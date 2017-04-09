TCC MBA Big Data Analytics - FIA

Daniele Rodrigues dos Santos VERIFICAÇÃO DA POSSIBILIDADE DE OBTENÇÃO DE ÍNDICES DE PERFORMANCE DE PEQUENAS E MÉDIAS EMPRE...
Daniele Rodrigues dos Santos VERIFICAÇÃO DA POSSIBILIDADE DE OBTENÇÃO DE ÍNDICES DE PERFORMANCE DE PEQUENAS E MÉDIAS EMPRE...
LISTA DE FIGURAS Figura 1: Modelo conceitual central – Extraído de Raifur[2], p.69 ..........................................
LISTA DE TABELAS Tabela 1: Variáveis de capital humano ......................................................................
SUMÁRIO 1.Resumo.............................................................................................................
7 1.RESUMO Segundo dados do Sebrae[1] (Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Micro e Pequenas Empresas), em 2014, as pequenas e m...
8 2.BRIEFING Data from Sebrae[1] (Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Pequenas e Micro Empresas) in 2014, small and medium busi...
9 3.SUMÁRIO Na fase de Introdução deste trabalho, apresentamos os índices de desempenho definidos pela fonte científica, R...
10 4.INTRODUÇÃO Os dados da pesquisa de Raifur[2] foram coletados através de envio de e-mail para empresas listadas na Ass...
11 5.DESCRIÇÃO DOS INDICADORES PARA AFERIÇÃO DE DESEMPENHO E CRITÉRIOS DE SOBREVIVÊNCIA Capital Humano A descrição das var...
12 Características Gerenciais A descrição das variáveis de características gerenciais é dada a seguir: Descrição Tipo Esca...
13 Motivação e percepção de risco A descrição das variáveis de motivação e percepção de risco é dada a seguir: Descrição T...
14 6.TESTE DE HIPÓTESE E TÉCNICAS ESTATÍSTICAS UTILIZADAS A tese de Raifur (2013,p.80) testou a seguinte hipótese central:...
15 “Em comparação com as técnicas conhecidas em regressão, em especial a regressão linear, a regressão logística distingue...
16 A seguir, visualizamos as variáveis influentes organizadas por Grupo Conceitual: Variável Descrição Grupo Conceitual EX...
17 7.AFERIÇÃO DAS VARIÁVEIS INFLUENTES ATRAVÉS DA VERIFICAÇÃO DE DADOS ABERTOS Partimos da hipótese de que não temos infor...
18 7.1 OBTENÇÃO DE INFORMAÇÃO POR FONTES ABERTAS Baseado na lista de estabelecimentos obtida no site da Secretaria da Faze...
19 b. Site oficial da empresa[15]. O mesmo continha informações sobre o tipo de serviços prestados e formas de contato. Fi...
20 d. Canal no YouTube®[9]. A empresa possui um canal de vídeos no YouTube®[9] para divulgação de projetos Figura 8: Canal...
21 6 – No site EmpresasCNPJ[11] é possível obter informações sobre: CNPJ, Nome Fantasia, Razão Social, Data de Abertura, E...
22 7.2 - Capital Social Figura 12: Capital social 8. Cadastro Nacional de Empresas Idôneas No site do Cadastro Nacional de...
23 9. Site do IBGE No site do IBGE[14] encontramos dados demográficos, macroeconomia e microeconomia. Existem diversos ind...
24 7.2.4 – Nível de Pesquisa de Mercado Realizado Antes da Abertura Não é possível obter esta informação por fontes aberta...
25 Não é possível obter esta informação por fontes abertas. Os sócios e administrados precisam ser questionados de maneira...
26 8. SUGESTÃO DE ARQUITETURA PARA EXTRAÇÃO E ANÁLISE DE DADOS A seguir, sugerimos arquitetura para extração e análise de ...
27 O Spark é uma engine para processamento rápido de grande quantidade de dados. O Hive é um software de armazenamento de ...
28 8.CONCLUSÕES FINAIS As bases de dados abertas fornecem uma infinidade de informações relevantes sobre a constituição da...
29 9.REFERÊNCIAS [1] Brasil. Sebrae – Serviço Brasileiro de Apoio às Micro e Pequenas Empresas. Sebrae Mato Grosso, 2014. ...
30 [10]Brasil, JusBrasil – Pesquisa “Protende Sistemas e Métodos de Construção”. 2016. Disponível em: <http://www.jusbrasi...
