Modelos de abordaje terapeutico

  1. 1. Modelos De Abordaje Terapéutico República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Vicerrectorado Académico Facultad de Salud y Desarrollo Humano. Escuela de Psicología. San Joaquín de Turmero-Edo: Aragua. Estudiante: Daniella s. Gil c. C.I 27.204.248 Facilitador (a): LIC. Denis Del Valle Martínez Salazar. JUNIO 2021
  2. 2. Las psicoterapias son herramientas útiles para solucionar, comprender y atender los problemas o psicopatologías que presenten los individuos, a través de ellas se proporciona alivio emocional y bienestar a la vida del paciente. Para ello, existen diversas teorías y prácticas que se ejercen a través de la psicoterapia, cada una de ellas con una corriente psicológica esencial y sustentada en teorías elaboradas por profesionales en el área. Como todo, los seres humanos somos diferentes, compartimos características de personalidad que nos permiten clasificar dentro de grupos. No obstante, nadie llega a tener las mismas vivencias y experiencias al mismo tiempo, conteniendo el mimo entorno y protagonistas. Es por ello que se dice popularmente que cada cabeza es un mundo, que reacciona diferente. Anteriormente, se decía que la psicoterapia era solo para personas enfermas de las cuales eran referidas a psiquiatras. Hoy en día la verdadera psicoterapia es posible por el insight que el paciente presenta al momento de progresar en las sesiones, no es solamente conocer el mundo psíquico, es aceptar que dentro de cada uno de nosotros existe una neurosis, que debemos identificar y psico educar, ya que aprender de los esquemas clasificados, permití armar un nacimiento de nuevas perspectivas.
  3. 3. Modelo Cognitivo Conductual Este enfoque se dedica a combinar el pensamiento con el comportamiento. Bajo la reestructuración cognitiva para lograr un cambio conductual. En sí, llega a combinar dos teorías, la del aprendizaje y el procesamiento de la información. Con trabajos de grande conductista como Watson, Skinner e investigaciones de Beck, con el modelo cognitivo. Con esto favorece los procesos de cambio en los esquemas mentales, y las conductas producidas por dichos procesos. Con ello garantiza la prevención de trastornos, pero, por otro lado, promueve estilos de vida con hábitos más saludables, desarrollando visiones de sí mismo en bienestar y realización. Se da mucha importancia a la manera de procesar la información para intentar comprender el desarrollo y el posible tratamiento de trastornos psicológicos. Una de las características que se enfoca este modelo es centrarse en el aquí y en el ahora, énfasis en los determinantes actuales de la conducta. No obstante, afirma que tanto el comportamiento como la manera de pensar son modificables. El objetivo, es superar problemas determinados relacionados con dicha conducta y el sentir de las personas.  Entrenamiento en resolución de problemas  Técnicas de exposición  Desensibilización sistemática  Técnicas de modelado  Terapia de compromiso y aceptación
  4. 4. Modelo Psicodinámico Se centra en la exploración de aquellos eventos traumáticos a lo largo de la historia de la persona, enfrentando narrativas de aquellas frustraciones intra e interpersonales, que conceden un papel capital a las experiencias infantiles en el desarrollo de la psicopatología. Además, sirve para resolver e intervenir en conflictos intrapsíquicos y en conflictos entre organismo y ambiente. De hecho, toma los mecanismos de defensa un control frente a estímulos que la misma psique capaz de reprimir. EJEMPLOS D E P R E S I O N O B S E S I O N M I E D O A L A B A N D O N O A U T O E S T I M A B A J A T R A S T O R N O D E P A N I C O T R A U M A  Interpretación de la transferencia y la contratransferencia  Asociación libre.  Análisis de los sueños.  Identificación y desactivación de los mecanismos de defensa. Modelo Humanista o existencia. No consiste en resolver un problema concreto, sino en ayudar al individuo a crecer, para que pueda enfrentarse con el problema actual y con los que surjan posteriormente de una manera más coherente. En si analiza los aspectos interpersonales, relaciones, necesidades, emociones y actitudes, donde los sujetos centran exploraciones de sí mismo y su entorno.  Terapia Gestalt.  Terapia existencia.  Terapia de las necesidades humanas.  Análisis transaccional.
