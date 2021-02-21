Successfully reported this slideshow.
En el poblado de San Gerardo, una localidad sumamente cercana a Riobamba, un sujeto de nombre Juan laboraba en un lugar ap...
Aquí es donde se origina una de las grandes leyendas. Todo comenzó en el pequeño pueblo de San Gerardo. Este pequeño puebl...
El hombre siempre que salía o llegaba del trabajo siempre estaba muy pendiente de su reloj. Siempre se tenían que estar pe...
Luego de que Juan salió de su casa, cami- naba por el bosque Luego de vario rato de caminar llego su lugar de trabajo El o...
Juan mientras caminaba pensaba en su casa y en la entrada de su hogar. Pero pensó que tal vez era producto de su imaginaci...
Al siguiente día que juan sale de trabajar va por el mismo sitio Juan intentaba ver quien era quien hablaba a sus espaldas...
Juan levanto su mano y le dio el único tabaco que tenía. Al finalizar su trabajo Juan cruzo por el espeso bosque, fumando ...
día de salida de su trabajo paso por el espeso bosque. Juan se seguía alejando de la silueta que lo seguía. Juan con su oj...
Juan no presto atención y continuo con su camino hasta llegar a su casa. En este momento Juan vio que el pequeño hombre te...
Juan escucho entre los árboles y arbus- tos como se movían y entre las nieblas aparecía una silueta pequeña. Esta vez no e...
Juan no soportaba el dolor sentía que se iba a morir. Juan armándose de valentía quito su cara de dolor y de angustia por ...
Mi nombre es Daniela Marisol Tru- jillo Burbano, actualmente estoy estudiando Diseño gráfico en el instituto tecnológico C...
  1. 1. En el poblado de San Gerardo, una localidad sumamente cercana a Riobamba, un sujeto de nombre Juan laboraba en un lugar apartado del bosque, el cual se en- contraba muy lejos de la parroquia del pueblo. De hecho, para llegar a su sitio de trabajo, el hombre tenía que cruzar un espeso bosque. Por eso, todos los días salía de su domicilio antes de que el reloj marcara las 8:00 de la mañana. Luego de un par de horas de incesante caminar, llegaba a su destino y comenza- ba a trabajar hasta después de las 8:00 de la noche, momento en el que retorna- ba a su hogar. En una de esas veces en las que Juan regresaba a su casa, tuvo la sensación de que alguien lo venía siguiendo. Al principio, decidió no darle importancia a ese hecho, pues pensó que se trataba del viento que movía las hojas de los árboles. Después de un rato de seguir caminando oyó una fuerte voz que le dijo: – Por ninguna razón mires para atrás. Lo único que quiero es que me des el ciga- rro que llevas en la mano. No se sabe por qué razón Juan le hizo caso a la misteriosa voz. Lo importante es que, al día siguiente, para no quedarse sin pitillos que fumar, el hombre se llevó una cajetilla completa. Una vez más a medio camino de su casa, la voz le pidió que le diera un cigarrillo. Juan se hizo el despistado, pero logró ver a través del rabillo del ojo que quien le pedía los cigarros era un hombre de muy baja estatura que en su mano izquierda llevaba un látigo y en la derecha un sombrero demasiado grande. Al arribar a su casa, esta vez el hombre le contó lo que había pasado a su mamá, quien le aconsejó que, desde el día siguiente, no saliera de su casa sin llevar una cruz consigo, a fin de que ese amuleto lo protegiera. El sujeto se llevó la cajetilla de cigarros y el crucifico en su pantalón. En esa oca- sión, el duende no le pidió cigarrillos, sino que simplemente empezó a darle lati- gazos por la espalda. El dolor que Juan sentía producto de los azotes era casi insoportable. Por eso, se armó de valor y tomó la cruz con una de sus manos y se la enseñó al enano. En ese instante, la criatura desapareció en la oscuridad del bosque y nunca más se le volvió a ver. Como esta hay otras historias que cuentan los encuentros que tuvieron los lugareños de Riobamba con el duende de San Gerardo. Sinopsis
  2. 2. Aquí es donde se origina una de las grandes leyendas. Todo comenzó en el pequeño pueblo de San Gerardo. Este pequeño pueblo era muy aledaño al pueblo de Riobamba lo único que toca hacer era pasar por un pequeño puente que cruzaba por un puente. En esta pequeña ciudad del bosque habitaba un obrador que laboraba fuera de pueblo… Para que este trabajador llegara a su traba- jo debía pasar por un bosque… Pasando este pequeño tramo se encon- traba la linda y emblemática ciudad de Riobamba. Me gusta mi trabajo en el campo
  3. 3. El hombre siempre que salía o llegaba del trabajo siempre estaba muy pendiente de su reloj. Siempre se tenían que estar pendiente de que salía antes de las 8 y llegaba antes de las 8 de la noche. Y también alejarse bastante de su pueblo en el dónde habitaba. Cruzaba un largo puente en donde cada vez se divisaba menos la ciudad Y se acercaba cada vez más un bosque espeso. Vaya Vaya bosque que tengo que cruzar Hoy a sido un buen dia
  4. 4. Luego de que Juan salió de su casa, cami- naba por el bosque Luego de vario rato de caminar llego su lugar de trabajo El obrero empezó con sus labores de sacar los sembríos verificar que todo estuviera bien con los cultivos. Juan observo su reloj y pudo notar como se acercaba la hora en la que tenía que salir para llegar bien a su casa. Hoy es un dia increible de trabajo Tendré que salir lo más rápido para llegar a la hora indicada.
