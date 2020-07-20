Avances tecnológicos de la arquitectura e ingeniería en la actualidad

Successfully reported this slideshow.
AVANCES DE LA TECNOLOGIA EN LA ARQUITECTURA E INGENIERIA EN LA ACTUALIDAD Br: Daniela Peña. V-28.385.959. Puerto Ordaz, Ju...
TABLA DE CONTENIDO: 1. AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE LA ARQUITECTURA. 2. MATERIALES DEL FUTURO. 3. ARQUITECTURA SUSTENTABLE. 4. ...
AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE LA ARQUITECTURA La arquitectura nació con el hombre de la prehistoria, durante el Neolítico, cuand...
Dentro de esta corriente además, priman los materiales industrializados, así como las formas geométricas. En el diseño, el...
 Modelado de Información de construcción (BIM): Consiste en un sistema dinámico de visualización virtual para diseñar tod...
transmisión de temperaturas, reduciendo los altos consumos de energía que se requieren para acondicionar espacios con las ...
2. Estilo mediterráneo Es uno de los estilos arquitectónicos que no pasa de moda ya que, a pesar de la creciente globaliza...
3. Estilo Neofuturista Este estilo es igual de llamativo que el deconstructivismo y también se utiliza en edificios emblem...
TENDENCIAS ARQUITECTÓNICAS QUE DEFINIRÁN LA PRÓXIMA DÉCADA "Cada gran arquitecto es -necesariamente- un gran poeta. Debe s...
paisaje de Changsha. La propuesta ganó un concurso internacional asociado a un nuevo parque público en la zona el año pasa...
3. Salas de Conciertos Inflables Esta es la primera sala de conciertos inflable del mundo, titulada "Ark Nova". El esculto...
AVANCES TECNOLOGICOS DE LA INGENIERIA Hoy en día, los ingenieros civiles van a la delantera en materia tecnológica. Son lo...
El siglo XX ha sido quizá el siglo con las mayores rupturas con respecto a las técnicas en ingeniería tradicionales, con a...
2. Automóvil – 1908 Aunque se cree que los automóviles se inventaron en el siglo XIX, su potencial se desarrolló plenament...
conflicto entre Estados Unidos (EEUU) y Rusia, llevó a ambos gigantes a entrar de lleno en la carrera espacial, generando ...
ORDENADORES Y SOFTWARE Anteriormente para poder medir la resistencia de un edificio o una estructura, conocer si podría so...
 Aplicación de drones La versatilidad que otorgan los drones está llevando a la Ingeniería 4.0 a beneficiarse de sus apli...
Una isla artificial es una isla que ha sido formada por el ser humano en vez de procesos naturales. Generalmente son const...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRAFICAS https://www.esdesignbarcelona.com/int/expertos-diseno/los-estilos-de-arquitectura- que-mas-triu...
×