  5. 5. Gestalt La Terapia Gestalt pone énfasis en la manera en la que las cosas que se experimentan son formuladas mentalmente, más que preocuparse por el contenido de lo que nos ocurre. El organismo, por naturaleza, tiende a mantener su equilibrio y su salud, de manera que cuando le surge una necesidad trata de satisfacerla para restablecer el equilibrio. La necesidad es una carencia, una falta de algo indispensable, bien a nivel fisiológico o psicológico. Cuando surgen varias necesidades simultáneamente, el organismo sano establece prioridades, atendiendo primero a la necesidad dominante. Para que una persona pueda satisfacer una necesidad tiene que ser capaz de sentirla, darse cuenta, saber de su presencia, y también manejarse a sí mismo y a su entorno, es decir debe interactuar con el medio ambiente. La Terapia Gestalt aborda los trastornos y el malestar psicológico pero no está enfocada exclusivamente a tratar enfermos y encuadrarles en un diagnóstico clínico, sino también para desarrollar el potencial humano. Propone una integración de los paradigmas biológico, cognitivo, afectivo, inconsciente, ambiental/conductual y sistémico en torno al sistema self de la persona. El sistema self compromete a la persona como un todo en cada una de sus funciones: identidad, autoorganización, significación, control conductual y búsqueda de sentido. Estos conceptos se utilizan dentro de una perspectiva evolutiva del ser humano en la que cada fase vital presenta tareas propias del desarrollo, necesidades, sensibilidades, crisis y oportunidades para un nuevo aprendizaje. Su objetivo es facilitar tal plenitud, que la calidad del ser de la persona y su funcionamiento en las áreas intrapsíquica, interpersonal y socio- política se potencia al máximo con la debida consideración hacia los propios límites personales y las restricciones externas de cada individuo. Integrativo
  6. 6. La tanatología nos ayuda dar sentido a esta pérdida, a la muerte y a la vida misma. Trabaja directamente con pacientes terminales y con sus familiares o con cualquier persona que haya sufrido una pérdida. El papel de la psicología entra en el guiar al individuo por el duelo, asegurándose de que está teniendo una satisfactoria ayuda al reconocer, normalizar y controlar todas las emociones que se vayan presentando en el proceso. ENFOQUE TANATOLÓGICO. Los aspectos legales. Los principales objetivos de la tanatología son dar atención a estos aspectos de nuestra relación con la muerte: El sufrimiento psicológico. Las relaciones significativas del enfermo. El dolor físico. Las últimas voluntades.
  7. 7. El aplicar un modelo psicoterapéutico toma en cuenta la base tanto de la comodidad del terapeuta y la necesidad del paciente. En esta oportunidad se tocaron tres enfoques, el área cognitivo conductual que se centra en como los procesos psíquicos efectúan acciones conductuales. De hecho, los estudios de la modificación de conducta y los procesos cognitivos, de forma dialéctica han logrado comprobar hipótesis reales y observables. Lo que la ha convertido en una de las más utilizadas a nivel clínico. Así mismo, Las intervenciones se diseñan para aliviar el sufrimiento y favorecer cambios congruentes con los objetivos del paciente. Proporciona orden al caos facilitando la comprensión de ideas y acciones que habían sido confusas.
  8. 8. Referencias Benito, E. (2009) Las psicoterapias. Psiencia. Revista Latinoamérica de ciencias psicológica, Vol. 1, núm. 1. Pp 1-9. Asociación para el avance de la ciencia psicológica. Buenos Aires, Argentina Campo, M. (2004) Epistemología y Psicoterapia. Opción, Vol20, núm.44, pp 120-137. Universidad del Zulia, Venezuela Ferro, R. (2000) Aplicación de la terapia de aceptación y compromiso en un ejemplo de evitación experiencial, Psicothema . Vol. 12, nº 3, pp. 445-450 Florenzano, R. (1984). Psicoterapias Dinámicas. Santiago: Universitaria. Naranjo, M. (2011) Una revisión de la teoría de Análisis Transaccional y posibles aplicaciones en la educación desde Orientación. Educación, vol. 35, núm. 1, 2011, pp. 1-47 Universidad de Costa Rica, Costa Rica Oblitas, L. (2008). Psicoterapias Contemporáneas. Santa Fe, México, D.F.: Cengage Learning.

