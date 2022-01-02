Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 02, 2022
Human rights are inalienable, they cannot be politicized away by right wing treasonous fascists who want to take humanity backward rather than forward in the evolutionary cycle. I shouldn't be forced to endure the stupidity of those arrested developmentally, yet I have been every day of my life! And scapegoated for the consequences every step of the way. There is nothing worst than living the consequences of other people's ignorance!

1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake

  1. 1. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 1/11 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake Danielle Diew January 2, 2022 Surviving the System #blm, #humanrights, #metoo Edit Danielle DiewJust now·4 min read Whole Picture Poetry Danielle Diew – We Matter
  2. 2. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 2/11 Our experiences Offend Not because our rights are violated No Because people fail To comprehend The truth of it When we express We are considered More threatening Than terrorist organizations The lie of White supremacy
  3. 3. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 3/11 Touches every thing Every aspect of life Every possibility Of survivability But we’re expected Not to complain We’re expected To accept it Allow it to resonate Bow down to it As if this is how things Were made This is our “lot in life” Because we are born with melanin But we’re the ones considered crazy For not accepting it We’re supposed to “accept” That we are “inferior” If we don’t then we deserve Whatever is thrown at us Imgagine if we behaved the same
  4. 4. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 4/11 But we can’t even speak of our actual Lived Experiences Without people getting scared Confused Dazed By the mirror of their own hate DISGUSTING! We’re supposed to accept it all Without even attempting To stand for our own rights Inalienable As they may be Our existence So threatening That instead of being offended By our dehumanization People are more concerned with How we advocate for our own life Will affect them personally I couldn’t even write this poetry piece
  5. 5. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 5/11 Without getting hacked Before finishing We have no access to justice Outside of the manipulations Of political strings We have no access to equality Let alone equity We have no access to build Anything Unless it benefits The same insurgency Destroying democracy Scapegoating Black lives Every step of the way YES BLACK LIVES MATTER I WILL KEEP SAYING IT ALONG WITH THE WORDS DEFUND THE POLICE It doesn’t matter if you believe Or agree
  6. 6. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 6/11 What matters is that I have the right to say it So where is YOUR democracy? We can’t tell the truth About anything At all Ever That’s exactly how tyrants Want life to remain In a failed fascist state That benefits the very deviants Who weaponized a pandemic And killed of millions With absolute impunity It’s 1.1.2022 And my life is still called fake If a White man didn’t say it Then it can’t have validity If a White man didn’t accomplish it Then it has no place If a White man didn’t claim it Then it will never be
  7. 7. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 7/11 That’s what my handlers taught me “If you want to be heard by anybody You have to be a White man with a PhD” That was 1983 It’s a new day Nothing has changed I am still more heavily censored Thank than most terrorist organizations I am still homebound Without access to anything I am still without the payment of my contract Or the honoring of anything promised to me I am still without any direct COVID cash relief I am still without any support or aid Though I am totally disabled From serving my country My own government continues to deny me While simultaneously surveilling me Claiming it’s all conspiracy They did the same to my father He died alone
  8. 8. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 8/11 Never receive justice Never receiving the treatment he needed Never receiving acknowledgement Or reparations For the harm caused to his family IT’S DISGUTSING! But speaking of it means we get scrubbed Algorithms rewritten to target our voices And erase what society couldn’t take We live every atrocity Daily Yet this holocaust is still called fake The ethnic cleansing of Black America Still called fake The systematic attack Of every aspect Of every level Of every corner of society Where Black people are policed out of existence But we’re not supposed to talk of such things We’re supposed to embrace
  9. 9. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 9/11 The very system That tells us ever day That we don’t matter But we’re supposed to embrace such things Our humanity denied The attacks we survive Constantly deemed “Fake” As if we aren’t real to begin with So how could any aspect of our lives be real Whenever Black people speak We are told our words are nothing more Than a fantasy Yet we live it every day It says more about the observer Than those of us experiencing the pain and suffering If I were to spend time and energy On a dream It certainly wouldn’t be to benefit The people torturing, raping, and stealing from me As well as my ENTIRE community
  10. 10. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 10/11 It requires extreme arrested development To look at a fellow humans experience And be offended by them putting words To their pain At the hands of predators Who thrive off of tyranny and hate DISGUSTING! United NationsUN Human RightsUN WomenAmnesty InternationalAmnesty International USACongressional Black CaucusProgressive CaucusLibrary of CongressTIMENat Geo ExplorersDanielle Diew Advocate, Activist, Artist, Survivor, Whistleblower: This page details surviving torture, rape & systemic oppression.DANIELLE DIEW FOLLOWS Barbara Mac Daniella Cressman Joy Zaria Rashay Alina Smith See all (84) Human Rights Equality Equal Rights Equity Humanity
  11. 11. 1/1/22, 7:34 PM 1.1.2022 And Our Lives Are Still Called Fake – Danielle Diew – We Matter https://daniellediew.wordpress.com/2022/01/02/1-1-2022-and-our-lives-are-still-called-fake/ 11/11 Danielle Diew January 2, 2022 Surviving the System #blm, #humanrights, #metoo Edit Published by Danielle Diew Advocate, Activist, Artist, Survivor: This page details surviving torture, rape & systemic oppression. NFT Art on Mintable under Abrachadabraxis View more posts Advertisements Occasionally, some of your visitors may see an advertisement here, as well as a Privacy & Cookies banner at the bottom of the page. You can hide ads completely by upgrading to one of our paid plans. UPGRADE NOW DISMISS MESSAGE Danielle Diew – We Matter, Blog at WordPress.com.

Human rights are inalienable, they cannot be politicized away by right wing treasonous fascists who want to take humanity backward rather than forward in the evolutionary cycle. I shouldn't be forced to endure the stupidity of those arrested developmentally, yet I have been every day of my life! And scapegoated for the consequences every step of the way. There is nothing worst than living the consequences of other people's ignorance!

