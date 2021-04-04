Unidad 2: Números reales y plano numérico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
República Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad PolitécnicaTerr...
Definición de conjunto: En matemáticas, un conjunto es una colección de elementos con características similares considerad...
OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS Las operaciones con conjuntos también conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar...
Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la unión de estos conjuntos será A∪B={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}.Usando diagra...
INTERSECCIÓN DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, sólo con los elementos comunes involucrados ...
DIFERENCIA DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conjunto resultan...
DIFERENCIA DE SIMETRICA DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conj...
Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto con todos los elementos del conjunto de referencia o universal, que no ...
NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse e...
Números reales en la recta real Esta recta recibe el nombre de recta real dado que podemos representar en ella todos los n...
•Números enteros Los números enteros son todos los números naturales e incluyen el cero (0) y todos los números negativos....
DESIGUALDADES Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones algebraicas c...
•Menor o igual que ≤ •Mayor o igual que ≥ Son desigualdades conocidas como desigualdades “no estrictas o más bien, amplias...
VALORABSOLUTO El valor absoluto representa la distancia desde el origen o cero de una recta numérica hasta un número o un ...
DESIGUALDADES CONVALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto ...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conjunto https://definicion.de/conjunto/ https://www.conoce3000.com/html/espani...
Unidad 2: Números reales y plano numérico

Unidad 2: Números reales y plano numérico

Unidad 2: Números reales y plano numérico

  1. 1. República Bolivariana deVenezuela Ministerio del poder popular para la Educación Universitaria Universidad PolitécnicaTerritorial Andrés Eloy Blanco (UPTAEB) NÚMEROS REALES Y PLANO NUMÉRICO Participante : Daniela Petit Cédula: 26.976.166 Matemática Programa Nacional de Formación en Administración (PNFA)
  2. 2. Definición de conjunto: En matemáticas, un conjunto es una colección de elementos con características similares considerada en sí misma como un objeto. Los elementos de un conjunto, pueden ser las siguientes: personas, números, colores, letras, figuras, etc. Se dice que un elemento (o miembro) pertenece al conjunto si está definido como incluido de algún modo dentro de él. Un conjunto señala a la totalidad de los entes que tienen una propiedad común. Un conjunto está formado por una cantidad finita o infinita de elementos, cuyo orden es irrelevante. Los conjuntos matemáticos pueden definirse por extensión (enumerando uno a uno todos sus elementos) o por comprensión (se menciona sólo una característica común a todos los elementos).
  3. 3. OPERACIONES CON CONJUNTOS Las operaciones con conjuntos también conocidas como álgebra de conjuntos, nos permiten realizar operaciones sobre los conjuntos para obtener otro conjunto. De las operaciones con conjuntos veremos las siguientes unión, intersección, diferencia, diferencia simétrica y complemento. •Unión o reunión de conjuntos. Es la operación que nos permite unir dos o más conjuntos para formar otro conjunto que contendrá a todos los elementos que queremos unir pero sin que se repitan. Es decir dado un conjunto A y un conjunto B, la unión de los conjuntos A y B será otro conjunto formado por todos los elementos de A, con todos los elementos de B sin repetir ningún elemento. El símbolo que se usa para indicar la operación de unión es el siguiente: ∪. Cuando usamos diagramas de Venn, para representar la unió de conjuntos, se sombrean los conjuntos que se unen o se forma uno nuevo. Luego se escribe por fuera la operación de unión. Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,} y B={8,9,10,11} la unión de estos conjuntos será A∪B={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10,11}. Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría lo siguiente: También se puede graficar del siguiente modo:
  4. 4. Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la unión de estos conjuntos será A∪B={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9}.Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría lo siguiente: Dados los dos conjuntos A={3, 5, 6, 7} y B={5,6}, en donde B está incluido en A, la unión será AUB={3,5,6,7}. Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría
  5. 5. INTERSECCIÓN DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, sólo con los elementos comunes involucrados en la operación. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la de intersección de los conjuntos A y B, estará formado por los elementos de A y los elementos de B que sean comunes, los elementos no comunes A y B, será excluidos. El símbolo que se usa para indicar la operación de intersección es el siguiente: ∩. Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la intersección de estos conjuntos será A∩B={4,5}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente: Dados dos conjuntos A={x/x estudiantes que juegan fútbol} y B={x/x estudiantes que juegan básquet}, la intersección será F∩B={x/x estudiantes que juegan fútbol y básquet}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente:
  6. 6. DIFERENCIA DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conjunto resultante es el que tendrá todos los elementos que pertenecen al primero pero no al segundo. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la diferencia de los conjuntos entra A y B, estará formado por todos los elementos de A que no pertenezcan a B. El símbolo que se usa para esta operación es el mismo que se usa para la resta o sustracción, que es el siguiente: -. Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la diferencia de estos conjuntos será A-B={1,2,3}. Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría lo siguiente: Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la diferencia de estos conjuntos será B-A={6,7,8,9}. Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría lo siguiente:
  7. 7. DIFERENCIA DE SIMETRICA DE CONJUNTOS Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto, en donde de dos conjuntos el conjunto resultante es el que tendrá todos los elementos que no sean comunes a ambos conjuntos. Es decir dados dos conjuntos A y B, la diferencia simétrica estará formado por todos los elementos no comunes a los conjuntos A y B. El símbolo que se usa para indicar la operación de diferencia simétrica es el siguiente: △. Dados dos conjuntos A={1,2,3,4,5} y B={4,5,6,7,8,9} la diferencia simétrica de estos conjuntos será A △ B={1,2,3,6,7,8,9}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente: Dados dos conjuntos F={x/x estudiantes que juegan fútbol} y B={x/x estudiantes que juegan básquet}, la diferencia simétrica será F △ B={x/x estudiantes que sólo juegan fútbol y básquet}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente:
  8. 8. Es la operación que nos permite formar un conjunto con todos los elementos del conjunto de referencia o universal, que no están en el conjunto. Es decir dado un conjunto A que esta incluido en el conjunto universal U, entonces el conjunto complemento de A es el conjunto formado por todos los elementos del conjunto universal pero sin considerar a los elementos que pertenezcan al conjunto A. En esta operación el complemento de un conjunto se denota con un apostrofe sobre el conjunto que se opera, algo como esto A' en donde el el conjunto A es el conjunto del cual se hace la operación de complemento. COMPLEMENTO DE CONJUNTOS Dado el conjunto Universal U={1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9} y el conjunto A={1,2,9}, el conjunto A' estará formado por los siguientes elementos A'={3,4,5,6,7,8}. Usando diagramas de Venn se tendría lo siguiente: Dado el conjunto Universal U={x/x estudiantes de un colegio} y el conjunto V={x/x estudiantes que juegan voley}, el conjuntoV' estará formado por los siguientes elementosV'={x/x estudiantes que no juegan voley}. Usando diagramas deVenn se tendría lo siguiente
  9. 9. NÚMEROS REALES Los números reales son cualquier número que corresponda a un punto en la recta real y pueden clasificarse en números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales. En otras palabras, cualquier número real está comprendido entre menos infinito y más infinito y podemos representarlo en la recta real. Los números reales son todos los números que encontramos más frecuentemente dado que los números complejos no se encuentran de manera accidental, sino que tienen que buscarse expresamente. Los números reales se representan mediante la letra R Dominio de los números reales Entonces, tal y como hemos dicho, los números reales son los números comprendidos entre los extremos infinitos. Es decir, no incluiremos estos infinitos en el conjunto.
  10. 10. Números reales en la recta real Esta recta recibe el nombre de recta real dado que podemos representar en ella todos los números reales. Esquema de los números reales En este esquema podemos ver claramente que la organización de los números reales es similar al juego de muñecas rusas visto desde arriba o abajo. Clasificación de los números reales Tal y como hemos visto, los números reales pueden clasificarse entre números naturales, enteros, racionales e irracionales. •Números naturales Los números naturales es el primer conjunto de números que aprendemos de pequeños. Este conjunto no tiene en cuenta el número cero (0) excepto que se especifique lo contrario (cero neutral).
