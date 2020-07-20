Kenneth Frampton biografia

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Br: Daniela Peña. V-28.385.959. Puerto Ordaz, Julio del 2020. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA. MINISTERIO DEL POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION. INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN: PUERTO ORDAZ Profesor: Gladys Araujo.
  2. 2. Estudió arquitectura en la Architectural Association School of Architecture de Londres. Su actividad profesional se reparte entre la de arquitecto y la de historiador y crítico de arquitectura. Posteriormente, trabajó en Israel, con el Consejo del Condado de Middlesex y Douglas Esteban y Asociados (1961-1966) en Londres, tiempo durante el cual también era un tutor visitante en el Royal College of Art (1961- 1964 Es autor de numerosos ensayos sobre arquitectura moderna y contemporánea. Su obra más importante es Historia Critica de la Arquitectura Moderna, en el que realiza un completo análisis de la arquitectura moderna. En 2017 reconoció que sus textos eran eurocéntricos y deberían incluir la arquitectura de India, China y África y reivindicar la participación de las mujeres.
  3. 3. Se convirtió en miembro del Instituto de Arquitectura y Estudios Urbanos en Nueva York - (cuyos miembros también se incluyen Peter Eisenman , Manfredo Tafuri y Rem Koolhaas ) y un editor co-fundador de la revista sus oposiciones. . Peter Eisenman Manfredo TafuriRem Koolhaas
  4. 4. Mientras trabajaba para Douglas Stephen and Partners diseñó en 1960-1962 el edificio Corringham, un bloque de 8 plantas de pisos en Bayswater, Londres, cuya arquitectura es distintivamente modernista; en 1998 se hizo protegido como edificio protegido. En 2012, ha sido distinguido con el Premio de teoría de arquitectura Erich Schelling. En 2018 fue reconocido con el León de Oro a la Trayectoria en la Bienal de Arquitectura de Venecia.
  5. 5. Frampton alcanzó gran prominencia (e influencia) en la enseñanza de la arquitectura con su ensayo "Hacia un regionalismo crítico " (1983) - aunque el término ya había sido acuñado por Alexander Tzonis y Liane Lefaivre. Además, el ensayo de Frampton se incluyó en un libro El antiestético. Ensayos sobre la cultura posmoderna , editados por Hal Foster, aunque Frampton es crítica del postmodernismo. Propia posición de Frampton intenta defender una versión del modernismo que se parece a cualquiera de regionalismo crítico o un entendimiento 'momentáneo' de la autonomía de la práctica arquitectónica en términos de sus propias preocupaciones con la forma y la tectónica de que no se pueden reducir a la economía
  6. 6. Resumió su postura crítica hacia la arquitectura posmoderna y la creencia de que sus defensores en la primacía de la arquitectura como un lenguaje de la siguiente manera: `` Me parece que no podemos escapar de dos aspectos de la arquitectura que he tratado de identificar...como tectónico tectónico y de representación ontológica. Representación luego, no se puede quitar de la arquitectura más que se puede retirar de otros discursos.... En mi opinión, es de suma importancia que los aspectos ontológicos y de representación de la arquitectura se mantendrán como una interacción dialógica. Creo que el intento de aislar los elementos atomizados como morfemas es al final una especie de proyecto pseudo-científica reductiva, que sólo te deja con la banalidad de piezas como 'una puerta es un signo de una puerta' más que con cualquier idea en cuanto a la socio-culturales, el deseo complejo de la especie bienestar a realizarse a sí misma, de manera colectiva.´´
  7. 7. En la actualidad desempeña labores docentes en la Graduate School of Architecture and Planning, de la Universidad de Columbia de Nueva York, como profesor de la cátedra Ware. No obstante, también ha impartido clases en centros tan importantes como el Royal College of Art de Londres y la ETH de Zúrich, y, últimamente en la University of Virginia, donde ha ocupado la cátedra Thomas Jefferson.
  8. 8. REFERENCIA BIBLIOGRAFICA. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kenneth_Frampton https://es.qwe.wiki/wiki/Kenneth_Frampton

