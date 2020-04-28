Successfully reported this slideshow.
BAJO LA MISMA ESTRELLA
AUTOR • John Michael Green nació en Indianápolis en 1977. • Graduado en lengua y literatura inglesa y en estudios Religios...
Personajes • Hazel Grace Lancaster, es la protagonista y el libro se narra desde su perspectiva. Es una adolescente de die...
Resumen • Hazel Grace es una chica que padece de cáncer de tiroides fase IV que se expande a los pulmones. Sus padres para...
• Ellos tenían un viaje gratis por el mundo por lo de su enfermedad, pero Hazel ya se lo había gastado cuando fue a Disney...
• En la casa de Ana Frank ellos se dan su primer beso y al llegar al hotel, ellos deciden tener relaciones sexuales, eso f...
OKAY OKAY?
  1. 1. BAJO LA MISMA ESTRELLA
  2. 2. AUTOR • John Michael Green nació en Indianápolis en 1977. • Graduado en lengua y literatura inglesa y en estudios Religiosos por el Kenyon College, tras trabajar como crítico y editor. • Publicó su primera novela looking for Alaska (2005), con la que ganó “ la medala Printz” y ocupo el top 10 de las mejores novelas juveniles. • Luego ya publicó “An Abundance of Katherines (2006), paper towns (2008) • Escribió en el 2012 bajo la misma estrella que contaba de 25 capítulos.
  3. 3. Personajes • Hazel Grace Lancaster, es la protagonista y el libro se narra desde su perspectiva. Es una adolescente de dieciséis años con cáncer de tiroides, con metástasis en los pulmones. • Augustus Waters (Gus), tiene diecisiete años y perdió su pierna derecha a causa de una enfermedad llamada osteosarcoma y ahora está en remisión. Él se enamora de Hazel Grace.
  4. 4. Resumen • Hazel Grace es una chica que padece de cáncer de tiroides fase IV que se expande a los pulmones. Sus padres para animarla deciden llevarla a grupo de apoyo para chicos que padecen algún tipo de enfermedad oncológica. • Allí conoce a Isaac quien le pronosticaron cáncer a los ojos y por ello se los extirparon y le pusieron ojos de cristal pero al final que do ciego completamente aunque la buena noticia es que el cáncer desapareció de su cuerpo por completo. En ese lugar también conoció a Agustus Waters, un joven de diecisiete años que perdió su pierna derecha debido a un osteosarcoma, él luego se enamoraría de Hazel porque era parecida a su novia que también tenía cáncer pero ella muere. • Al conocerlo ella le reclama porque lo había visto con cigarros en la boca, pero no era cuestión que el fumaba sino que el lo usaba como “metáfora” • Para ese entonces Hazel amaba un libro llamado “EL dolor imperial” escrito por Peter Van Houten que trataba de una niña con cáncer pero el final no era claro y deja mucho que pensar, ella convence a Gus para que también lo lea, al finalizar su lectura, queda impactado por el abrupto final del libro y decide escribirle un correo junto a Hazel para que le pueda resolver la duda del final, él les responde que no les dirá que ocurre después del final de Un dolor imperial a no ser que se vean en persona, por lo que los invita a viajar a Ámsterdam.
  5. 5. • Ellos tenían un viaje gratis por el mundo por lo de su enfermedad, pero Hazel ya se lo había gastado cuando fue a Disney, eso hizo que Gus haga todo lo que pueda para que le ayuden a Hazel a viajar y pues lo logra. Ellos viajan junto a la mamá de Hazel pero antes de este viaje, una noche Hazel se despierta con un dolor fuerte en la cabeza, ella pensó que podría ser que el cáncer se había expandido al punto de tener un tumor en la cabeza, pero sólo fue la falta de oxígeno y el líquido en sus pulmones lo que ocasionó todo. • En Ámsterdam, Hazel y Gus van a comer a un restaurante invitación y cortesía de Van Houten, ese día Gus se le declara. Al siguiente día van a conocer el autor y descubren que no era quien pensaba y que él no les había invitado sino su asistente porque pensaba que al verlos a ellos dos y escucharlos el podría recapacitar y dejar su alcoholismo que lo destruía poco a poco. El trato que el autor les da fue muy grosero y ellos se fueron muy tristes, luego les alcanza la asistente y los lleva a la casa de Ana Frank como compensar el mal rato que vivieron.
  6. 6. • En la casa de Ana Frank ellos se dan su primer beso y al llegar al hotel, ellos deciden tener relaciones sexuales, eso fue un poco difícil por lo que Hazel no podía separarse de su oxigeno y Gus lo dudo por un momento por su pierna ortopédica, al final no fue impedimento y lograron completar la relación sexual. • Luego de eso Gus la lleva a caminar por las calles de Ámsterdam y le confiesa que su enfermedad se había expandido y usó la frase “mi cuerpo brilla como un árbol de navidad” refiriéndose con eso al cáncer. • Al llegar a casa, Gus empeora y le pide a Isacc que le organice un pre funeral , donde Isacc y Hazel expresaron sus sentimientos hacia el. • Una sema después Gus muere, Hazel se quería ir con el, pero tuvo que seguir por sus padres, luego hace su aparición Peter Van Houten quien le entrega una carta y ella pensando que es de el lo vota pero al hablar con Isacc le dice que eso le escribió Gus , Gus le había hecho un final de su novela favorita.
  OKAY OKAY?