  5. 5. Juan mientras caminaba pensaba en su casa y en la entrada de su hogar. Pero pensó que tal vez era producto de su imaginación o de algún animal. Tal vez son los arboles moviéndose por el viento que hay Él tenía la sensación de alguien o algo lo estuviera persiguiendo. Que extraño! debieron ser los árboles o algún animal.
  6. 6. Al siguiente día que juan sale de trabajar va por el mismo sitio Juan intentaba ver quien era quien hablaba a sus espaldas. En ese momento mientras camina- ba escucho algo que lo dejo completamente atemorizado Una pequeña sombra recorria los árboles Escucho una vos fuerte que le dijo… hoy no dejare que nada me asuste que está sucediendo? Por ninguna razón <mires para atrás. Lo único que quiero es que me des el cigarro que llevas en la mano No puede seeer!
  7. 7. Juan levanto su mano y le dio el único tabaco que tenía. Al finalizar su trabajo Juan cruzo por el espeso bosque, fumando su tabaco. Y su bolsillo con una cajetilla entera de tabacos que hizo que ya no tomara por desaper- cibido A la siguiente mañana Juan salió a su trabajo y fue contento a su trabajo Ahora sí, tendré para seguir fumando mis tabacos.
  8. 8. día de salida de su trabajo paso por el espeso bosque. Juan se seguía alejando de la silueta que lo seguía. Juan con su ojo intento ver que era lo que le seguía y lo que le pedía tabacos. Juan al momento de cruzar por el bosque y escu- char algo se hizo el loco que no es- cucho nada. Esta vez no le hare caso. No puede seeer!
  9. 9. Juan no presto atención y continuo con su camino hasta llegar a su casa. En este momento Juan vio que el pequeño hombre tenía en su mano izquierda un látigo Y en su otra mano agarraba un grande sombrero.< No mires. Madre me sucedió algo increíble, y muy extraño. Al fin puedo estar un poco tranquilo en mi casa. en medio del bosque se me apareció un hombre de pequeña estatura que llevaba un látigo y un sombrero. Desde mañana debes salir con un amuleto de protección.
  10. 10. Juan escucho entre los árboles y arbus- tos como se movían y entre las nieblas aparecía una silueta pequeña. Esta vez no escaparas de mi De repente Juan caminando sintió un dolor en su espalda PARA! No porfavor estos seran mis amuletos de proteccion
  11. 11. Juan no soportaba el dolor sentía que se iba a morir. Juan armándose de valentía quito su cara de dolor y de angustia por una cara de enojo. Ya... BASTA!!! No te libraras tan fácil Levanto su mano en donde tenía la cruz y la levanto. Volvere!!!!!!
  12. 12. Mi nombre es Daniela Marisol Tru- jillo Burbano, actualmente estoy estudiando Diseño gráfico en el instituto tecnológico Cordillera. Gracias al apoyo que tengo de mis padres para poder completar con todos mis estudios necesarios. Mi anhelo que tengo al terminar la carrera es poner en practica mis conocimientos para poder trabajar y emprender mi negocio de todo lo que pude aprender en el ITSCO. Me siento orgullo de poder estu- diar y de en un futuro poder culmi- nar mis estudios ahí, ya que más que enseñanzas me ha dejado una huella en el corazón por mis maes- tros y compañeros. Autobiografia

