida na inglaterra em 1877, passou sua infância entre a Índia, África do Sul e Austrália. Frequentou a Faculdade de Agricultura Swanley, na Inglaterra, onde ela estudou como projetar jardins. Logo depois tornou-se chefe dos jardineiros de um terreno privado Irlandês. Formou uma parceiria com H. Selfe Leonard, um jardineiro muito conhecido por seus jardins rochosos, e juntos fizeram diversos jardins na Inglaterra. Seu gosto por jardins herbáceos a influenciou muito. Lorrie tinha a ambição de se tornar arquiteta paisagista, essa profissão não era ensinada na Inglaterra na época, mas ela conseguiu adquirir o conhecimento por meio de aulas particulares e cursos técnicos. Ela abriu um escritório em Londres e trabalhou por anos na região, adquirindo uma reputação boa. Se casou com um arquiteto paisagista, o Howard Grubb.
  21. 21. Trabalhos O casal se mudou para Toronto em 1911, já com muitos trabalhos na mão. Dentre jardins públicos e privados, fizeram também projetos para a prefeitura da cidade, o Lawrence Park no subúrbio de Toronto, Colvin Park em Buffalo - Nova Iorque, Oriole Park em Toronto e o Workman’s Garden Village em Hawkesbury de Ontario. Também em Toronto projetaram o Old Mill Tea Room, o Humber Valley Survey, Chorley ParK, Rainbow Bridge Gardens, Oakes Gardens Theatre das Cataratas do Niágara, a entrada da Universidade McMaster, Gore Park em Hamilton e o Royal Botanical Gardens em 1929. Fundaram também o Sheridan Nursery, no vilarejo de Sheridan perto de Oakville, oeste de Toronto. Em um terreno de 40 hectares, onde 8 ha eram compatíveis com o cultivo de plantas ornamentais. Contrataram Sven Herman Stensson para administrar o viveiro que começou a prosperar continuamente. Hoje o negócio é um gardenshop internacionalmente reconhecido, ganhando prêmios, e tem mais de 300 hectares, oito filiais pelo Canadá e em períodos de alta chegando a ter 1000 funcionários (muitas vezes de outros países). O casal foi socialmente muito ativo e sempre presente em reuniões de elites políticas e artísticas, patrocinando iniciativas de projetos urbanísticos, sociais e artísticos. Em 1934 fundaram a Canadian Society of Landscape Architects, na qual Lorrie foi uma das presidentes.
  22. 22. Oakes Gardens Theatre
  23. 23. Rainbow Bridge Gardens - Início
  24. 24. Rainbow Bridge Gardens - Final
  25. 25. Old Mill Tea Room
  26. 26. Administração central
  27. 27. Dan Euser Artista, escultor, designer e arquiteto paisagista especializado em hidráulica. Seu trabalho inclui várias esculturas com dinâmicas hídricas para instalações arquitetônicas de grande porte. Seu trabalho mais conhecido é o sistema hídrico do Yonge Dundas Square de Toronto, e a maior cascata artificial da América do Norte: o Memorial do 11 de Setembro, no lugar onde ficavam as torres gêmeas do World Trade Center, em Nova York.
  28. 28. David Lashley Acredita que a compreensão das relações interligadas de pessoas e natureza é fundamental para o design de várias paisagens que atendem às necessidades das pessoas, respeitando a necessidade de proteger os sistemas naturais e criar um ambiente mundial verdadeiramente sustentável. Fundou a Lashley +associates
  29. 29. CENTRAL PARK EXPLORATION GARDEN Ottawa, ON

