AUDACITY KAREN DANIELA SILVA CAÑÓN TECNOLOGÍA ONCE
ÍNDICE • Que es adacity • Características • Herramientas
QUE ES AUDACITY • Audacity es un programa de grabación y edición de sonidos • fácil de usar, es un software de libre uso y...
CARACTERÍSTICAS • Grabar sonidos en vivo • Editar, exportar e importar • Cortar y pegar • Efectos • Cambiar la velocidad o...
HERRAMIENTAS
Audacity

Audacity, herramienta de la web 2.0

Audacity

