Propuesta rea

ALGUNAS CARACTERÍSTICAS DEL BEBÉ
EN CUANTO A LA MOTRICIDAD… YA PUEDO: • SENTARME SOLO • GATEAR SOBRE MI PANZA • CAMBIAR DE POSICIÓN SIN AYUDA • PARARME AYU...
EN CUANTO A LOS ASPECTOS SOCIALES Y EMOCIONALES: • COMIENZO A DISTINGUIR ENTRE CONOCIDOS Y EXTRAÑOS • ME MUESTRO TIMIDO E ...
• LLORO SI MAMÁ O PAPÁ SE ALEJAN • COMIENZO A DARME CUENTA QUE CADA PERSONA ES UNICA E INDEPENDIENTE (INCLUSO YO MISMO)
APARECE EL “OBJETO TRANSICIONAL” ¿QUÉ ES? “ES UN OBJETO MATERIAL EN EL QUE EL BEBÉ DEPOSITA CIERTO APEGO Y LE AYUDA A SUPE...
ESTE OBJETO PUEDE SER, POR EJEMPLO: • UNA MANTITA O FRAZADITA SUAVE • UN PELUCHE
EN CUANTO AL LENGUAJE: COMIENZO A… • EMITIR ALGUNAS SÍLABAS “MA” “PA” • IMITAR SONIDOS Y/O MOVIMIENTOS DE LOS LABIOS • GRI...
TERMINANDO… ¿CÓMO PROMOVER UN DESARROLLO EMOCIONAL SALUDABLE DURANTE ESTA EDAD? • JUGAR A CUBRIRSE LA CARA (CONSTRUCCIÓN D...
• HABLAR CON EL BEBÉ • PONER PALABRAS A LO QUE LE PASA AL BEBÉ: “¡ESTAS CONTENTO!” “ESTAS TRISTE…” “TENES SUEÑO…”
• DEJAR AL BEBÉ EN EL PISO PARA QUE SE MUEVA CON LIBERTAD (SIEMPRE CUIDANDO QUE NO EXISTA NINGÚN OBJETO QUE REPRESENTE ALG...
Prof. DANIELA SANTÍA UNSL
Material visual de apoyo para trabajar con las principales características del desarrollo motriz, social, emocional y del lenguaje de los bebés de 8 meses de edad

