  1. 1. Universidad Nacional de Chimborazo Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud Carrera de Odontología Herramientas Web 2.0 Salud Bucodental Nombre: Daniela Rivera Curso: Primero B Fecha: 19/08/2020
  2. 2. Salud Bucodental • Es imprescindible tener un buen cuidado de los dientes, dado que tener una buena salud oral es importante, no solo para evitar el riesgo de sufrir enfermedades bucodentales, sino también porque una buena salud bucal es reflejo de una buena salud general. Además, es fundamental comprender que el mantenimiento de la salud oral no implica solamente cepillarse los dientes, existen otra serie de hábitos que hay que considerar, y se detallarán a continuación. (Adeslas, 2017)
  3. 3. • Levante el Mercantil Valenciano (2013) afirma que: • Los hábitos para tener una buena salud dental son: • 1. Cepillar los dientes todos los días, lo recomendable según expertos en el área es realizarlo tres veces al día y durante tres minutos con movimientos suaves y cortos. • 2. Al igual que las piezas dentales, es muy importante cepillar el área de lengua, la parte interna de las mejillas y las encías. • 3. Se recomienda cambiar el cepillo de dientes con regularidad ya sea cada tres o cuatro meses.
  4. 4. • 4. Utilizar pastas dentales que contengan flúor, dado que es un mineral que ayuda a fortalecer las piezas dentales y evita la aparición de enfermedades bucodentales como las caries. • 5. Se recomienda usar hilos dentales una vez al día, dado que es un complemento ideal para limpiar las superficies de los dientes donde el cepillo no llega. • 6. Usar frecuentemente enjuagues bucales, dado que también juegan un rol importante de protección ante bacterias. • 7. Visitar a frecuentemente a un especialista de confianza para valorar su salud dental y prevenir posibles complicaciones en la cavidad bucal.
  5. 5. • 8. No fumar, dado que aumenta el riesgo de enfermedad de las encías, provoca mal aliento, decoloración de los dientes y otros problemas tanto de salud oral como de salud general. • 9. Llevar una dieta sana y variada, es decir una dieta rica en frutas, verduras, cereales, y productos lácteos ya que esto proporcionará todos los nutrientes necesarios para su cavidad bucal. • 10. Evitar los alimentos azucarados y bebidas muy frías, estos elementos son muy perjudiciales ya que desgastan principalmente el esmalte de los dientes, razón por la cual se debe evitar su consumo.