  11. 11. •Números enteros Los números enteros son todos los números naturales e incluyen el cero (0) y todos los números negativos. •Números racionales Los números racionales son las fracciones que pueden formarse a partir de los números enteros y naturales. Entendemos las fracciones como cocientes de números enteros. •Números irracionales Los números irracionales son números decimales que no pueden expresarse ni de manera exacta ni de manera periódica. Ejemplos de números reales En el siguiente ejemplo sobre los números reales, comprueba que los siguientes números corresponden a punto en la recta real. Números naturales: 1,2,3,4… Números enteros: …,-4,-3,-2,-1, 0, 1, 2, 3, 4… Números racionales: cualquier fracción de números enteros. Números irracionales:
  12. 12. DESIGUALDADES Desigualdad matemática es una proposición de relación de orden existente entre dos expresiones algebraicas conectadas a través de los signos: desigual que ≠, mayor que >, menor que <, menor o igual que ≤, así como mayor o igual que ≥, resultando ambas expresiones de valores distintos. Por tanto, la relación de desigualdad establecida en una expresión de esta índole, se emplea para denotar que dos objetos matemáticos expresan valores desiguales. Algo a notar en las expresiones de desigualdad matemática es que, aquellas que emplean: •mayor que > •Menor que < •Menor o igual que ≤ •Mayor o igual que ≥ Estas son desigualdades que nos revelan en qué sentido la una desigualdad no es igual. Ahora bien, los casos de aquellas desigualdades formuladas como: Menor que < Mayor que > Son desigualdades conocidas como desigualdades “estrictas”.
  13. 13. •Menor o igual que ≤ •Mayor o igual que ≥ Son desigualdades conocidas como desigualdades “no estrictas o más bien, amplias”. La desigualdad matemática es una expresión que está formada por dos miembros. El miembro de la izquierda, al lado izquierdo del signo igual y el miembro de la derecha, al lado derecho del signo de igualdad.Veamos el ejemplo siguiente: 3x + 3 < 9 La solución del enunciado anterior nos revela el planteamiento de desigualdad de las expresiones. Propiedades de la desigualdad matemática •Si se multiplica ambos miembros de la expresión por el mismo valor, la desigualdad se mantiene. •Si dividimos ambos miembros de la expresión por el mismo valor, la desigualdad se mantiene. •Si restamos el mismo valor a ambos miembros de expresión, la desigualdad se mantiene. •Si sumamos el mismo valor a ambos miembros de la expresión, la desigualdad se mantiene.
  14. 14. VALORABSOLUTO El valor absoluto representa la distancia desde el origen o cero de una recta numérica hasta un número o un punto. Geométricamente los valores absolutos de |x| son números reales de x y es un valor geométrico sin tener en cuenta su signo, sea este positivo (+) o negativo (-). Así, por ejemplo, 5 es el valor absoluto de +5 y de -5. Los valores absolutos están representados por dos líneas verticales, tales como |x| (el cual se lee como módulo de x). El valor absoluto se representa como |A| , donde A es el número cuyo valor absoluto tiene que ser determinado.
  15. 15. DESIGUALDADES CONVALOR ABSOLUTO Una desigualdad de valor absoluto es una desigualdad que tiene un signo de valor absoluto con una variable dentro. Desigualdades de valor absoluto (<): La desigualdad | x | < 4 significa que la distancia entre x y 0 es menor que 4. Así, x > -4Y x < 4. El conjunto solución es . Cuando se resuelven desigualdades de valor absoluto, hay dos casos a considerar. Caso 1: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es positiva. Caso 2: La expresión dentro de los símbolos de valor absoluto es negativa. La solución es la intersección de las soluciones de estos dos casos. En otras palabras, para cualesquiera números reales a y b , si | a | < b , entonces a < b Y a > - b .
  16. 16. BIBLIOGRAFÍA https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conjunto https://definicion.de/conjunto/ https://www.conoce3000.com/html/espaniol/Libros/Matematica01/Cap1 0-03- OperacionesConjuntos.php#:~:text=Las%20operaciones%20con%20con juntos%20tambi%C3%A9n,diferencia%2C%20diferencia%20sim%C3%A 9trica%20y%20complemento. https://economipedia.com/definiciones/numeros-reales.html https://economipedia.com/definiciones/desigualdad-matematica.html https://miprofe.com/valor-absoluto/ https://www.varsitytutors.com/hotmath/hotmath_help/spanish/topics/a bsolute-value- inequalities#:~:text=La%20desigualdad%20%7C%20x%20%7C%20%3E %204,0%20es%20mayor%20que%204.&text=conjunto%20soluci%C3% B3n%20es%20.- ,Cuando%20se%20resuelven%20desigualdes%20de%20valor%20absolu to%2C%20hay%20dos%20casos,de%20valor%20absoluto%20es%20pos itiva.

